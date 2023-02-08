SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: An inside look at New Dorp vs. McKee/Staten Island Tech

Read full article on original website
SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals 2023: An inside look at St. Joseph by-the-Sea vs. Curtis
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity quarterfinals. Who: No. 3 St. Joseph by-the-Sea (13-8) vs. No. 2 Curtis (19-5)
Stars of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ hit Staten Island for youth basketball tournament
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The fourth annual “Because We Can Sports” basketball league wrapped up their four-week league with a championship game on Jan. 29 at Gateway Church, the Integrated Athletic Initiative (The Initiative) announced. The event, sponsored by South Shore Kiwanis Club and Frontline, was attended...
SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals 2023: An inside look at Moore Catholic vs. Susan Wagner
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity quarterfinals. Who: No. 4 Moore Catholic (12-10) vs. No. 1 Susan Wagner (20-3)
SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: Matt Camerlengo, Moore hold off PR, 71-60; MSIT cruises by New Dorp (photos)
Moore Catholic and McKee/Staten Island Tech advanced to the Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals thanks to play-in victories on Thursday at MSIT’s New Dorp gymnasium. Matt Camerlengo scored a team-high 24 points, including a pair of huge three-pointers in the fourth quarter, to help lift the No....
HS boys’ hoops: Monsignor Farrell’s win streak snapped by red-hot Nazareth, 66-52
Monsignor Farrell got a first-hand look at why Nazareth is undefeated this season. But by no means did the Lions go down without a fight.
OTB: Jake's 58 will not apply to become full-service casino due to high cost
The Islandia casino will continue operating with just video lottery machines.
SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals: Susan Wagner’s Xavier Barrow nets 1,000th point in easy win; St. Peter’s romps (PHOTOS)
Behind a stifling, full court press that registered six steals in the game’s initial five minutes, Susan Wagner sprinted out to a 35-13, first-quarter lead and never looked back, routing Moore Catholic Saturday, 103-61, in the Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals at Petrides. The top-seeded Falcons advanced...
SIHSL Tournament 2023 quarterfinals: Sea’s 2-headed monster shines in 69-65 win over Curtis; Farrell stymies Tottenville
Get ready for St. Joseph by-the-Sea-Monsignor Farrell 3!. The Vikings and Lions both advanced to the Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament semifinals thanks to victories on Saturday at Petrides HS in Sunnyside.
sheenmagazine.com
DJ Khaled To Offer Full-Tuition, Four-Year Scholarship For Student To Pursue Educational Dreams At Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University
Today, Grammy-winning musician, record executive and entrepreneur DJ Khaled announced plans to offer a full-ride, four-year scholarship for a student seeking to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU). Applications for Khaled’s scholarship formally open at 3 pm ET on Feb. 9...
‘Take your keys, lock your car.’ D.A. McMahon launches new sign campaign to help curb car thefts on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — D.A. Michael E. McMahon held a press conference in Manor Heights on Thursday to announce a new campaign intended to reduce the ongoing threat of automobile theft that’s been plaguing the Island over the last several months. McMahon was joined by members of the...
Staten Island community celebrates the life of Eric Garvin, who was killed in Chile
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The warmth of the sun provided some much needed comfort to the dozens gathered at Stapleton Waterfront Park. Community leaders, some family, and loved ones united to remember the legacy of Eric Garvin, the 38 year old advocate from Stapleton who’s life many say was taken too soon.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Feb. 12 at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
CHSAA freshman hoops: Adem Djonbalic’s big 3 propels St. Peter’s over Monsignor Farrell for S.I. division title
Adem Djonbalic’s buried the go-ahead three-pointer with about 40 seconds to play and Nico Parlanti and Danny Mills nailed key free throws down the stretch to lift St. Peter’s to a 43-39 CHSAA Staten Island victory over visiting Monsignor Farrell Wednesday in New Brighton. Both the Eagles and...
Whopper, Whopper, Whopper, Whopper: A pro sings it at Staten Island drive-thru | Fast Food Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If that fresh, new Burger King jingle is stuck in your head — or your kids are singing it ad nauseum — you are not alone. To kick the tune up a notch and serenade our collective audience, Wagner College adjunct vocal professor Anthony Turner came along with us this Fast Food Friday.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We’ll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
FDNY responds to fire at residence in West Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Twelve FDNY units responded Friday night to a fire at a residence in West Brighton. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the basement of a two-story home at 185 Bement Ct., and placed under control by 8:45 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said.
NY Lottery: Looking for scratch-offs with an annual 20-year payout? Here’s how many winners are left
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Lots of New York Lottery scratch-offs can net big paydays, but there are 18 games that offer top prizes of annual sums for 20 years. In total, there are 23 out of those 63 top prize printed tickets left in circulation, and some offer as much as $150,000 a year over the two-decade period.
Love Stories: Sacred music and their faith brought them together during pandemic. Soon after, Jonna & Bailey pull off a wedding-day surprise.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — She plays piano and guitar and loves playing percussion. He plays guitar and loves tickling the ivories. As a couple, they enjoy singing their hearts out. They make beautiful music together, so much so that their guests were brought to their feet when they took...
Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 11, 2023: Thomas Lloyd, Assistant District Attorney, Navy Veteran, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Thomas Francis Lloyd, 88, passed unexpectedly on Feb. 5. Born in Bayonne, N.J., the Lloyd family moved to Staten Island in 1943. He graduated from Wagner College in 1957, going on to serve as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy. From there, he earned his legal degree (JD) from St. John’s University in 1961. He settled in Great Kills, marrying the former Carol Ann Gill. He served as a lector and eucharistic minister at Holy Child RC Church. Additionally, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Rotary Club, and he worked to support “A Special Place” for the mentally handicapped. His legal career spanned 44 years, most of it serving as Assistant District Attorney in the Richmond County office. In 1963, he was admitted to the New York State Bar, and in 1975, to the United States Supreme Court. After a time of private practice, he returned to public service at the District Attorney’s office, working under William Braisted, Thomas Sullivan, and William Murphy, before retiring in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.
Staten Island Community Board meeting schedule for the coming week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon will address a virtual full board meeting of Community Board 1 on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Also addressing the board during the public meeting will be Anthony Hill, director of community and government affairs for the New York Power Authority, and David Mandel, community liaison for public art for the Department of Cultural Affairs.
