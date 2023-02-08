It seems some fans at Glorilla's after party in Oakland last night were upset. Glorilla performed at August Hall in San Francisco Wednesday. At Glorilla's afterparty in Oakland, it seems some fans assumed she would be performing as well. When she didn't, it appears a fan was so upset she confronted the rapper throwing water on her and Glorilla's team as the headed for the exit. The fan then continues to yell at Glorilla "weak @ss b!tch" before someone in Glorilla's party reacts yelling at the fan. Then a man is seen throwing water back on the fan. This is when the upset fan proceeds to spit on the man and the video cuts off.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO