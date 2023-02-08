ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Keller @ Large: Is bad behavior the new 'politics as usual?'

By Jon Keller
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0C5l_0kh38usx00

Keller @ Large: Is bad behavior the new 'politics as usual?' 02:53

BOSTON - Bad behavior during President Biden's State of the Union address : It's not the first time we've seen it, but Tuesday night's speech seemed to hit a new low. At times, it felt like less of a speech and more like a rowdy session of the British Parliament.

Is this going to be our new "politics as usual?"

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tried in vain to shush members of his own party intent on heckling and name-calling the president. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, didn't like the heckling and name-calling. "There's a decorum with the State of the Union, and on either side, I think it's inappropriate," he said.

But it was hardly the first time civility has been cast aside. Remember then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impromptu edit of President Trump's last State of the Union address? (She tore it into pieces.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lk1eN_0kh38usx00
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address as House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) looks on in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. / Getty Images

Watching this year's speech, "I just thought 'What a waste of time for everyone because nothing gets done when people start that way,'" says Boston-based etiquette expert Roseanne Thomas, president of Protocol Advisors. "Civility was actually invented by politicians so that something could get done, so they could discuss things on which they disagreed without getting into personal insults."

But Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Green, who repeatedly shouted "liar" at Biden, was unrepentant. "He got exactly what he deserved, and I am not sorry one bit," she said.

That's self-destructive behavior, says Thomas. "I'm thinking to myself, 'I wouldn't feel respected around her, or at least I would feel I would be subject to disrespect at any given time, so I would distance myself from someone like that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CosTO_0kh38usx00
Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, a Republican from Georgia, center, gestures during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. President Biden is speaking against the backdrop of renewed tensions with China and a brewing showdown with House Republicans over raising the federal debt ceiling. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg


And it seems quite a few swing voters felt the same way. Biden posted some of his most positive ratings in months in the first post-speech polling.

Thomas thinks the tide is turning against this sort of stuff, and you could look back at the chronic incivility of the Trump years and make a connection with Trump's loss of first the House, then the White House and the Senate, as independent voters, especially women, turned away in disgust.

But you can also make a case that in this era, abusive trolling and invective are what gets clicks, talk show ratings and keeps your political base aroused. So while Biden may have benefited from the display in the short run, look for more of the same in the future.

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Declares Donald Trump Is A 'Proven Loser' Who Won't 'Get The Nomination'

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is making it clear how he feels about former President Donald Trump. "Couple things: He's fading fast. He's a proven loser," the 52-year-old told Jake Tapper in an interview. "He cost us the House in '18, he cost us the White House in '20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that and I think we're moving past Trump. I really think that's the case."Ryan also believes the 76-year-old won't be on the ballot for the 2024 election. "I can't imagine him getting the nomination, frankly," he stated....
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
31K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy