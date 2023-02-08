Read full article on original website
MM4645
3d ago
How about not pirce gouge people then everyone can afford their utilities and we don't have to subsize the costs and Jack up taxes for everyone doesnt make sense
Reply
4
Bonnie Berry
3d ago
Something has to be done!! These prices are steep and once summer comes it will be unpayable!!!!
Reply
3
Related
ctexaminer.com
Lamont’s Many New Subsidies Suggest Worsening Poverty
Reducing state income tax rates a year from now, raising state spending by only 5.3% over two years, and preventing state government from spending all the money it can get its hands on, thereby forcing state government to save during good years, Governor Lamont’s state budget proposal is far more conservative than might be expected from a Democrat.
westportjournal.com
A bumpy road to 10-cent bottle deposits in Connecticut
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
Real Deal: Connecticut rent rates see slight decrease while new fund aims to help fight eviction
The state just rolled out a new fund that will help renters who are on the verge of eviction.
Ten states are contributing to Connecticut’s smog problem
New data from the Environmental Protection Agency shows that ten states are contributing to high smog levels in Connecticut.
CHART: State funding for UConn and UConn Health
Here's a breakdown of the funds UConn and UConn Health have received from the state of CT and from federal pandemic relief money since 2014.
hk-now.com
Time to Claim Unclaimed Property from CT Big List
(February 10, 2023) — A reminder to Connecticut residents to search www.CTBigList.com and see if the state is holding any unclaimed property in their name that can be returned to them. It’s easy; just put in your name or business name and you can see if there is unclaimed property in your name. Improvements have expanded lists of viewable property and streamlined claims by removing a requirement to notarize claim forms. Those reforms have led to the 2021-2022 fiscal year seeing its highest-ever rate of return, and 2022-2023 is on pace to surpass those totals.
Time to Own! Gov. Ned Lamont proposes plan to help young people buy homes in Conn.
If you have wanted to buy your first home in Connecticut but did not think you could afford it, Gov. Ned Lamont says to think again!
texasbreaking.com
Stimulus Update: Up to $1,000 Direct Relief Payments Released This Month, Get Your Share Now!
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a trying time for everyone, and essential workers have been on the front lines of this crisis, keeping the state running despite the challenges. Connecticut recently showed its gratitude to these heroes by releasing direct relief payments of up to $1,000 to over 150,000 workers. The payments are a token of appreciation for the essential workers who stepped up during the pandemic and kept the state’s grocery stores, hospitals, and communities functioning.
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
a-z-animals.com
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Connecticut (And Where to See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Connecticut (And Where to See Fossils Today) Connecticut is in the northeastern part of the U.S., an area that was greatly impacted by erosional forces in the past. As a result, fewer fossils from the time dinosaurs were alive remain in this area. Yet, some dinosaur fossils exist. We can use the fossils of dinosaurs that lived in Connecticut to determine which ones resided in the area and when they were around.
Connecticut proposes $50 million plan to tackle the homelessness crisis
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut is proposing legislation to tackle its rising homeless population. As a result, the state's Homeless Response System is set to receive a significant boost, with $50 million allocated to the Department of Housing and Mental Health and Addiction Services. This annual funding would support programs addressing homelessness, such as staffing, finding homes, and emergency response in inclement weather.
CHART: Gov. Ned Lamont’s proposed Connecticut income tax cut for single taxpayers
Here's a look at how Gov. Ned Lamont's proposal to cut CT's state income taxes would affect single tax filers.
alternativeswatch.com
Connecticut pension system adds $1bn across private markets
Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds made another $1 billion in new investment commitments in the $46 billion system’s private markets portfolios . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and benefits including daily/weekly/monthly newsletters. Monthly. $30. A pay-as-you-go plan to get...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Connecticut Lake
If you live in northwestern Connecticut, you're probably already familiar with the Barkhamsted Reservoir, but have you ever wondered what’s underneath those murky waters?
Cannabis in Connecticut: Recreational and medical marijuana sales top $13.3 million in January
More than $13.3 million in adult-use cannabis and medical marijuana sales were reported to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection in January 2023.
After compromise, legislators extend CT’s ‘fiscal guardrails’
Compromises negotiated by Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative leaders produced the unanimous passage Thursday a bill extending reforms that have contributed to Connecticut's fiscal turnaround.
UC Daily Campus
Comptroller Scanlon predicts $1.3 billion state surplus
The state of Connecticut has projected a surplus of $1.3 billion for the end of the 2023 fiscal year, according to a recent press release from the Office of the State Comptroller Sean Scanlon. The office’s press secretary, Madi Csejka, says the anticipated surplus signifies Connecticut’s ability to maintain a...
Some Conn. residents renting chickens amid egg price increase
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The rising cost of eggs is forcing some Connecticut residents to come up with creative solutions to save money, with some people going so far as to rent a chicken. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national average of a dozen large eggs was $1.93 in January […]
Eyewitness News
Technology you can use at home to help save on energy costs
(WFSB) – Eyewitness News is continuing our week of helping you save money on your energy bill. Two of the state’s biggest suppliers raised their rates around 40% this year. While you can’t change the cold weather, there are some technologies you can put in your home to...
CT Politics: CT ‘Clean Slate’ effort gets $1.5M in Lamont’s budget proposal
Gov. Ned Lamont's proposed budget includes $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the state's delayed "clean slate" effort.
Comments / 5