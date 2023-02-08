Read full article on original website
Nintendo Says New Games Are Still ‘Under Development’ For 6-Year-Old Switch
Never count Nintendo out. Or for it to do the most obvious and sensible thing. With the Switch entering its sixth year after becoming the third best selling console ever, you’d think it would be the perfect time for a successor. But there’s still no Switch 2 or Switch Pro in sight, and Nintendo is telling investors the console still has new games in development and plenty of room to grow.
Yoko Taro's New Game Turns Sega Classics Into Women
Today, Sega revealed the trailer for its new mobile game collaboration with Nier and Drakengard series creator Yoko Taro. As is tradition for any collaboration with Taro, this game’s elevator pitch trades in the bizarre twists only Taro’s mind can concoct: a gacha game that transforms Sega classics into waifus set in a dark future in which Sega controls society.
Hogwarts Legacy Spoilers Are All Over The Internet, As Is Harry Potter Tradition
Hogwarts Legacy spoilers are all over the internet right now. They’re in the Kotaku tips inbox, they’re in the comments on popular gaming website’s tweets, they’re casually getting scattered everywhere on the web, tossed into conversations with reckless abandon. The RPG is mired in controversy thanks...
Hogwarts Legacy’s Steam Forums Are A Mess Right Now
While not every Harry Potter fan is a transphobe like J.K. Rowling, the new open-world RPG Hogwarts Legacy seems to bring out the most dedicated bigots out in full force. As of the pre-launch period, the game’s discussion forums on Steam, the leading PC platform, are filled with hateful, transphobic posts from people who clearly need to touch grass.
Trans Witch Games Bundle Is A Cool Alternative To Hogwarts Legacy
Maybe you’re feeling FOMO about skipping Hogwarts Legacy. Or you’ve already bought the game and now you can’t look a trans person in the eye. Perhaps you’re just a gamer goth who enjoys magic-themed games. Have I got the itch.io bundle for you. Trans Witches Are...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Looks Great, But Killing So Many Creatures Still Feels Wrong
I’m very excited to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The first game was fantastic, and this new one seems bigger, better, faster, cooler, all those good descriptors. However, in new gameplay revealed earlier this week, it seems that one of my biggest gripes with the first game is coming back in this new one. Cal Kestis, who is supposed to be walking the path of a Jedi and should be deeply connected to the light side of the Force, is still killing tons of innocent animals on every planet he visits. Come on, dude.
Dead Space's ‘Stomp Shit’ Button Is Top Tier
I’m walking around the dark, creepy corridors of the large spaceship Ishimura in Dead Space. Suddenly, I turn a corner and see two large boxes filled with possible goodies. I could shoot them open or use my telekinesis module to grab and slam them into a nearby wall. But that’s not nearly as fun as what I end up doing: I walk over and smash the living shit out of those boxes using Isaac’s incredibly powerful stomp. And like every other time I’ve done this, I smile a bit as his foot crushes into the cardboard. Boy, more games need a button dedicated to stomping shit.
Marvel Snap's Most Popular Cards Are Now Less Powerful
The Marvel Snap meta is shaking up a lot right now. First, the addition of M.O.D.O.K. likely means you’re seeing a ton more discard decks that take advantage of the card’s ability to destroy your entire hand. Before that, Marvel Snap’s intensely-hated Leader card, which copies your opponent’s entire play, became less useful. And now, a small hotfix to Marvel Snap has brought down two of the most common cards down a peg.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
If you, like me, are a big fan of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, then I’ve got some very good news to share. As first seen in a new gameplay video released earlier this week, a load of classic Clone Wars-era droids are featured in EA and Respawn’s upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Ubisoft Broke The Division 2 So Bad It Delayed The Next Season
The Division 2 was recently due to get its season 11 update. Instead, the entire game ground to a halt after the tool the development team relies on to issue updates went completely offline. The damage is now being repaired, with “compensation” planned as players wait for the promised update. How did it happen? Ubisoft’s explanation is a fascinating window into the challenges and pitfalls of live-service game maintenance.
HBO’s The Last Of Us Show Just Nailed One Of The Game’s Best Moments
While the first four episodes certainly kept my attention as well-written and delightfully-shot prestige television, I had been a little let down as the adaptive process of turning the game into a show has, so far, left out the recreation of specific, memorable action sequences from the game. Well, with “Endure and Survive,” the fifth episode of the first (but not the last) season of The Last of Us, the show has revealed that it’s more than capable of adapting the action of the video game, and in some cases, just might be doing a better job with it.
What Your Cyberpunk 2077 Romance Says About You: Brutal Callout Post Edition
Gather around, chooms. Like a cross between Cupid and Cyberpunk 2077’s trash-talking anti-hero Johnny Silverhand, I’ve come to once again read gamers’ romance choices to filth. As with our Mass Effect and The Witcher 3 romance callout posts, I’ll be running down your list of eligible bachelors...
Ranking Mass Effect Boyfriends By Whether They'd Actually Be Good Partners
Hold up there, Mass Effect fan. I know you walked in here ready and eager to see where your favorite BioWare beau ranked on a list of best boyfriends, but let’s make sure we’re all clear on the criteria here. I am not ranking Mass Effect boyfriends based...
February's Game Pass Additions Have Something For Everyone
If you’re not satisfied simply watching the Super Bowl this weekend, Xbox has you covered. Starting today, Madden NFL 23 joins the Game Pass library for Xbox and PC. Other titles, including Cities: Skylines – Remastered, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and Atomic Heart will also come to Game Pass this month.
7 Ways To Save Space On Your PS5’s SSD
While a stock 825 GB storage drive on PS5 (for either the digital or disc-based versions of the console) might’ve sounded like an oasis of endless storage in days now long gone, the colossal size of many titles means that any active PS5 user is likely to run into space issues at some point. And modern digital storefronts, with services like PS+ that let you just download tons of games whenever you want, don’t make it any easier. Also, of that 825 GB, you really only have about 600 or so to dedicate to games, apps, and captures.
