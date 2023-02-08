Graduate Manny Bates tied his season high with five blocks on the night. Photo by Claire Runkel. The Butler men’s basketball team upset the No. 13 Xavier Musketeers 69-67 off a scorching first-half shooting performance. The win put the Bulldogs on a two-game winning streak and moved the team’s record at Hinkle Fieldhouse to 10-4. The Musketeers dropped their third conference game of the year and snapped their two-game winning streak.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO