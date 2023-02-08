Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown live results: The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet
Will Jey Uso show up for his scheduled title defense?
Former WWE Star Talks Scrapped Plans To Be Kane’s Brother
A former WWE Superstar has discussed original plans to become the third Brother of Destruction and how it left Jim Cornette dismayed. Kane was famously revealed as The Undertaker’s younger brother, who was long thought to be dead, at the 1997 Badd Blood pay-per-view. Over the years the brothers have warred with one another and also teamed up as the dreaded Brothers of Destruction. But there could well have been another brother in the mix.
Backstage News On JBL's WWE Status
For the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring for his matches, touting the former United States Champion as the "Modern Day Wrestling God." However, JBL's opinion on Corbin drastically changed following his pinfall loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw," as he told Corbin backstage after the match that he was done with him. PWInsider have since reported that moving forward, JBL is not currently scheduled to be appearing on "Raw" or WWE TV at all moving forward.
WWE SmackDown Preview (2/10): The Usos Vs. Braun Strowman And Ricochet For The SmackDown Tag Team Championship, More
Will Jey Uso show up for tonight's "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship match in Uncasville, Connecticut? The Usos are set to defend the gold against "SmackDown" Tag Team Contenders Tournament winners Braun Strowman and Ricochet. However, Jimmy Uso may have to draft in Solo Sikoa as a replacement using the Freebird Rule after his brother walked out on The Bloodline following the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. That incident saw a distressed Jey exit the ring after refusing to attack Sami Zayn, who had smashed Reigns in the back with a steel chair moments earlier. Jey hasn't appeared on WWE programming since that dramatic turn of events.
Surprising New Challenger Emerges For GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Title
Madcap Moss emerged as the new #1 contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship on the 2/10 "WWE SmackDown" in Uncasville, CT. Moss earned a future title opportunity against "The Ring General" by defeating Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross in a Fatal 4-Way bout that closed out Friday's show. Towards...
