NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
NFL Honors: Patrick Mahomes wins MVP for second time
Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes claimed his second NFL MVP Award on Thursday while the Chiefs focus on their bid for the league's most coveted prize in Super Bowl LVII. Mahomes was recognized in the primetime NFL awards show at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, where football dignitaries gathered to hand out awards for the best of the 2022 season and witness the coronation of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class. ...
Eagles activate P Arryn Siposs, elevate pair
The Philadelphia Eagles activated punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve and elevated two players from the practice squad for Sunday's Super Bowl. Siposs has missed the past six games with an ankle injury. He returned to practice last week. Brett Kern has averaged 42.2 yards per kick in place of Siposs, who last played in Week 14. Kern remains on the active roster, however, since the Eagles had a roster...
NFL: New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles
Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen in a game against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Colts, Cardinals narrow coaching searches
One month since the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts ended the season and began searching for a new head coach, each franchise has given signals the finish line is near. Multiple reports Friday indicate the Colts informed three finalists they were out of the running -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator -- with speculation mounting the pick will be Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. ...
49ers QB Brock Purdy says doctors could switch to 'hybrid surgery'
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy said doctors could switch to a more complex procedure when he undergoes elbow surgery later this month. Purdy is scheduled to have his torn UCL repaired on Feb. 22 in Dallas, with the hope that he will return by training camp. The surgery is reportedly set to be performed by Texas Rangers head team physician and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister. Purdy said Thursday...
Ten ex-players sue NFL over disability program
Willis McGahee is one of 10 former NFL players suing the league, its board of trustees and commissioner Roger Goodell in federal court over its benefits plan, accusing them Thursday of a number of "unscrupulous tactics" to wrongfully avoid paying out disability claims. The class-action lawsuit was filed in Baltimore in the U.S. District Court of Maryland and lays out what's described as an "overly aggressive and disturbing pattern" of denying benefits for specious, subjective reasons, making it far more difficult for retired players to...
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) answers questions from the media during team availability at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale on Feb. 8, 2023. Nfl Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability
Texas, Oklahoma reach deal to leave Big 12 in 2024
Texas and Oklahoma agreed to a $100 million fee to exit the Big 12 Conference a year earlier than their contractual obligation, meaning they will join the Southeastern Conference for the 2024-25 school year. The Big 12 announced Thursday that the schools and the reached an agreement in principle regarding the exit fee. "As I have consistently stated, the Conference would only agree to an early withdrawal if it was...
