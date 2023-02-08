Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M pledge, 2 signees make 6A all-state team
Here’s the final Class 6A all-state team; sorry for the delay; too many names spelled wrong. If Sarah finds more, I’ll send them out. I’ll then send the first three teams to AP at 5:40ish. THANKS TO ALL. Remember to call it the Blue Bell/TSWA A-State Team.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station's Martinez-Brown leads large contingent of BV all-staters in Class 5A
College Station’s football season suffered a crunching blow when all-stater and future Duke signee Marquis Collins suffered a season-ending injury in a scrimmage, but sophomore Aydan Martinez-Brown become the starting running back and the Cougars didn’t miss a beat, advancing to the Class 5A Division I state title game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated, Rudder, College Station wrestlers earn trips to state
ANNA — A&M Consolidated’s Sydney Perez won the girls 100-pound weight class, while Rudder’s Jayden Williams finished third in the boys heavyweight division and College Station’s Abigail Rodriguez placed fourth in the girls 132 at the Class 5A Region III wrestling tournament Saturday to earn trips to the state tournament.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Woodlands Christian, Spring Branch Memorial earn top two seeds at AggieLand Match Play
The Woodlands Christian boys golf team won the stroke-play title, and Spring Branch Memorial White placed second Friday at the AggieLand Match Play at The Golf Club at Texas A&M. TWC shot 309-298–607 to earn the No. 1 seed by 11 shots over Memorial White (308-310–618). San Antonio Johnson placed...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M Invitational Day 3 Postgame: Trisha Ford
Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford's postgame press conference following the Aggies' sweep of Michigan State and A&M-Commerce on Day 3 of the Texas A&M Invitational at Davis Diamond. (February 11, 2023)
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Woodlands Christian boys golf team wins AggieLand Match Play title
The Woodlands Christian defeated Spring Branch Memorial White 4-1 in the championship match of the AggieLand Match Play boys golf tournament Saturday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M. Two Texas A&M signees won their matches for TWC. Aaron Pounds defeated Memorial White’s Nico Ryan 2 and 1, and Jake...
Bryan College Station Eagle
$284M diverging diamond interchange coming to Bryan-College Station
As Bryan-College Station sits in the center of the Texas Triangle, traffic congestion is constant with vehicles entering and exiting the roadways. In order to help traffic flow, the Texas Department of Transportation is building a $284.3 million diverging diamond interchange along Texas 6 (Earl Rudder Freeway) and the underpass at F.M. 60 on University Drive.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies sweep high jump titles at Tiger Paw Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. — Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin and Ushan Perera each won the high jump with school-record marks at the Tiger Paw Invitational on Saturday at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex. Distin cleared 6 feet, 5.5 inches to break her school record in the women’s high...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team beats No. 6 South Carolina in road match
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team held off No. 6 South Carolina 11-8 on Saturday at One Wood Farm. A&M’s winners included Brooke Brombach and Maggie Nealon in flat, Lauren Hanson, Lisa Bricker and Keesa Luers in reining, Alexa Leong, Haley Redifer and Rylee Shufelt in fences and Alexis Robinson, Cori Cansdale and Ellie Gerbrandt in horsemanship.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station and Bryan city leaders debate potential sewer trunk line
“Two cities, one community,” is the echoed sentiment from both mayors of Bryan and College Station. However, the two cities are at odds due to a potential mile-long sewage trunk line that would be located in Bryan, but would only service College Station residents. Since 2016, the city of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie women's basketball team hits road to face Bulldogs
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look to get over the hump at “The Hump” in Southeastern Conference play Sunday at Mississippi State’s Humphrey Coliseum. The facility has been tough on opponents in the last decade with Mississippi State going 136-23 (.855), which includes six solid seasons by former A&M assistant Vic Schaefer, who is now at Texas. The Bulldogs are 11-2 at home this season, the last triumph a thrilling 91-90 double-overtime victory over Tennessee on Monday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M softball team's newcomers bring sunshine in 12-2 victory to open season
Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford’s Aggie debut was a smashing success thanks to a pair of fellow newcomers. Junior catcher Julia Cottrill had four hits and drove in five runs, and sophomore pitcher Emily Leavitt allowed only two hits in their first time to don maroon and white as the Aggies crushed Tarleton State 12-2 in the season opener Thursday at Davis Diamond.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Pair of Aggies take second place in 400 meters at Clemson meet
CLEMSON, S.C. — Texas A&M’s Jermaisha Arnold finished second in the women’s 400 meters, and Auhmad Robinson took second in the men’s 400 at the Tiger Paw Invitational on Friday at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex. Arnold finished in 51.89 seconds, while Robinson finished...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team earns series sweep over LSU for first time since 2017
BATON ROUGE, La. — After the Texas A&M men’s basketball team’s 74-62 win at LSU on Saturday, Aggie head coach Buzz Williams lauded his players for the lack of drama in the team locker room. The game, however, finished with plenty. A&M led 41-17 at halftime and...
KBTX.com
Fatal crash reported south of Caldwell
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a fatality crash Saturday morning on Highway 36 south of Caldwell. The crash involves an overturned vehicle north of Frenstat Road in Burleson County. Drivers should avoid taking this route and expect delays. No other information was immediately...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for February 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 3 Aggie women's tennis team reaches semifinals at ITA National Indoors
SEATTLE — The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team breezed into the semifinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Saturday, shutting out No. 11 Ohio State 4-0 at the Seattle Tennis Club. For the second straight day, the third-seeded Aggies (8-0) won a relatively quick doubles...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Aggie Baseball Hour: Episode 1
The season premiere of The Aggie Baseball Hour, featuring Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle. Guests include Jeremy McMillan and Chris Cortez. (air date February 9, 2023) The Aggie Baseball Hour originates from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Sunday, Feb. 12
“Yankee Tavern” comes to the Unity Theatre (300 Church St. in Brenham) from March 23-April 2. A stranger walks into the tavern and a young couple suddenly finds themselves caught up in a mind-bending conspiracy that sprang up in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The play is about the agony of uncertainty and why we sometimes look so hard for reasons not to believe what’s plainly in front of our eyes. Tickets: $25 adults, $15 students available March 13 at 979-830-8358.
fox44news.com
Aquilla woman killed in Grimes County crash
Iola, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old Aquilla woman has died in a head-on crash between two pickups near Iola in Grimes County. Kimberly Lynn Roberts, of Aquilla, was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday afternoon at the scene of the crash – which occurred 2.5 miles north of Iola, on FM-39.
Comments / 1