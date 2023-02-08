ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ Spotlight

Free tax preparation help in NJ

Advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources. Tax season officially kicked off at the end of January, and advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources that are often unused — like free help filing your return and a list of new refunds available to New Jersey residents this year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers

(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
southarkansassun.com

SNAP Benefits Increases In New Jersey After Governor Murphy Signs Law

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have increased in New Jersey after Governor Murphy signed the bill A-5086 into law. The increase in SNAP benefits is expected to begin on March 1. On February 8, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed the bill A-5086 into law. This move...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Free money — NJ workers urged to file for special tax credit

⚫ You could be eligible for a special tax credit worth thousands of dollars. ⚫ You don’t need kids to apply for the Earned Income Tax Credit. ⚫ Filing electronically will get your refund faster. If you worked last year or had your own business or farm, you might...
The Center Square

New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees

(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ eliminates cap on number of licenses to grow marijuana

The state looks to be giving the legal marijuana industry another boost. On Wednesday, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted to remove the cap on the number of companies allowed to grow legal weed. Current rules limited New Jersey to 37 total licenses for cultivators, but the state isn’t even close to that number. Just 11 companies grow marijuana for both medical and adult recreational use. Six others grow for the medical market only.
NEW JERSEY STATE
beckersasc.com

New Jersey to require health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a law requiring health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings as recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and eliminate cost-sharing for required follow-up colonoscopies, nj.com reported Feb. 8. The legislation was signed into law Feb. 2. and will go into effect June...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

There’s relief for some NJ residents behind on utility bills

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Few things are more important than keeping the lights on or running water. Officials with the Passaic Valley Water Commission, serving Paterson, Passaic and Clifton, announced Thursday there’s a way out for those behind on their bills: “Subsidy opportunities, no-interest payment plans,” said Jim Mueller, Executive Director of the Passaic Valley Water […]
PATERSON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ electric bills to increase beginning June 1st

NEW JERSEY — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) recently approved the results of the State’s 22nd annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), resulting in slightly higher costs for electricity supplied to most residents and small and/or medium-sized businesses by Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), Jersey Central Power & Light Company (JCP&L), Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G), and Rockland Electric Company (RECO), collectively, the New Jersey Electric Distribution Companies (EDCs).
roi-nj.com

Why Gov. Phil Murphy is No. 1 on our 2023 Power List

As if it didn’t know already, the business community learned just how powerful and influential the governor is during the pandemic, when businesses were either shut down, forced to go virtual or heavily restricted — virtually overnight. We remind business owners of this not to recall the governor’s...
WPG Talk Radio

Millions in NJ Recycling Grants Distributed – Find Out What Your Town is Getting

Communities across New Jersey are getting $16.2 million to enhance waste reduction and promote recycling. According to New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette the grants, which are based on 2020 recycling performance, must be used for different recycling initiatives, including sponsoring household hazardous waste collection events, providing recycling receptacles in public places, or maintaining leaf composting operations.
NEW JERSEY STATE

