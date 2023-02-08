Read full article on original website
2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Midwest, Northeast
The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system's heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
Massive ice storm blasting the South with freezing rain
A dangerous ice storm is on the move across the South, sending temperatures plunging for millions of Americans from Texas to Tennessee. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky is in the storm zone with more details.Jan. 31, 2023.
Polar vortex to unleash dangerous cold blast in northeastern US
A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it's still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
'Dangerous' arctic air returns this weekend after a month-long hiatus
What has been a mild start to 2023 will come crashing to a halt this weekend as winter makes a roaring comeback across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.
'Dangerously cold' Arctic blast coming for Northeast; wind chills as low as 40 below zero: Friday updates
A dangerous Arctic blast began its sweep over the Northeast, bringing wind chill warnings and record-breaking cold temperatures.
After coating Midwest with snow, large storm aims for Northeast; 4-8 inches expected in parts of New England
Millions of Americans were under a winter weather warnings or advisories Thursday as a storm that hammered Denver with the biggest two-day January snowfall in more than 30 years blanketed the Midwest before heading for the Northeast. Freezing rain and heavy snow are forecast for the Northeast, with the region...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather With Isolated Tornadoes to Unleash in Portions of Midwest, Tennessee Valleys, Ohio After Hitting Southern Plains
The latest forecast warned that severe weather conditions are expected to rampage portions of the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Tenessee Valleys after pounding portions of Southern Plains. Residents should watch out for tornado outbreaks in the affected areas. Motorists should also consider the severe weather conditions in the South, resulting...
Polar vortex releases grip: From zero to 60 in days as Northeast warms up; Texas could get more severe weather
After a brutal cold snap, relatively mild weather and above-average temperatures could dominate forecasts for the next 10 days, AccuWeather said.
Winter alerts hit 15 states from Texas to West Virginia, travel to be ‘nearly impossible’
Winter’s latest storm has more than 40 million people across the United States in winter weather alerts on Monday. The alerts warn of significant icing and extreme cold for many parts of the country.
Arctic outbreak shatters records in Northeast, including -108°F wind chill
Extreme cold broke longstanding records Friday into Saturday as the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. continues dealing with temperatures in the single or negative digits, along with gusty winds. Driving the news: The life-threatening cold is impacting millions living in New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island....
The Weather Channel
Weekend Storm Could Produce Rain, Some Snow In The South And East
Low pressure will form near the East Coast this weekend. Due to limited cold air, this storm may not produce widespread snow as you'd expect in February. The Appalachians have the best chance of accumulating snow. Snow could mix with rain from northern Georgia to the Piedmont of the Carolinas...
Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas
Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
High winds in more than a dozen states; snow expected in Midwest, Northeast: Thursday weather updates
Winds on Thursday are expected to barrel across a stretch of the country from Arkansas to New York, and snow could hit the Northeast and Midwest.
Winter storm to clobber areas from Colorado to Michigan with travel-snarling snow
AccuWeather's expert team of forecasters continues to track the makings of a potent winter storm that will end up delivering heavy, travel-disrupting snow along along a swath more than 1,700 miles long over the middle of the United States. Experts warn that driving conditions will be difficult, if not impossible,...
natureworldnews.com
Unusual Ice Donuts Unfold in Lake Michigan Due to Blast of Arctic Air
A stunning and rare ice and pancake-looking ice transformation emerged in Lake Michigan after the waves of arctic air brought snow and freezing conditions. In Lake Michigan, the pancake-looking transformations became an instant hit on social media because of their unlikely appearance. According to AccuWeather's latest forecast, the ice transformation...
Tornado advisories in Texas forecast, winter storm warning in the Midwest: Wednesday weather updates
Severe weather is spreading across parts of the South. Thunderstorms may hit the Lower Mississippi Valley, bringing winds, hail and possibly tornadoes
Millions in US north-east brace for ‘once-in-a-generation’ Arctic blast
Meteorologists warn frigid weather could bring record-breaking low temperatures to New York, New Jersey and New England
Winter weather moves over Northeast after dumping snow on Michigan, Indiana
Severe winter weather is expected to continue to track eastward on Thursday. Snow, sleet and freezing rain from the storm was forecast to impact travel conditions.
Northeast temperatures soar a day after bone-numbing cold
Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. climbed to the mid-40s Fahrenheit on Sunday, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens and felt like minus 45 to minus 50 degrees with the wind chill. Atop 6,288-foot Mount Washington in New Hampshire, the...
