4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Opening Line: Michigan Favored Over No. 18 Indiana in National TV Showdown in Ann Arbor
Indiana and Michigan are tied for second place in a crowded Big Ten logjam and the two teams get together on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. Because the Hoosiers have struggled on the road so much this season, the Wolverines are favored. Here's the latest line, plus a great breakdown of both teams.
College Basketball Odds: Indiana vs. Michigan prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/11/2023
The Indiana Hoosiers take on the Michigan Wolverines. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Indiana Michigan prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Indiana Michigan. The Indiana Hoosiers have gotten their season back on track, in accordance with Trayce Jackson-Davis elevating his game and being the...
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson, IU players react to win against Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Mike Woodson, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis addressed the media following Indiana’s 62-61 win against Michigan on Saturday at the Crisler Center. Watch their postgame comments below:. Filed to: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Michigan Wolverines, Mike Woodson, Trayce Jackson-Davis.
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (2/10)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s basketball sells out Assembly Hall for rivalry matchup against Purdue
No. 2 Indiana women’s basketball announced the sellout of general admission tickets ahead of its Feb. 19 matchup against Purdue, according to an IU Athletics press release. Fresh off a record crowd of 13,046 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, next Sunday’s matchup will mark the first time Indiana women’s basketball has ever sold out Assembly Hall.
CBS Sports
Michigan vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #18 Indiana Hoosiers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. IU and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crisler Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Michigan winning the first 80-62 and the Hoosiers taking the second 74-69.
wgclradio.com
Bloomington North-Columbus East Post Game
JQ Roberts and Gavin Reed join Joe Smith after the big victory against Columbus East.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
watchstadium.com
Referee Ted Valentine Not Allowed to Officiate 2023 NCAA Tournament
Veteran college basketball official Ted Valentine, who has worked 10 Final Fours and four national title games in his career, will not be allowed to officiate the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the event was held in Indianapolis in a bubble, a source close to the situation told Stadium.
gotodestinations.com
Egg-ceptional Breakfast Spots in Indianapolis – (With Photos!)
Looking for the best breakfast in Indianapolis? Indianapoplis is home to many many exceptional breakfast spots that offer a delightful experience to all foodies. Whether you’re in the mood for farm-to-table brunch or classic comfort food, Indianapolis has got you covered. Two examples? Milktooth, known for their contemporary take on breakfast dishes and innovative pastries, and Easy Rider Cafe, a cool eatery that serves up a mean breakfast burrito.
WISH-TV
Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors. The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. Holcomb was appointed Thursday...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County sees largest increases in pended home sales & inventory in Central Indiana
Central Indiana’s residential real estate market saw available housing inventory continue to increase to start the new year. According to F.C. Tucker Company, part of the Howard Hanna family of companies, in January 2023, central Indiana housing inventory increased 90.5 percent, compared to January 2022. Pended home sales decreased 14.2 percent, and year-to-date home sale prices increased 8.7 percent.
OnlyInYourState
The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About
Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
Crash involving Indiana trooper shuts down Johnson County interchange
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A crash involving an Indiana State Police cruiser and a sport utility vehicle partially shut down the interchange of Interstate 69 and State Road 144 near Bargersville Saturday morning. The Bargersville Fire Department tweeted at around 10:25 a.m. confirming the crash and that it involved injuries.
WIBC.com
Second-Story Fire in Columbus Put Out
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire broke out in a two-story single-family home in Forest Park Estates on Wednesday evening, leaving a female occupant unharmed. Columbus firefighters were alerted to the incident at around 5:46 p.m. after the woman reported the fire in one of the second-floor bedrooms and escaped the house. She told firefighters that no one else was inside.
Complaints mount against Indy concrete company accused of failing to begin work
An Indianapolis concrete business is facing growing complaints from consumers who say the contractor took down payments but never started the work.
bloomingtonian.com
Gunshots were fired at people at least 70 times in the City of Bloomington, Indiana in 2022 according to a report
According to a report from the Bloomington Police Department released Thursday during the State of Public Safety, firearms were fired at people 70 times in 2022. Bloomington had five murders in 2022, which was two more than in 2021 when there were 3, and the same number as in 2020, during the worst part of the Covid pandemic. However, attempted murders were 11, which was a 220-percent increase over 2021 when there were five. There were six attempted murders in 2020.
Shots fired near Southport High School
HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
