Marco Silva insists Fulham have achieved nothing yet following FA Cup win

By Damian Spellman
 3 days ago

Marco Silva has insisted Fulham have achieved nothing yet despite making it to the FA Cup fifth round while riding high in the Premier League .

Last season’s Sky Bet Championship winners booked a home clash with Leeds after a 3-2 fourth-round replay victory at Sunderland on Wednesday evening after cementing eighth place in the top flight with Friday’s 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

However, asked to asses the campaign to date, boss Silva said: “Of course we are really pleased with it. The players have been brilliant this season so far – and I have to say last season too.

“This kind of mentality, we have to keep creating inside the dressing room, the players have to have the right mindset as well.

“It’s not something that comes so easily and this season has been very good work from all the players, and I have to congratulate them.

“Of course, we are pleased with the season so far, but again, we haven’t achieved anything yet. We want more. We are a really ambitious club and a group of players and we want more.”

The Premier League outfit, who made nine changes to the side which started at Stamford Bridge , looked to be cruising at the Stadium of Light when they went 2-0 ahead through Harry Wilson and substitute Andreas Pereira.

Of course, we are pleased with the season so far, but again, we haven't achieved anything yet. We want more. We are a really ambitious club and a group of players and we want more

Marco Silva

However, the hosts twice dragged themselves back into the tie, through Jack Clarke with 13 minutes remaining and then again at the death when, after Layvin Kurzawa had made it 3-1, substitute Jewison Bennette gave the Black Cats renewed hope.

Silva said: “We scored the second goal and at that moment, everyone thought that probably the game would be killed, but they believed until the end.

“It was a real FA Cup tie with both teams trying to go through. I think overall tonight, we were the better team.”

The Portuguese watched the game from the stands as he served a touchline ban, but later admitted that experience is not something he wants to reprise.

He said: “The view is much, much better, I have to say, but I would like not to repeat.”

For opposite number Tony Mowbray , whose starting line-up included nine players aged 23 or under – but no recognised striker – while 15-year-old Chris Rigg was used from the bench, there was both disappointment and encouragement.

Mowbray said: “I’m very conscious of trying to lose the narrative that we’re a young team. I think they’re good enough, you can see that.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re 20 or you’re 30, if you can compete and you can run and pass and you can shoot and tackle, you’re good enough.

“Our ambition is to be competitive in every game. Tonight was always a big ask without a recognised striker and we were all disappointed on the transfer [deadline] day that we didn’t manage to get a number nine over the line.

“But listen, I still think they’re exciting.”

The Independent

Marcus Rashford inspires Manchester United to late win at rivals Leeds

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho struck late goals as Manchester United won 2-0 at rivals Leeds United to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.Rashford maintained his rich scoring form by heading the visitors ahead in the 80th minute and substitute Garnacho delivered a knockout blow five minutes later.Managerless Leeds went toe-to-toe with Erik ten Hag’s side for the second time in five days after drawing 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday and will feel aggrieved to have finished the game empty-handed.Under interim boss Michael Skubala, Leeds had United on the backfoot for prolonged spells in the second half,...
The Independent

Leeds, Man Utd and Premier League condemn fan chants about historic tragedies

Leeds and Manchester United issued a joint statement condemning sickening chants heard during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at Elland Road.The match was played out in a cauldron of noise and the usual hostilities stepped over the mark shortly before the interval when small groups of rival fans traded grim chants about the 1958 Munich disaster and the death of two Leeds fans in Istanbul in 2000.The clubs’ statement read: “Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game.We strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies during today’s game.#MUFC...
The Independent

Man City turn up the title heat on Arsenal – 5 things from Premier League

Scandal-hit Manchester City capitalised on Arsenal’s hiccup at Brentford to close the gap on the Gunners to within three points at the top of the Premier League table.Elsewhere, the pressure ramped up on Antonio Conte after Tottenham were thumped at Leicester while time ran out for Nathan Jones, whose short reign at Southampton ended a day after defeat to 10-man Wolves.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.City turn up the heat on ArsenalThat winning feeling! pic.twitter.com/cOnbvOIVXo— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) February 12, 2023A few days on from City being charged...
The Independent

Erling Haaland faces fitness test before Man City’s crucial clash with Arsenal

Erling Haaland faces a fitness test before Manchester City’s crucial clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal on Wednesday.The prolific Norway striker, who has scored 31 goals in all competitions for the champions this season, was withdrawn at half-time during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa.With City 3-0 ahead at the time, there seemed little need to risk the 22-year-old in the second period at the Etihad Stadium but manager Pep Guardiola later revealed he had taken a knock.46. CITY SUBS | Double switch at the break 🔁🔵 3-0 ⚫️ #ManCity pic.twitter.com/zRUoECo7VT— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 12, 2023Guardiola said: “Erling has...
The Independent

Nathan Jones sacked after Southampton lose to 10-man Wolves

Nathan Jones has been sacked as Southampton manager less than 24 hours after the football club’s 2-1 home defeat against a 10-man Wolves.The Saints are entrenched in a desperate fight for Premier League survival, lying at the foot of the table four points adrift of safety.“First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club,” a statement by Southampton said.“First-team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Spurs switched off against Leicester, says Cristian StelliniArteta accuses officials of changing rules after controversial Brentford equaliserSuper Bowl 2023: 6 players to watch as Eagles face Chiefs
The Independent

Nampalys Mendy urges Leicester to maintain momentum after Tottenham thumping

Nampalys Mendy urged Leicester to maintain their momentum after they thumped Tottenham.The midfielder scored his first Foxes goal – six-and-a-half years after joining – in Saturday’s 4-1 Premier League rout.James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho and Harvey Barnes piled on the misery for Spurs and boss Antonio Conte.Rodrigo Bentancur opened the scoring but the visitors slumped to their biggest defeat of the season as Leicester’s revival continued.“We were very good,” Mendy told LCFC TV. “Everyone did their job, from the strikers to the defenders. Everyone gave their all in the game and you can see that in the result , we got...
The Independent

Southampton consider Jesse Marsch as they look to replace sacked Nathan Jones

Southampton are considering Jesse Marsch as they search for a successor to the sacked Nathan Jones.The American, who was fired by Leeds on Monday, could make a swift return to management as the bottom club look for their third head coach of the season.Marsch only won two of his last 17 league games in charge of Leeds but kept them up last season after taking over with 12 matches to go.The 49-year-old’s pressing principles could suit a club who had tried to play in a similar style under another former RB Leipzig manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl.Jones was dismissed the day after a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Wolves which meant Southampton had lost seven of his eight league games in charge.First-team coach Ruben Selles is in temporary charge after Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan left with former Luton manager Jones. Read More How ludicrous Nathan Jones dragged Southampton towards disaster
The Independent

Man United boss criticises Eveliina Summanen for her part Ella Toone’s red card

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner was critical of Tottenham’s Eveliina Summanen for her part in Ella Toone’s red card but backed his player to bounce back following the hard-fought 2-1 away win.England international Toone saw red with 11 minutes left at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when she was involved in a coming together with Summanen and shoved the home player in the shoulder.Referee Amy Fearn sent off Toone and while United may appeal against the sending off, if unsuccessful the Lioness will serve a three-match suspension and miss next month’s Women’s Super League title clash at Chelsea.United returned to the summit...
The Independent

Man City fans drown out Premier League anthem with boos before Aston Villa game

Manchester City fans drowned out the Premier League anthem with boos prior to kick-off of their clash with Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.The match was the champions’ first outing since they were charged with 115 breaches of the competition’s Financial Fair Play regulations on Monday.The club have strongly denied any wrongdoing and the fans’ protest echoed their long-standing booing of the Champions League anthem over perceived injustices from European governing body UEFA.Manager Pep Guardiola had urged the club and fans to “move closer together than ever” in a passionate defence of the club on Friday.There were further chants deriding the Premier League and songs in support of owner Sheikh Mansour.A banner was also unfurled bearing a message, ‘Pannick on the streets of London’, in reference to Lord Pannick, the lawyer City have hired to fight their case. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

Man United return to top of WSL as Jordan Nobbs hits hat-trick in Aston Villa win

Manchester United moved back top of the Women’s Super League with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham despite playing the last 10 minutes with a player less at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.After a hard-fought contest, United broke the deadlock three-quarters of the way into the game when Leah Galton smashed high into the net for her fifth goal of the season.The hosts brought things level less than 10 minutes later through Beth England’s superb solo effort but United re-established their lead one minute later when Molly Bartrip turned the ball into her own net.United were forced to play the final 10...
The Independent

Man City hit back after dismal week with commanding victory over Aston Villa

Manchester City hit back after a dismal week off the field with a commanding display on it as they overpowered Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday.The champions were rocked when they were charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations on Monday.The players responded to the furore with one of their best displays of the season, racing into a 3-0 half-time lead with goals from Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez.Ollie Watkins pulled one back after the break but the visitors were no match for a fired-up City at a raucous Etihad Stadium and did not threaten...
The Independent

Man City respond to Premier League charges with familiar show of strength

Perhaps it only took the small matter of 115 Premier League charges, the prospect of expulsion from the division and being stripped of some of their titles for Pep Guardiola to pick something resembling his strongest side.After a remarkable week, an unprecedented charge sheet and an extraordinary press conference performance from Guardiola came something more familiar: a rampant, dominant display from Manchester City. Guardiola had insisted their titles could not be taken from them and his side moved closer to a fifth Premier League crown under the Spaniard and a seventh in 12 seasons. Aston Villa were demolished before half-time....
The Independent

Erik ten Hag hails Marcus Rashford as one of the best forwards in Europe

Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford is one of the best forwards in Europe and told the Manchester United sharpshooter to stay hungry following his latest goal in Sunday’s win at Leeds.After the old rivals drew 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the reverse fixture was on course to end in another hard-fought draw at a rocking Elland Road.But United secured a late 2-0 win against managerless Leeds as substitute Alejandro Garnacho struck five minutes after Rashford headed the visitors ahead to take his goal tally for the season to 21.The 25-year-old has scored 13 goals in 15...
The Independent

Man City vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Riyad Mahrez penalty wraps up win

Manchester City produced a defiant response to the Premier League’s charge sheet as they comfortably beat Aston Villa 3-1 to close to within three points of leaders Arsenal on Sunday.Goals by Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez put the result beyond doubt by halftime as City got back on track following last weekend’s loss at Tottenham Hotspur.With the club facing more than 100 charges relating to alleged financial misconduct the home fans were in belligerent mood at the Etihad Stadium with a series of ironic chants.Pep Guardiola’s side needed only four minutes to take the lead when Rodri headed...
The Independent

Marco Silva wants more Fulham players to share goalscoring responsibility

Marco Silva called on his Fulham players to take greater responsibility for scoring goals after they ended a three-match scoreless run by beating Nottingham Forest on Saturday.A fizzing drive by Willian that opened the scoring after 17 minutes at Craven Cottage was the first goal Silva’s team had netted in the Premier League since January 12, while top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic has now scored just twice since November.Fulham struck the woodwork three times against Forest, in between Willian’s opener and a clinching goal in the 88th minute by substitute Manor Solomon, and struggled to finish the visitors off despite a...
The Independent

‘F--- the Premier League’: Man City fans boo anthem before Aston Villa match

Manchester City supporters booed the Premier League anthem before their match against Aston Villa on Sunday, in what was their first game since being charged with over 100 alleged breaches of the organisation’s financial rules.Chants of ‘F--- the Premier League’ could also be heard at the Eithad Stadium, after midfielder Rodri opened the scoring inside five minutes of the fixture.The Premier League champions returned to the pitch after a hectic week which saw the club hit with an unprecedented list of charges on Monday and referred to an independent commission.Follow live: Man City host Aston VIlla in Premier LeagueCity...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland injury update ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland will need to be assessed before the trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Wednesday after picking up a knock in the win over Aston Villa.Haaland, who has scored 25 goals in the Premier League this season, was taken off at half-time in the 3-1 victory and Guardiola confirmed it was because of a “kick” the striker took during the match.City’s victory over Villa cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League to just three points ahead of Wednesday’s clash at the Emirates Stadium but Guardiola admitted Haaland’s involvement is...
The Independent

Issue of ‘tragedy chanting’ a ‘matter of urgency’ after Elland Road chants

The Premier League said it is treating the issue of “tragedy chanting” as “a matter of urgency” after joining Leeds and Manchester United in condemning the sick chants heard during Sunday’s match at Elland Road.Erik ten Hag’s men ran out 2-0 victors in West Yorkshire as the old rivals went toe-to-toe for the second time in five days, having drawn 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.Elland Road was a cauldron of noise and the usual hostilities stepped over the mark shortly before the interval when small groups of rival fans traded grim chants.There were songs about the 1958 Munich...
The Independent

Steve Borthwick welcomes ‘positive small steps forward’ after England beat Italy

Steve Borthwick welcomed a step forward in his England rebuilding project but expressed concern at the way Italy were able to fight they way back into their Guinness Six Nations clash.Borthwick claimed the first victory of his tenure via a 31-14 triumph at Twickenham, but England lost the second half 14-12 and tension hung in the air until Henry Arundell crossed in the 70th minute.After falling to Scotland despite building an eight-point lead, Borthwick was satisfied to begin preparation to face Wales in round three with evidence that his side are heading in the right direction.“There were some positive small...
The Independent

England hope to build on opening T20 World Cup win as they take on Ireland

England look to make it two wins from two when they meet Ireland in their second Women’s T20 World Cup game on Monday at the Boland Park in Paarl.The two sides meet for the first time in T20 World Cup action and have only met each other once in the format – back in 2012 – with England coming out on top.England are heavy favourites for the match but will be looking to maximise the amount of points they get after they were knocked out in the semi-final last year without a ball being bowled by virtue of finishing second...
The Independent

The Independent

