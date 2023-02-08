ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Jennifer Lopez Teases Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' After Viral Grammys Moment

Jennifer Lopez teased her husband's "happy face" while promoting his new movie, days after a viral moment where it looked as if she was scolding Ben Affleck during the 2023 Grammy Awards. The "On the Floor" singer trolled her hubby on Instagram, sharing a trailer for his upcoming film AIR,...
Upset Fan Throws Water On Glorilla For Not Performing At After Party

It seems some fans at Glorilla's after party in Oakland last night were upset. Glorilla performed at August Hall in San Francisco Wednesday. At Glorilla's afterparty in Oakland, it seems some fans assumed she would be performing as well. When she didn't, it appears a fan was so upset she confronted the rapper throwing water on her and Glorilla's team as the headed for the exit. The fan then continues to yell at Glorilla "weak @ss b!tch" before someone in Glorilla's party reacts yelling at the fan. Then a man is seen throwing water back on the fan. This is when the upset fan proceeds to spit on the man and the video cuts off.
OAKLAND, CA
50 Cent Checks The Grammys For Huge Mistake Made During Bad Bunny's Set

50 Cent is coming to Bad Bunny's defense after the Puerto Rican rapper's lyrics were mislabeled during his festive performance at the 2023 Grammys. On Thursday, February 9, Fif took to Instagram and called out the CBS' closed-captioning skills after “[SPEAKING NON-ENGLISH]” and “[SINGING NON-ENGLISH]" appeared on the screen during Bad Bunny's set. The epic fail happened while the "Moscow Mule" artist was in the middle of his beloved opening number as he performed "Despues de la Playa." The G-Unit founder posted a screenshot of the captions in question and joined in on the roaring chorus of fans who noticed the gaffe in real time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kim Kardashian Debuts New Hairstyle While Singing Ariana Grande Songs

Kim Kardashian is showing off her new hairstyle. On Wednesday night (February 8th) the SKIMS founder shared a series of videos to her Instagram Stories that revealed she had bangs cut into her flowing hair and has returned to being a brunette. Kardashian showed it off to fans as she filmed herself in front of a mirror while modeling different pieces from her SKIMS collection.

