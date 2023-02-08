The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look to get over the hump at “The Hump” in Southeastern Conference play Sunday at Mississippi State’s Humphrey Coliseum. The facility has been tough on opponents in the last decade with Mississippi State going 136-23 (.855), which includes six solid seasons by former A&M assistant Vic Schaefer, who is now at Texas. The Bulldogs are 11-2 at home this season, the last triumph a thrilling 91-90 double-overtime victory over Tennessee on Monday.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO