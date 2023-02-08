Read full article on original website
Evangeline Lilly Reveals Terrifying Details About Jeremy Renner’s ‘Near Death’ Snowplow Experience
Actress Evangeline Lilly recently visited Jeremy Renner at his home and says he’s still using a wheelchair. Renner is still healing after being run over by a snowplow on New Year’s Day. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. In an interview...
Kyle Richards is almost 7 months sober amid body transformation
Kyle Richards is getting candid about her sobriety journey. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently revealed that Feb. 15 will make seven months since she stopped drinking alcohol. When asked during an Instagram Q&A session if she misses drinking booze, Richards, 54, replied, “Truth is I don’t miss it at all. I feel amazing, so don’t see the point right now.” When another social media user asked if she missed her infamous margaritas — which she often drank on the Bravo reality show — the “Halloween Ends” actress responded, “So far, no …” Though Richards says she doesn’t have a specific “time...
Madonna’s new face is more than a eyesore, it’s a complete betrayal
Madonna, please listen: The world has had enough of the extreme cosmetic enhancements and scary plastic surgeries. Because no matter how you try to spin it, your appearance at last weekend’s Grammys was a grotesque mixture of a too-stretched jawline, overly swollen lips, creepy bleached eyebrows, and skin smoother than a newborn’s. Not only are people calling you “freaky face,” but you’re freaking out your fans! This is not to shame any woman who wants to look her best in her 50s, 60s, or 70s. There’s nothing wrong with Botox, nip-tucks, and fillers, but you’re approaching Jocelyn Wildenstein territory — and that’s...
Ben Affleck Takes Family Photos With Jennifer Lopez, Daughter Seraphina, 14, Mom Chris & More
Ben Affleck is back in director mode! The Oscar winner, 50, was seen behind the camera as he seemingly filmed or snapped photos of his wife Jennifer Lopez and his daughter Seraphina, 14, as well as his mother Chris Anne Boldt in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 11. His son Samuel, 10, was also present as he took a seat next to The Town actor — likely also hopping in for some shots with his stepmom, older sister and his grandmother. The shoot appeared to be casual and laid back based on how the group was dressed.
Jennifer Lopez publishes a subtle response after the viral images of Ben Affleck's "suffering"
Since the couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are together for the second time, there have been a series of images showing Ben unhappy or suffering with the diva from the Bronx. This position did not change and the fans once again commented on the "suffering" that the actor suffered at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Cindy Crawford tests out 'trauma bangs' in a selfie, and the internet is divided
A fashion icon is trying out an iconic look. On Feb. 8, Cindy Crawford posted a selfie on Instagram with a new hairstyle. “Not exactly trauma bangs. Just testing,” the supermodel, 56, captioned the photo, which featured strands of hair falling over her eyebrows and into her eyes. “Trauma...
Matthew Perry seen for first time in months following memoir release
Matthew Perry looked disheveled as he stepped out for the first time in months after releasing his tell-all memoir. The “Friends” alum looked exhausted outside his Hidden Hills home after going for a Starbucks run in Los Angeles on Wednesday in new photos obtained by Page Six. The 53-year-old actor was dressed casually in a gray Henley shirt and jeans and was growing out a scruffy beard as he oversaw furniture being delivered to his home. Perry seemed to be handling home renovations. The “Whole Nine Yards” star was last seen out in public back in November when he made an appearance on...
Leah Remini cries over daughter giving college a second try: I’m a ‘mess’
Leah Remini is learning what it’s like to live without her daughter as the 18-year-old heads to college. Although Sofia technically started her freshman year in 2022, Remini explained to her Instagram followers Monday that the teen returned home for a brief break before choosing another university. “In August, our daughter Sofia enrolled in a college she thought was meant for her,” the actress, 52, wrote. “I moved her into a dorm room and came home heartbroken to a quiet house. “For many reasons, that school didn’t make sense for her,” Remini continued. “So she left, and we got to have her home...
Lily Collins recalls being ‘belittled,’ called a ‘whore’ by toxic ex
Lily Collins is recalling a toxic relationship where her ex-boyfriend allegedly belittled her and called her a “whore.” “For me, my romantic toxic relationship was verbal and emotional abuse and being made to feel very small,” the actress, 33, shared on Wednesday’s episode of the “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast. She continued, “He would call me ‘Little Lily’…and he’d use awful words about me in terms of what I was wearing and would call me a whore and all these things.” The “Emily in Paris” star alleged that her ex’s toxic behavior silenced her and even fueled feelings of “panic”...
‘I Only Had One True Love’: Read Pamela Anderson’s Emotional Texts Messages To Her Ex-Husband Tommy Lee Where She Apologized For The Past
Pamela Anderson’s private text messages to her ex-husband Tommy Lee were leaked online and show the Baywatch star telling her ex she never “recovered” from their marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. TikTok @thekylemarisa posted a series of text messages that Pamela sent to her ex-husband Tommy Lee in the months before her memoir Love, Pamela and her Netflix documentary Pamela, with love premiered. In her doc, Pamela said her relationship with Tommy was the best she’s ever had. She described feeling upset that the media attention surrounding their marriage led to its demise. She spoke fondly of her ex, who is...
Gretchen Rossi Shares Sweet Videos of Daughter Skylar with Slade Smiley's Late Son Grayson
Grayson died this week at the age of 22 -- with Slade and Gretchen saying "This isn’t goodbye but rather see you soon little man." Gretchen Rossi is mourning the loss of her fiancé Slade Smiley's son, Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, honoring him with a sweet tribute after his death.
Kimberly Stewart & Benicio del Toro Pose with Daughter In Rare Photo Alongside Grandpa Rod Stewart
Kimberly Stewart shared a sweet family photo from her recent trip to Puerto Rico on Thursday, February 9. The actress, 43, shared a photo of herself posing alongside her daughter Delilah Genoveva, 11, her dad Rod Stewart, 78, and Delilah’s dad Benicio del Toro, 55. The whole family smiled in the sweet shot from Kimberly’s Instagram, which she captioned with a heart emoji.
‘Unrecognizable’ Madonna proves she is a clueless narcissist
Madonna showed up to the Grammys on Sunday night looking like she was one Restylane injection away from becoming Marilyn Manson. Her cheeks were puffy, her lips were as inflated as the Chinese balloon and her lashes were cartoonishly long. Then things got even weirder. The 64-year-old blasted anyone with...
See the Tear-Jerking Moment Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally Meet Son Matteo in Person
Watch: Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally Meet Matteo In-Person. If you thought seeing Nikki Bella walking down the aisle was going to be an emotional moment, wait until you watch this. While Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella head off to Paris in part three of E!'s four-part wedding special...
John Travolta Reprises 'Grease' Character in 2023 Super Bowl Ad
John Travolta reprised his singing role in the 1978 film Grease for a T-Mobile ad that'll broadcast during the 2023 Super Bowl. He's joined by two stars of the show Scrubs, Zach Braff and Donald Faison, for a parody version of Grease soundtrack selection "Summer Nights." In the one-minute spot...
Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’
Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the...
Pink Opens up About Death of Family Nanny
Pink is opening up about her family's recent losses as they navigate their way through the death of her father and the family's nanny. Speaking with Women's Health ahead of the release of her new album, Trustfall, the musician shared how she and her two children have been finding their way during the tough times.
Cindy Crawford gives bangs a go with new hairstyle
Post-breakup bangs? Cindy Crawford wouldn't know anything about that...
Watch Jerry O'Connell Give Rebecca Romijn a Steamy 'Magic Mike' Style Lap Dance (Exclusive)
'The Talk' co-host has been married to the actress for more than 15 years.
Alexander Ludwig and Wife Lauren Are Expecting a Baby After 3 Miscarriages
"Thank you guys for all of the support. We couldn't be more grateful." Congratulations are in order for Alexander and Lauren Ludwig!. On Friday, the 30-year-old actor and his wife took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting a baby, with the new addition to arrive in May. The exciting news comes after the couple previously suffered three pregnancy losses.
