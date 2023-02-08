Read full article on original website
Investopedia
Lyft Shares Plunge after Disappointing Earnings Forecast
Shares of Lyft (LYFT) plunged 35% in early trading Friday, after the ride-sharing company issued weak guidance for its ride-hailing revenues and announced an unexpected fourth-quarter loss. Lyft said it expects to make roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion...
Investopedia
Disney Overhaul Wins Over Peltz and Wall Street
Walt Disney's (DIS) $5.5 billion cost-cutting plan and better-than-expected quarterly results won over activist investor Nelson Peltz, who dropped his proxy fight for a seat on the entertainment giant's board on Thursday. Disney said in its fiscal first-quarter report, released late Wednesday, that it will target annual savings of $3...
Investopedia
Recession Fears Spark a Round of CEO Pay Cuts
CEOs at Zoom, Apple, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and other major companies have taken pay cuts recently. Despite the cuts, CEOs are extremely well compensated, and some employees may view the cuts as symbolic. The salary cuts were spurred by a downturn in the tech and finance sector brought on...
Investopedia
Salesforce Shares Climb Higher After Another Activist Investor Takes Stake
Third Point LLC, led by Dan Loeb, is reportedly the latest activist investor taking a stake in Salesforce. The company's profits have fallen and layoffs loom after it admitted hiring too many employees amid a 2021 revenue rebound. Salesforce's stock plunged last year but rebounded in January; Morgan Stanley thinks...
CNBC
U.S. demand boosts L'Oreal fourth-quarter sales, China weighs
L'Oreal reported 8.1% sales growth in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations, down from 9.1% in the third quarter. Chief Executive Nicolas Hieronimus told CNBC beauty was an "affordable indulgence" that customers were continuing to spend on despite cost of living pressures. End of year sales in China were...
Motley Fool
Why Baxter International Stock Sank by 12% This Week
The company released its final earnings report for 2022. It fell short of expectatons for profitability, and guidance wasn't anything to write home about either.
Investopedia
The 2023 Market Rally Stalls on Inflation, Rate Concerns
U.S. equities indexes closed out a losing week with a mixed performance on Feb. 10. The Dow and the S&P 500 saw slight gains during Friday's session, while the Nasdaq moved lower on the day. Fossil fuel providers were among the best-performing stocks on the S&P 500, with oil prices...
Motley Fool
Why Alteryx Stock Rallied on Friday
Alteryx delivered blockbuster results that far exceeded expectations. The stock is still relatively cheap, particularly given its growth rate.
PayPal's spending warning casts pall over upbeat forecast
Feb 9 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday but warned of pressure on discretionary spending, and said Chief Executive Dan Schulman will retire at the end of 2023.
Investopedia
The Stock Apes Are Back, and Main Street's Starting to Pay Heed
Risk is back. Speculative stocks crushed during the recent bear market are all the rage again, staging huge rallies over the past five weeks. Speculative stocks have posted big gains since the start of the year after bruising losses in 2022. The AAII investor sentiment survey has just swung bullish,...
