Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four teenagers are being investigated for assaulting a girl who later killed herself.GodwinBerkeley Township, NJ
Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits SuicideAnthony JamesBerkeley Township, NJ
There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinosBrenna TempleAtlantic City, NJ
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlantic City, NJ
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
Related
Authorities Urge Residents To Lock Their Vehicles
BARNEGAT – The Barnegat Township Police Department is urging locals to lock their cars as motor vehicle thefts have increased in the area. The message stems from a recent investigation of an attempted car theft where the key fobs were left inside, becoming an easy target. Police said the homeowner was fortunate to see the suspects and interrupted their attempt at stealing the car.
thelakewoodscoop.com
School Bus Driver in Lakewood Allegedly Grabbed Arm of Girl Who Brought Coffee Onto Bus
A school bus driver in Lakewood is under fire today after allegedly grabbing a girls arm on the bus, TLS has learned. According to sources, the 10th grade girl walked onto a school bus holding a cup of coffee, when the bus driver allegedly grabbed the girl’s arm, grabbed away the coffee, and then continued to scream at the girl.
NBC New York
Superintendent Resigns Amid NJ District Fallout Over Handling of Hallway Attack, Student Death
The superintendent of the New Jersey school district where a 14-year-old freshman died by suicide 48 hours after video of bullying surface online has resigned, a day after funeral services were held for teenager. Adriana Kuch was found dead a week from Friday following a premeditated bullying incident in which...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Patient Extricated From Vehicle Following Fiery Accident in Lakewood [PHOTOS]
A patient has been extricated from a vehicle following a two-vehicle accident on New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood this morning. A vehicle was reportedly on fire when emergency personnel arrived to the scene shortly before 7:00 AM at the intersection of New Hampshire Ave. and Locust Street. The area is...
Fines for speeding in NJ
Fines for having a heavy foot on your gas pedal escalate pretty quickly in the Garden State. From any number of lawyer websites, here's how big of a check you'll be writing:. And that's just for starters. Keep in mind that those fines double if you are on a road...
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
Hospital Patient Data Stolen in CentraState Cyberattack
Patient data was stolen from CentraState Medical Center in a ransomware attack on the Freehold hospital's computer systems, officials said. In a statement released on Friday, Feb. 10, the health system said the December attack included the theft of patients’ names, addresses, birthdays, social security numbers, health insurance information, medical records and patient account numbers.
Local Man Sentenced To Life For Murder, Arson
OCEAN TOWNSHIP – A Township man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a family friend and setting her home on fire, officials said. Ronald J. Teschner, 53, was previously convicted of first-degree Murder, first-degree Felony Murder, first-degree Robbery, three first-degree weapons offenses, second-degree Aggravated Arson, second-degree Desecration of Human Remains, third-degree Aggravated Assault, third-degree Burglary, third-degree Robbery, three counts of third-degree Theft, a third-degree drug offense, and fourth-degree Resisting Arrest, all in connection with the death of 65-year-old Jacqueline C. Terrulli.
NBC New York
It Lasted Just 50 Seconds, Video Shows. But It Was Enough to Drive His Daughter to Take Her Life, NJ Dad Says
Silence from local prosecutors in one New Jersey county remained deafening for one family, and many supporters, Friday, as they awaited news on whether criminal charges would be filed against students in a school bullying case that has drawn national headlines, largely for one overwhelming reason: The 14-year-old girl at its center is dead.
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
fox5ny.com
NJ student ends her life after video of hallway beating circulates
NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. A 14-year-old girl from Ocean County, New Jersey died by suicide after a disturbing video of girls viciously beating her...
Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination
POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it
Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
NJ setting fires on purpose for next couple months
You may see smoke on your drive or hike, and it may be no cause for alarm. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has announced that "prescribed burns" will be taking place across thousands of acres into spring. The intentional fires burn potential fuels such as leaves, pine needles,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Wondering about those loud booms in the Lakewood area?
Many residents were wondering about the loud booms being heard last night in Lakewood and Jackson. The booms were from training at the Joint Base. Low cloud cover helped to amplify the sound and travel a distance away from the base. Friday was designated a day for “moderate noise” on...
Buckle up! They say this is the most dangerous road in NJ
Editors of a popular website say one notorious highway in the Garden State is the most dangerous road in New Jersey. Consider this: according to federal statistics, the average person in New Jersey will drive 12,263 miles in a year (I thought it would have been higher than that). Obviously, that's about a thousand miles per month.
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Massive recall of most popular cars in NJ — Do Not Drive
🔺 Honda issues 'Do Not Drive' warnings for thousands of cars in NJ. 🔺 An airbag defect could cause serious injury or death. 🔺 Do not drive until recall repairs are completed. Honda has issued an urgent 'Do Not Drive' warning for some of the most popular...
fox29.com
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10
NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the new rule will go into effect March...
lnnnews.com
Lakewood Twp. Requests Public Comment on Industrial Park Land Use Changes
The Lakewood Township Committee will hold a public hearing next week to consider three changes to land use in the industrial park. These changes will be achieved through three amendments to Lakewood’s State Plan Policy Map. Below is a simple breakdown of what's happening. The first amendment refers to...
Comments / 0