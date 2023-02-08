Following the global launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, several Magic: The Gathering cards from the set are standing out from the rest. The global launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One has outvalued recent MTG Standard-legal sets. But the best cards to pull aren’t always about what they are worth on the secondary market. Playability also matters, whether in one specific Magic format or multiple formats. And the ONE set contains several cards that fit both of these criteria. Cards that see action and are potentially priced lower than their actual value are also solid pulls for tabletop players.

2 DAYS AGO