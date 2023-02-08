ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Royals Review

NASA Images Reveal Huge Entrance Leading inside The Moon (VIDEO)

A grand anomaly has recently been detected on the lunar surface, and it strongly resembles the entrance to a hollow place, inside the Moon. On December 21, 1968, NASA’s Apollo 8 mission took flight toward Earth’s natural satellite – the Moon. The event marked a historic moment for humanity, as it carried the first humans out of Earth’s orbit, and into the Moon’s. The mission, led by Commander Frank Borman, Command Module pilot James Lovell, and Lunar Module Pilot William Anders, became the first human mission to see and also photograph the far side of the Moon.
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Just Realized The Milky Way Is Too Big For Its Surroundings

Our home, the Milky Way, doesn't seem particularly odd for a galaxy. Moderately-sized, spiral in shape, with a few kinks suggestive of a disruptive past. But astronomers have just identified a quirk never before seen in any galaxy studied to date: the Milky Way is too big for its surroundings. Specifically, it appears to be too large for the neighborhood it sits within known as the Local Sheet. This flattened arrangement of galaxies share similar velocities, bounded by relatively empty space called voids on either side. Our Local Sheet, as an example of a 'cosmological wall', separates the Local Void in one direction...
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
ScienceAlert

This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before

When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
The Independent

Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet

A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Tender

The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found.

Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
Futurism

NASA Mars Rover Finds Metallic Object That Smashed Down on Surface

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover has stumbled across yet another fascinating discovery while exploring the planet's barren surface. This time, it appears to be an iron-nickel meteorite dubbed Cacao, which measures roughly a foot across and can be seen in an ultra-high resolution image, stitched together from 19 individual photos taken by the rover on January 28.
TechSpot

Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say

Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...

Comments / 0

Community Policy