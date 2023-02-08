ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexaminer.com

HUD announces $22.8 million to help people experiencing homelessness in Dallas

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development today announced that it will provide $22.8 million in competitive funding to homeless services organizations across the local Continuum of Care, which includes the city of Dallas, led by the CoC’s lead agency Housing Forward, for supportive services and housing programs for people experiencing homelessness.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Passes New Economic Incentives Policy

The Dallas City Council approved amendments to the City’s Economic Development Policy along with a new Economic Development Incentive Policy on Wednesday. The expressed purpose of these policies, according to a City press release, is to “proactively address economic inequalities and outcomes in historically underserved communities through policy, public investment, and partnership.”
DALLAS, TX
B106

People are Impersonating Police in Dallas, Texas to Cut Through Traffic and More

So you're out for a leisurely weekend drive, top is down, wind in your hair, speed is slightly above the legal speed limit and you see them, those flashing red and blue lights coming up behind you. "Man, now our afternoon is ruined." Problem is, there are no markings on the vehicle and the "officer" flashed a very sketchy looking badge. This is not a real cop. Sadly, this is happening in Dallas, Texas right now. That, and some are using those lights to simply avoid getting stuck in traffic.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Which Local Restaurants Failed Inspection

The Dallas Express is starting a monthly feature examining restaurant inspections in Dallas County — highlighting those who have passed as well as those failing and at risk of closure. With the City’s procedures publicized little — and often difficult to understand even when they are — The People’s...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Fort Worth’s convention center’s expansion is on again with a $701 million price tag

Fort Worth’s convention center expansion has had its share of setbacks. City leaders began discussing the project over a decade ago. Under the original plans, phase one of the expanded Fort Worth Convention Center should be nearing completion this year. But then COVID-19 came and Fort Worth’s culture and tourism fund — the source of the project’s funding – took a big hit. Tourism revenue decreased by about $11 million between 2019 and 2020.
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

McKinney's airport could become a commercial flight hub after May 6 bond vote

McKinney residents will get the chance to vote on a $200 million bond that would help turn McKinney National Airport into a commercial flight hub. McKinney City Council members voted to put the bond on the May ballot at its Tuesday meeting. Airport officials previously presented their findings in favor of airport expansion last month.
MCKINNEY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'

An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

You might need 3 roommates to afford a North Texas apartment, study says

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A new study conducted by a popular real estate website has found that the five biggest cities in Texas are among the least affordable in the country for renters making minimum wage.Online real estate platform Zillow analyzed the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and compared local minimum wages to rent price increases to find out how many jobs or roommates it would take to afford a one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment if no more than 30% of household income per month is spent on rent. In each case, they found all five of the largest...
TEXAS STATE
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 300 N Jim Miller Rd

On February 10, 2023, at around 6:00 pm Dallas Police responded to the 300 block of N. Jim Miller Road for a body found in a vacant lot. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the body of an unknown adult male. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office...
Motley Fool

Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5700 Duncanville Road

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, around 7:00 am, Dallas Police responded to the 5700 Duncanville Road regarding a shooting call. When officers arrived a male victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. Further investigation determined Pedro Ramirez, 20, shot...
DALLAS, TX

