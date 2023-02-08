Madonna, please listen: The world has had enough of the extreme cosmetic enhancements and scary plastic surgeries. Because no matter how you try to spin it, your appearance at last weekend’s Grammys was a grotesque mixture of a too-stretched jawline, overly swollen lips, creepy bleached eyebrows, and skin smoother than a newborn’s. Not only are people calling you “freaky face,” but you’re freaking out your fans! This is not to shame any woman who wants to look her best in her 50s, 60s, or 70s. There’s nothing wrong with Botox, nip-tucks, and fillers, but you’re approaching Jocelyn Wildenstein territory — and that’s...

17 HOURS AGO