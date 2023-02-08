RENO, Nev.—The Lobos close out the week on the road at Nevada on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT/ 2 p.m. MT with both teams coming off of a loss. Since UNM and Nevada met back on Jan. 11, the Lobos have gone 4-4 while the Wolf Pack have gone 4-5. In the first meeting, UNM had five players finish in double figures led by 15 from Vianè Cumber and LaTascya Duff, with Cumber going 5-7 from three-point range. UNM went on a 19-5 run in the first quarter for the 24-9 end of first quarter score in the eventual 88-58 victory. The Lobos held the Wolf Pack below 20 points in three quarters, allowing nine points in the first quarter, 13 in the second and 16 in the third. UNM also shot 54.5% from the floor and 40.7% from three, making 11 three-pointers, with six players making at least one from behind the arc.

