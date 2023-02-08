Rifles, drones, bullhorns used to keep birds away from toxic chemicals at Butte's Berkeley Pit

Read full article on original website
Related
Butte's M&M to reopen two years after fire burned historic original location
The new M&M bar and grill is reopening in Butte this weekend after the historic business was destroyed in a fire almost two years ago.
Historic Montana Bar Set To Reopen After Two Years
This bar has been a staple of this community, and we are happy to see them open its doors again. If you're looking for historic buildings and restaurants, Butte, Montana, is the place to find it all. Butte was a historic mining town, and the city hasn't changed that much, especially the downtown area. Some bars and restaurants have been there for multiple generations. One bar had to close due to a horrible fire, and the town was heartbroken, but not anymore.
Top 10 Drunkest Town List Has Huge Reaction In One Montana Town.
I want to take a moment and apologize to all of you. I wrote an article recently about the Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Montana and it really seemed to hit a nerve with many of you. What was supposed to be an informative article about drinking here in the Treasure State, turned into something much larger than that.
ypradio.org
A woman of many 'firsts' and an author of the American West honored at Montana Capitol
Two new inductees will be added next month to the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans at the Capitol in Helena. The gallery was established by the Montana Legislature in 1979 to pay homage to Treasure State citizens who made contributions of state or national significance. Bryan Baldwin is an Interpretive Historian...
A rare weather phenomenon took place this morning near Great Falls. What was it?
Early this morning a rare weather phenomenon took place just south of Great Falls. It's called thundersnow. It was snowing and lightning at the same time. It reportedly only happens about six times a year on average around the world. Robert Hart of the Great Falls National Weather Service Office...
montanarightnow.com
Crash near Deer Lodge partially blocking traffic on I-90
DEER LODGE, Mont. - Traffic is partially blocked on I-90 near Deer Lodge. A crash on I-90 at mile marker 184 has the westbound passing lane blocked Thursday. The Montana Department of Transportation reports the crash has been blocking the lane since Thursday morning.
Fairfield Sun Times
Your Boots on the Hill
The highlight of the week of Feb. 6 was the Montana Farm Bureau Calling on the Capitol (COTC), which found 45 MFBF members in Helena to experience the legislative process. In past years, MFBF held separate events for county leadership, Young Farmers and Ranchers, Women's Leadership Committee, and general membership. This year MFBF combined the groups to hold an extremely successful Calling on the Capitol, which brought a large group of farmers and ranchers to the Capitol halls, for meetings with legislators, state leaders and agency directors.
New Ordinance Could Affect Women’s Rights in Small Montana Town
A city council member in Manhattan, Montana is requesting a new ordinance that would make the small town a sanctuary for the unborn. According to an article published by KBZK, Josh Powell is the council member who requested the ordinance. If passed, the ordinance would make the use of abortion pills (or Plan B) illegal in Manhattan.
Protest held in downtown Billings following bill hearings regarding LGBTQ rights
The protest started at 10 a.m., the same time sister protests across the state took place. Protesters brought signs--and their voices--to spread their message.
Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry
The town of Manhattan won’t move forward with an ordinance to become a “Sanctuary for the Unborn.” Thursday night, Mayor Glen Clements broke a tied vote on a motion to direct the town lawyer to draft an ordinance for Manhattan to essentially ban abortion, Clements said Friday. Clements opposed the motion for a 3-2 outcome. […] The post Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana considers allowing physician assistants to practice independently
Megan Zawacki started working at St. Peter’s Health in Helena in 2020 as a physician assistant trained in treating addiction. She had gone through specialized training that allowed her to prescribe Suboxone, a medication to fight opioid addiction, but she couldn’t do so for six months. That’s because...
Fairfield Sun Times
James D. Phillips
James D. Phillips “Jim” (age 81) passed away on January 23, 2023 peacefully at home. Jim’s wife Betsy and daughters Debbie and Stevi were by his side. This was after a long and heroic battle with cancer, kidney disease and Lewy Body Dementia. Jim was born on...
NBCMontana
Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
Fairfield Sun Times
Helena PD looking for missing 17-year-old
HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are trying to locate a missing 17-year-old.
Fairfield Sun Times
Manhattan town council votes against further discussion on abortion ordinance
MANHATTAN, Mont. - The Manhattan Town Council voted against further discussion on a proposed ordinance that would ban medication that induces abortion at the council meeting Thursday night. The ordinance, submitted by Councilman Josh Powell for the agenda on Monday, would have also declared Manhattan a sanctuary for the unborn.
Montana students balk at ‘just the facts’
This story is excerpted from Capitolized, a twice-weekly newsletter that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here.
Comments / 1