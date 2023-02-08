Read full article on original website
Free tax preparation help in NJ
Advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources. Tax season officially kicked off at the end of January, and advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources that are often unused — like free help filing your return and a list of new refunds available to New Jersey residents this year.
New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers
(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
New Jersey will nearly double minimum monthly SNAP benefits payment
New Jersey will raise how much it gives to help food insecure families pay for groceries before emergency federal funding expires at the end of this month. Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a law nearly doubling the minimum monthly benefit payment for SNAP, or food stamps, from $50 to $95.
middletownship.com
NJ Division of Taxation Mailing 2022 Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement) Applications
The New Jersey Division of Taxation began mailing applications for the 2022 Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement) to senior citizens and disabled residents who may be eligible for the program. Eligibility requirements are listed on the below graphic. If you do not receive and application, contact the Division of Taxation...
southarkansassun.com
SNAP Benefits Increases In New Jersey After Governor Murphy Signs Law
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have increased in New Jersey after Governor Murphy signed the bill A-5086 into law. The increase in SNAP benefits is expected to begin on March 1. On February 8, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed the bill A-5086 into law. This move...
NJ SNAP food stamp benefits are going up — are you eligible?
SNAP benefits are going up in New Jersey – do you qualify?. The new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program monthly minimum is $95. The increase comes as federal emergency SNAP benefits come to an end. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation A5086 that raises minimum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
Free money — NJ workers urged to file for special tax credit
⚫ You could be eligible for a special tax credit worth thousands of dollars. ⚫ You don’t need kids to apply for the Earned Income Tax Credit. ⚫ Filing electronically will get your refund faster. If you worked last year or had your own business or farm, you might...
Stimulus check update: Homeowners to receive $1,500 payment in 20 days!
In New Jersey, homeowners have less than three weeks to apply for a state program that will provide them with up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters initiative is now accepting applications from state homeowners and renters until February 28. Stimulus Checks For Homeowners. According...
New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees
(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
NJ eliminates cap on number of licenses to grow marijuana
The state looks to be giving the legal marijuana industry another boost. On Wednesday, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted to remove the cap on the number of companies allowed to grow legal weed. Current rules limited New Jersey to 37 total licenses for cultivators, but the state isn’t even close to that number. Just 11 companies grow marijuana for both medical and adult recreational use. Six others grow for the medical market only.
NJ Law Requires Health Insurance Companies to Cover Colonoscopies Starting June 1
In 2023, an estimated 4,220 New Jerseyans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and by year’s end, an expected 1,360 residents will lose their lives to this preventable disease, according to statistics from The American Cancer Society. Why is it important to get a colon cancer screening?. Very simply,...
beckersasc.com
New Jersey to require health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a law requiring health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings as recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and eliminate cost-sharing for required follow-up colonoscopies, nj.com reported Feb. 8. The legislation was signed into law Feb. 2. and will go into effect June...
New Jersey and Direct Payments through the ANCHOR Program
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his state legislature created a program to reduce the financial burden of property taxes. The program is called ANCHOR (Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners & Renters') and was introduced last year.
Electric rates in N.J. going up as much as 6.9% this summer, state says
Consumers in New Jersey are going to pay more for electricity starting this summer, the state said Wednesday. The Board of Public Utilities (BPU) approved the rate hikes as part of its annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), the agency said. “The average bill is based, in part,...
There’s relief for some NJ residents behind on utility bills
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Few things are more important than keeping the lights on or running water. Officials with the Passaic Valley Water Commission, serving Paterson, Passaic and Clifton, announced Thursday there’s a way out for those behind on their bills: “Subsidy opportunities, no-interest payment plans,” said Jim Mueller, Executive Director of the Passaic Valley Water […]
wrnjradio.com
NJ electric bills to increase beginning June 1st
NEW JERSEY — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) recently approved the results of the State’s 22nd annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), resulting in slightly higher costs for electricity supplied to most residents and small and/or medium-sized businesses by Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), Jersey Central Power & Light Company (JCP&L), Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G), and Rockland Electric Company (RECO), collectively, the New Jersey Electric Distribution Companies (EDCs).
roi-nj.com
Why Gov. Phil Murphy is No. 1 on our 2023 Power List
As if it didn’t know already, the business community learned just how powerful and influential the governor is during the pandemic, when businesses were either shut down, forced to go virtual or heavily restricted — virtually overnight. We remind business owners of this not to recall the governor’s...
New Jersey races to meet expedited deadline to distribute water assistance — or lose it
Pa. could be a downstream beneficiary of the federal funding if Garden State officials fail to act. The post New Jersey races to meet expedited deadline to distribute water assistance — or lose it appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Millions in NJ Recycling Grants Distributed – Find Out What Your Town is Getting
Communities across New Jersey are getting $16.2 million to enhance waste reduction and promote recycling. According to New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette the grants, which are based on 2020 recycling performance, must be used for different recycling initiatives, including sponsoring household hazardous waste collection events, providing recycling receptacles in public places, or maintaining leaf composting operations.
NJ keeps food stamps minimum to $95 a month as federal SNAP benefit dries out
New Jersey families that received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue receiving at least $95 per month under a bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy Wednesday. Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a measure to ensure families’ pandemic-era benefits are not cut in half. [ more › ]
