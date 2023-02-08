SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: An inside look at New Dorp vs. McKee/Staten Island Tech

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Thomas Francis Lloyd, 88, passed unexpectedly on Feb. 5. Born in Bayonne, N.J., the Lloyd family moved to Staten Island in 1943. He graduated from Wagner College in 1957, going on to serve as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy. From there, he earned his legal degree (JD) from St. John’s University in 1961. He settled in Great Kills, marrying the former Carol Ann Gill. He served as a lector and eucharistic minister at Holy Child RC Church. Additionally, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Rotary Club, and he worked to support “A Special Place” for the mentally handicapped. His legal career spanned 44 years, most of it serving as Assistant District Attorney in the Richmond County office. In 1963, he was admitted to the New York State Bar, and in 1975, to the United States Supreme Court. After a time of private practice, he returned to public service at the District Attorney’s office, working under William Braisted, Thomas Sullivan, and William Murphy, before retiring in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO