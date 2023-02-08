Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Deion Sanders Had a Perfect Line About Primetime vs. Today's Star WR's
Deion Sanders is a Hall of Fame cornerback who will always be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time. What he did in the NFL and in MLB, all at the same, was incredible.
Albany Herald
ATP roundup: John Isner to face Yibing Wu in Dallas final
Top-seeded Taylor Fritz of the U.S. fell in a tough three-set match against Yibing Wu of China on Saturday in the semifinals of the Dallas Open. Wu, ranked 97th in the world, won 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4 in the 2 1/2-hour match and advances to Sunday's final against another American, fifth-seeded John Isner. The American defeated countryman J.J. Wolf, the sixth seed, in another three-set close call, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4). That match also topped 2 1/2 hours.
Comments / 0