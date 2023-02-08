ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Rifles, drones, bullhorns used to keep birds away from toxic chemicals at Butte's Berkeley Pit

By DJ Bauer Reporter, ABC FOX Montana
Fairfield Sun Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
96.7 KISS FM

Historic Montana Bar Set To Reopen After Two Years

This bar has been a staple of this community, and we are happy to see them open its doors again. If you're looking for historic buildings and restaurants, Butte, Montana, is the place to find it all. Butte was a historic mining town, and the city hasn't changed that much, especially the downtown area. Some bars and restaurants have been there for multiple generations. One bar had to close due to a horrible fire, and the town was heartbroken, but not anymore.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Crash near Deer Lodge partially blocking traffic on I-90

DEER LODGE, Mont. - Traffic is partially blocked on I-90 near Deer Lodge. A crash on I-90 at mile marker 184 has the westbound passing lane blocked Thursday. The Montana Department of Transportation reports the crash has been blocking the lane since Thursday morning.
DEER LODGE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Your Boots on the Hill

The highlight of the week of Feb. 6 was the Montana Farm Bureau Calling on the Capitol (COTC), which found 45 MFBF members in Helena to experience the legislative process. In past years, MFBF held separate events for county leadership, Young Farmers and Ranchers, Women's Leadership Committee, and general membership. This year MFBF combined the groups to hold an extremely successful Calling on the Capitol, which brought a large group of farmers and ranchers to the Capitol halls, for meetings with legislators, state leaders and agency directors.
HELENA, MT
Daily Montanan

Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry

The town of Manhattan won’t move forward with an ordinance to become a “Sanctuary for the Unborn.” Thursday night, Mayor Glen Clements broke a tied vote on a motion to direct the town lawyer to draft an ordinance for Manhattan to essentially ban abortion, Clements said Friday. Clements opposed the motion for a 3-2 outcome. […] The post Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MANHATTAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

James D. Phillips

James D. Phillips “Jim” (age 81) passed away on January 23, 2023 peacefully at home. Jim’s wife Betsy and daughters Debbie and Stevi were by his side. This was after a long and heroic battle with cancer, kidney disease and Lewy Body Dementia. Jim was born on...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Manhattan town council votes against further discussion on abortion ordinance

MANHATTAN, Mont. - The Manhattan Town Council voted against further discussion on a proposed ordinance that would ban medication that induces abortion at the council meeting Thursday night. The ordinance, submitted by Councilman Josh Powell for the agenda on Monday, would have also declared Manhattan a sanctuary for the unborn.
MANHATTAN, MT
Montana Free Press

Montana students balk at ‘just the facts’

This story is excerpted from Capitolized, a twice-weekly newsletter that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here.
MONTANA STATE

