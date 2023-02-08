ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

AOL Corp

2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Midwest, Northeast

The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system's heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
INDIANA STATE
AOL Corp

Polar vortex to unleash dangerous cold blast in northeastern US

A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it's still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
MAINE STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather With Isolated Tornadoes to Unleash in Portions of Midwest, Tennessee Valleys, Ohio After Hitting Southern Plains

The latest forecast warned that severe weather conditions are expected to rampage portions of the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Tenessee Valleys after pounding portions of Southern Plains. Residents should watch out for tornado outbreaks in the affected areas. Motorists should also consider the severe weather conditions in the South, resulting...
OHIO STATE
The Weather Channel

Weekend Storm Could Produce Rain, Some Snow In The South And East

Low pressure will form near the East Coast this weekend. Due to limited cold air, this storm may not produce widespread snow as you'd expect in February. The Appalachians have the best chance of accumulating snow. Snow could mix with rain from northern Georgia to the Piedmont of the Carolinas...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas

Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Unusual Ice Donuts Unfold in Lake Michigan Due to Blast of Arctic Air

A stunning and rare ice and pancake-looking ice transformation emerged in Lake Michigan after the waves of arctic air brought snow and freezing conditions. In Lake Michigan, the pancake-looking transformations became an instant hit on social media because of their unlikely appearance. According to AccuWeather's latest forecast, the ice transformation...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC News

Northeast temperatures soar a day after bone-numbing cold

Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. climbed to the mid-40s Fahrenheit on Sunday, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens and felt like minus 45 to minus 50 degrees with the wind chill. Atop 6,288-foot Mount Washington in New Hampshire, the...
MARYLAND STATE

