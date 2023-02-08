ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Kyle Richards is almost 7 months sober amid body transformation

Kyle Richards is getting candid about her sobriety journey. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently revealed that Feb. 15 will make seven months since she stopped drinking alcohol. When asked during an Instagram Q&A session if she misses drinking booze, Richards, 54, replied, “Truth is I don’t miss it at all. I feel amazing, so don’t see the point right now.” When another social media user asked if she missed her infamous margaritas — which she often drank on the Bravo reality show — the “Halloween Ends” actress responded, “So far, no …” Though Richards says she doesn’t have a specific “time...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
New York Post

Madonna’s new face is more than a eyesore, it’s a complete betrayal

Madonna, please listen: The world has had enough of the extreme cosmetic enhancements and scary plastic surgeries. Because no matter how you try to spin it, your appearance at last weekend’s Grammys was a grotesque mixture of a too-stretched jawline, overly swollen lips, creepy bleached eyebrows, and skin smoother than a newborn’s.  Not only are people calling you “freaky face,” but you’re freaking out your fans! This is not to shame any woman who wants to look her best in her 50s, 60s, or 70s. There’s nothing wrong with Botox, nip-tucks, and fillers, but you’re approaching Jocelyn Wildenstein territory — and that’s...
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Takes Family Photos With Jennifer Lopez, Daughter Seraphina, 14, Mom Chris & More

Ben Affleck is back in director mode! The Oscar winner, 50, was seen behind the camera as he seemingly filmed or snapped photos of his wife Jennifer Lopez and his daughter Seraphina, 14, as well as his mother Chris Anne Boldt in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 11. His son Samuel, 10, was also present as he took a seat next to The Town actor — likely also hopping in for some shots with his stepmom, older sister and his grandmother. The shoot appeared to be casual and laid back based on how the group was dressed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Cindy Crawford tests out 'trauma bangs' in a selfie, and the internet is divided

A fashion icon is trying out an iconic look. On Feb. 8, Cindy Crawford posted a selfie on Instagram with a new hairstyle. “Not exactly trauma bangs. Just testing,” the supermodel, 56, captioned the photo, which featured strands of hair falling over her eyebrows and into her eyes. “Trauma...
Page Six

Matthew Perry seen for first time in months following memoir release

Matthew Perry looked disheveled as he stepped out for the first time in months after releasing his tell-all memoir. The “Friends” alum looked exhausted outside his Hidden Hills home after going for a Starbucks run in Los Angeles on Wednesday in new photos obtained by Page Six. The 53-year-old actor was dressed casually in a gray Henley shirt and jeans and was growing out a scruffy beard as he oversaw furniture being delivered to his home. Perry seemed to be handling home renovations. The “Whole Nine Yards” star was last seen out in public back in November when he made an appearance on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Leah Remini cries over daughter giving college a second try: I’m a ‘mess’

Leah Remini is learning what it’s like to live without her daughter as the 18-year-old heads to college. Although Sofia technically started her freshman year in 2022, Remini explained to her Instagram followers Monday that the teen returned home for a brief break before choosing another university. “In August, our daughter Sofia enrolled in a college she thought was meant for her,” the actress, 52, wrote. “I moved her into a dorm room and came home heartbroken to a quiet house. “For many reasons, that school didn’t make sense for her,” Remini continued. “So she left, and we got to have her home...
Page Six

Lily Collins recalls being ‘belittled,’ called a ‘whore’ by toxic ex

Lily Collins is recalling a toxic relationship where her ex-boyfriend allegedly belittled her and called her a “whore.” “For me, my romantic toxic relationship was verbal and emotional abuse and being made to feel very small,” the actress, 33, shared on Wednesday’s episode of the “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast. She continued, “He would call me ‘Little Lily’…and he’d use awful words about me in terms of what I was wearing and would call me a whore and all these things.” The “Emily in Paris” star alleged that her ex’s toxic behavior silenced her and even fueled feelings of “panic”...
RadarOnline

‘I Only Had One True Love’: Read Pamela Anderson’s Emotional Texts Messages To Her Ex-Husband Tommy Lee Where She Apologized For The Past

Pamela Anderson’s private text messages to her ex-husband Tommy Lee were leaked online and show the Baywatch star telling her ex she never “recovered” from their marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. TikTok @thekylemarisa posted a series of text messages that Pamela sent to her ex-husband Tommy Lee in the months before her memoir Love, Pamela and her Netflix documentary Pamela, with love premiered. In her doc, Pamela said her relationship with Tommy was the best she’s ever had. She described feeling upset that the media attention surrounding their marriage led to its demise. She spoke fondly of her ex, who is...
HollywoodLife

Kimberly Stewart & Benicio del Toro Pose with Daughter In Rare Photo Alongside Grandpa Rod Stewart

Kimberly Stewart shared a sweet family photo from her recent trip to Puerto Rico on Thursday, February 9. The actress, 43, shared a photo of herself posing alongside her daughter Delilah Genoveva, 11, her dad Rod Stewart, 78, and Delilah’s dad Benicio del Toro, 55. The whole family smiled in the sweet shot from Kimberly’s Instagram, which she captioned with a heart emoji.
New York Post

‘Unrecognizable’ Madonna proves she is a clueless narcissist

Madonna showed up to the Grammys on Sunday night looking like she was one Restylane injection away from becoming Marilyn Manson. Her cheeks were puffy, her lips were as inflated as the Chinese balloon and her lashes were cartoonishly long. Then things got even weirder. The 64-year-old blasted anyone with...
Life and Style Weekly

Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’

Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Pink Opens up About Death of Family Nanny

Pink is opening up about her family's recent losses as they navigate their way through the death of her father and the family's nanny. Speaking with Women's Health ahead of the release of her new album, Trustfall, the musician shared how she and her two children have been finding their way during the tough times.
toofab.com

Alexander Ludwig and Wife Lauren Are Expecting a Baby After 3 Miscarriages

"Thank you guys for all of the support. We couldn't be more grateful." Congratulations are in order for Alexander and Lauren Ludwig!. On Friday, the 30-year-old actor and his wife took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting a baby, with the new addition to arrive in May. The exciting news comes after the couple previously suffered three pregnancy losses.
UTAH STATE

