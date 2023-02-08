ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Privacy concerns arise over recording devices at Green Bay City Hall

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Concerns about recording devices installed at city hall were brought up in this week's city council meeting by Green Bay alderman Chris Wery. Wery said these devices are recording conversations of visitors, residents and employees without their consent. "City council nor the public was...
GREEN BAY, WI
New brewery aims to fill need in De Pere area

LEDGEVIEW — After three years of planning, including during the pandemic, and dealing with supply chain issues, De Pere resident Matt Walters and his brother Mike were finally able to accomplish their dream of opening their own brewery. Cocoon brewing is in Ledgeview, just outside of De Pere. The...
DE PERE, WI
EAA exhibit honors trailblazing pilot

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Jesse Brown became the first black pilot to fly for the U.S. Navy in 1948 and is the subject of a very special exhibit at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh. EAA Museum Programs Director Chris Henry called it a "high honor" to host the...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fond du Lac ready for this weekend's Sturgeon Spectacular

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Organizers of Fond du Lac’s Sturgeon Spectacular began planning for the three-day festival more than six months ago. Now, the final preparations are in place for Friday’s kickoff. All of this weekend’s dozens of events focus on one thing: sturgeon.
FOND DU LAC, WI
LC's Ronsman hopes for state title repeat after return from injury

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (NBC 26) — Last September, the Luxemburg-Casco football team was rolling. Off to a 4-1 start, the Spartans looked destined for another win. They held a 14-0 lead over conference rival Freedom, and star quarterback Max Ronsman had them in position to go up three scores. That's...
LUXEMBURG, WI

