ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebutlercollegian.com

Men’s basketball vs. No. 13 Xavier: Beyond the box score

Graduate Manny Bates tied his season high with five blocks on the night. Photo by Claire Runkel. The Butler men’s basketball team upset the No. 13 Xavier Musketeers 69-67 off a scorching first-half shooting performance. The win put the Bulldogs on a two-game winning streak and moved the team’s record at Hinkle Fieldhouse to 10-4. The Musketeers dropped their third conference game of the year and snapped their two-game winning streak.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy