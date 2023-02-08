Read full article on original website
Related
Call of Duty 2023 May Reportedly Be Modern Warfare 3
A lot of new details about this year's Call of Duty have leaked online and it may actually be a direct continuation of the Modern Warfare series. For 20 years, there's been a new Call of Duty game/experience of some kind every single year. There have been rumors that Activision was planning to skip 2023 ...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 Season 2 Details Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2's season 2 is nearly here and we have all the details about what it includes. Both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 were huge hits at launch, receiving massive influxes of players and sales, even going as far to shatter ...
dotesports.com
Riot wants to ‘trim some power’ from junglers, teases midseason changes to LoL enchanter items and mages in mid lane
Over the last month, the League of Legends scene has been treated to one of the most diverse metas in a long time, especially in the bottom lane, where multiple unique champions have been drafted in regions around the world. In a new Quick Gameplay Thoughts post, Riot Games addressed...
New Xbox Deal Giving Away Free Games
A new Xbox store deal is giving away free games, but of course, there is a catch. The Xbox store isn't exactly known for its sales or deals. While Steam remains the king of sales and deals, the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop are slowly but surely closing the gap. The Xbox store, not so ...
Nintendo Switch Sale Makes One of the Best Games Just $1.99
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made one of the greatest games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED just $1.99. That's cheaper than a 10-pack of pencil erasers on Amazon, and as cheap as anything on the Nintendo eShop right now. You can't buy much for $2, let alone a hall-of-fame ...
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games Soon
Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon get six new games to play in February, Xbox announced this week. As usual, those include a mix of day-one releases and a number of different genres that should satisfy a variety of interests. The first of those - a game which just so happened to be one of ...
dotesports.com
New ‘Revolution Case’ lets players unlock incredible skins for CS:GO’s most-used guns
CS:GO has dropped the newest case in its collection and it has two of the most picked weapons as the top-tier rewards. The AK-47 and M4A4 are the reds in the Revolution Case, and you better believe these weapons will cost a fortune. For those of you unfamiliar with the...
dotesports.com
Forget Warzone, TimTheTatman is infatuated with another Call of Duty game
Call of Duty Mobile may have been released in 2019, but TimTheTatman’s eyes were just opened to the game this week. In a YouTube video posted yesterday, the CoD streaming veteran couldn’t believe what sort of content the mobile game had that was lacking in the console and PC version.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Loving New Free GTA-Style Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 seem to be loving February's free PS Plus games, and, in particular, Mafia: Definitive Edtion. If you're yearning for GTA 6, there aren't many games to hold you over. With the new Saints Row being a bust, there really is only GTA 5 and Mafia: Definitive Edition. There ...
wegotthiscovered.com
Nintendo is finally letting some of its most beloved games out of the vault
In a surprising move, as a part of the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has released several old Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games onto the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, the service already boasted games from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo...
Highly Rated PS2 Exclusive Getting Remaster This Year
A highly rated PS2 exclusive -- which currently is only playable on the second-gen PlayStation console -- is getting a remaster this year not just on PS4 and PS5, but via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. As you may know, the PS2 is the best-selling console ...
dotesports.com
Riot confirms one of its newest and ‘most popular’ VALORANT modes is staying full-time
The early tests have been a success, and Riot Games confirmed today that “one of VALORANT’s most popular modes” is staying in the game long-term after an extensive but successful test period. In an announcement posted to the official VALORANT channel, gameplay product manager Coleman Palm told...
Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents
During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
dotesports.com
Epic Games launches highlight capture program Postparty, offers Fortnite rewards
Epic Games has become way more than the developer behind the popular battle royale Fortnite, going on to develop multiple apps in and outside of the classic game. The developer has just announced a new clip-sharing program for Fortnite and Rocket League called Postparty. This new mobile app will allow players on a variety of devices to share their hottest clips across the internet.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 voice actor seemingly leaks The International 2023’s date and location
Valve is pretty systematic when it comes to announcing events for its esports, which typically leads to fans waiting until the end of the Dota Pro Circuit to hear details about The International. Though, even without any official news about The International 2023 being shared by Valve, a new source has seemingly leaked the location and general date.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nintendo just stealth-dropped one of its most prolific games
Nintendo just announced that one of its classic action-adventure games will be receiving a Nintendo Switch remake. Metroid Prime: Remastered will be available on the modern handheld console, and will be marked as the second remake of the Gamecube classic. A trailer for the remake was released in February 2023’s...
dotesports.com
Best Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards to pull
Following the global launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, several Magic: The Gathering cards from the set are standing out from the rest. The global launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One has outvalued recent MTG Standard-legal sets. But the best cards to pull aren’t always about what they are worth on the secondary market. Playability also matters, whether in one specific Magic format or multiple formats. And the ONE set contains several cards that fit both of these criteria. Cards that see action and are potentially priced lower than their actual value are also solid pulls for tabletop players.
dotesports.com
No backdoor protection: Dota 2 players were at risk of being hacked via custom games for almost a year
Custom game modes have been a part of Dota 2 since its inception. They’re a way for players to create their own modified versions of the game, including spin-offs like Auto Chess, Overthrow, and Pudge Wars. It turns out, however, there was a massive security hole in them for...
dotesports.com
Challenge the MTG Standard meta with Abzan Multiplicative Legendaries
New Standard Magic: The Gathering meta decks are flooding the Constructed format through the launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, with Abzan Multiplicative Legendaries able to challenge the Simic Toxic Rotpriest decks. The launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One has shifted the best-of-one and best-of-three MTG meta, from...
Comments / 0