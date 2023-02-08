ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Authorities Urge Residents To Lock Their Vehicles

BARNEGAT – The Barnegat Township Police Department is urging locals to lock their cars as motor vehicle thefts have increased in the area. The message stems from a recent investigation of an attempted car theft where the key fobs were left inside, becoming an easy target. Police said the homeowner was fortunate to see the suspects and interrupted their attempt at stealing the car.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Fines for speeding in NJ

Fines for having a heavy foot on your gas pedal escalate pretty quickly in the Garden State. From any number of lawyer websites, here's how big of a check you'll be writing:. And that's just for starters. Keep in mind that those fines double if you are on a road...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

Hospital Patient Data Stolen in CentraState Cyberattack

Patient data was stolen from CentraState Medical Center in a ransomware attack on the Freehold hospital's computer systems, officials said. In a statement released on Friday, Feb. 10, the health system said the December attack included the theft of patients’ names, addresses, birthdays, social security numbers, health insurance information, medical records and patient account numbers.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Local Man Sentenced To Life For Murder, Arson

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – A Township man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a family friend and setting her home on fire, officials said. Ronald J. Teschner, 53, was previously convicted of first-degree Murder, first-degree Felony Murder, first-degree Robbery, three first-degree weapons offenses, second-degree Aggravated Arson, second-degree Desecration of Human Remains, third-degree Aggravated Assault, third-degree Burglary, third-degree Robbery, three counts of third-degree Theft, a third-degree drug offense, and fourth-degree Resisting Arrest, all in connection with the death of 65-year-old Jacqueline C. Terrulli.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC New York

It Lasted Just 50 Seconds, Video Shows. But It Was Enough to Drive His Daughter to Take Her Life, NJ Dad Says

Silence from local prosecutors in one New Jersey county remained deafening for one family, and many supporters, Friday, as they awaited news on whether criminal charges would be filed against students in a school bullying case that has drawn national headlines, largely for one overwhelming reason: The 14-year-old girl at its center is dead.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox5ny.com

NJ student ends her life after video of hallway beating circulates

NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. A 14-year-old girl from Ocean County, New Jersey died by suicide after a disturbing video of girls viciously beating her...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination

POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it

Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Wondering about those loud booms in the Lakewood area?

Many residents were wondering about the loud booms being heard last night in Lakewood and Jackson. The booms were from training at the Joint Base. Low cloud cover helped to amplify the sound and travel a distance away from the base. Friday was designated a day for “moderate noise” on...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Buckle up! They say this is the most dangerous road in NJ

Editors of a popular website say one notorious highway in the Garden State is the most dangerous road in New Jersey. Consider this: according to federal statistics, the average person in New Jersey will drive 12,263 miles in a year (I thought it would have been higher than that). Obviously, that's about a thousand miles per month.
NEW JERSEY STATE

