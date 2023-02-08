Read full article on original website
Here's What Amiibo Get You In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo has confirmed that it is releasing a brand-new Link amiibo when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches this year on May 12, and that older amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series can be scanned for “helpful materials, weapons, or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned.”
Yoko Taro's New Game Turns Sega Classics Into Women
Today, Sega revealed the trailer for its new mobile game collaboration with Nier and Drakengard series creator Yoko Taro. As is tradition for any collaboration with Taro, this game’s elevator pitch trades in the bizarre twists only Taro’s mind can concoct: a gacha game that transforms Sega classics into waifus set in a dark future in which Sega controls society.
7 Ways To Save Space On Your PS5’s SSD
While a stock 825 GB storage drive on PS5 (for either the digital or disc-based versions of the console) might’ve sounded like an oasis of endless storage in days now long gone, the colossal size of many titles means that any active PS5 user is likely to run into space issues at some point. And modern digital storefronts, with services like PS+ that let you just download tons of games whenever you want, don’t make it any easier. Also, of that 825 GB, you really only have about 600 or so to dedicate to games, apps, and captures.
16 Years After Release, Team Fortress 2 Is Getting A Major Update
I know it is still available and being played, but Team Fortress 2 can at times feel like a game from a different age. Partly because it is, but also because it’s so old—and has gone so long without a major update—that you’d be forgiven for thinking it was on its last legs. But no!
Concept Art For Resident Evil 7 That Never Happened Uncovered By Fan
An eagle-eyed Resident Evil fan may have uncovered evidence of a scrapped Resident Evil 7 concept that would’ve had us playing as the duo of Leon Kennedy and Sherry Birkin. According to Twitter user AestheticGamer1, the original concept for Resident Evil 7 would have centered around a post-Resident Evil 6 Leon Kennedy and Sherry Birkin. Instead of having to repeatedly reattach Ethan Winter’s moldy hand while undergoing the horrors in “Resident Evil: Bayouhazard,” players would have taken control of Leon and Sherry as the two battled hordes of zombies in a town similar to Venice, Italy. According to AestheticGamer1, the scrapped RE7 game featured a Telltale Games-inspired choice mechanic that, during crucial moments, would’ve stopped time and led to branching pathways in the game’s level design.
Ubisoft Broke The Division 2 So Bad It Delayed The Next Season
The Division 2 was recently due to get its season 11 update. Instead, the entire game ground to a halt after the tool the development team relies on to issue updates went completely offline. The damage is now being repaired, with “compensation” planned as players wait for the promised update. How did it happen? Ubisoft’s explanation is a fascinating window into the challenges and pitfalls of live-service game maintenance.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
If you, like me, are a big fan of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, then I’ve got some very good news to share. As first seen in a new gameplay video released earlier this week, a load of classic Clone Wars-era droids are featured in EA and Respawn’s upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Ranking Mass Effect Boyfriends By Whether They'd Actually Be Good Partners
Hold up there, Mass Effect fan. I know you walked in here ready and eager to see where your favorite BioWare beau ranked on a list of best boyfriends, but let’s make sure we’re all clear on the criteria here. I am not ranking Mass Effect boyfriends based...
February's Game Pass Additions Have Something For Everyone
If you’re not satisfied simply watching the Super Bowl this weekend, Xbox has you covered. Starting today, Madden NFL 23 joins the Game Pass library for Xbox and PC. Other titles, including Cities: Skylines – Remastered, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and Atomic Heart will also come to Game Pass this month.
Dead Space's ‘Stomp Shit’ Button Is Top Tier
I’m walking around the dark, creepy corridors of the large spaceship Ishimura in Dead Space. Suddenly, I turn a corner and see two large boxes filled with possible goodies. I could shoot them open or use my telekinesis module to grab and slam them into a nearby wall. But that’s not nearly as fun as what I end up doing: I walk over and smash the living shit out of those boxes using Isaac’s incredibly powerful stomp. And like every other time I’ve done this, I smile a bit as his foot crushes into the cardboard. Boy, more games need a button dedicated to stomping shit.
