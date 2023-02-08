The company released its final earnings report for 2022. It fell short of expectatons for profitability, and guidance wasn't anything to write home about either. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

1 DAY AGO