Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Related
iBerkshires.com
Valentine's Day Fundraiser Shows Love to Pittsfield Artist
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The community is rallying around a local artist in need of a heart transplant with a Valentine's Day fundraiser. On Tuesday, the "Give a Heart" event to benefit Mike Carty will run from 5 to midnight at Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street. It will include live music, raffles, and mayoral candidates Peter Marchetti and John Krol as guest bartenders.
MGM Springfield leaders joins classroom for story time at Square One
MGM Springfield leaders will visit the children at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center on Friday.
Massachusetts Organization Will be Awarding $25K to 1 Lucky Winner on Feb. 25
Massachusetts residents are still feeling the strain of high food costs, high heating costs, and difficulty in finding affordable housing. It seems like there is no end in sight. In these current times, people are in need of money and assistance more than ever. One organization that is giving away...
westernmassnews.com
Bill filed to make Springfield resident’s song as official jazz song of Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Representative Orlando Ramos has filed a legislation to designate music by Springfield resident Montenia Shider as the official jazz song of Massachusetts. If passed, it would officially make Shider’s song “Massachusetts” the official jazz song of the Commonwealth. On Thursday, state...
scstudentmedia.com
Bailey Tatro wins Miss Western Mass., uses platform to support social change initiative
The 2023 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant will feature two women with Springfield College ties. On Jan. 29, Olivia Tocchio, a Psychology and Criminal Justice major, was crowned Miss Pioneer Valley, and SC alum Bailey Tatro ’22 was named Miss Western Massachusetts. Both will compete for the honor of being named Miss Massachusetts in Worcester this July.
wamc.org
From severed fingers to opioid overdoses, Berkshire Community College class to teach lifesaving skills to locals
In partnership with County Ambulance, Berkshire Community College is holding a course on lifesaving skills at its main Pittsfield, Massachusetts campus on Saturday. The subject got renewed attention last month when Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field but was saved by quick-acting responders. Trainings will be offered in adult and child CPR, defibrillator use, how to stop a bleeding wound, Narcan application, basic first aid, and more. Tiffany Moreno is the Instructional Program Manager for Health & Wellness at BCC. She tells WAMC anyone can save a life with the right training.
February’s lack snowfall in the Pioneer Valley
We are now almost into the middle of February and the Pioneer Valley has yet to see any measurable snowfall so far this month.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee breaks ground on long-awaited memorial park
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is celebrating a big milestone for a project years in the making to honor a new generation of veterans and their service dogs. Ground has officially been broken on the Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park. The vacant space on Westover Road will soon be a place for those who sacrificed to relax and reflect. Stephanie Shaw served in Afghanistan, and as Chicopee's director of veterans services, the mission of turning the park from concept to reality has been a personal one.
WTNH.com
Nyberg – Vegan patty shop brings Caribbean spice to Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — As one customer said, Chantal Thomas needs to be locked up, because her plant-based Caribbean recipes are so good. “A lot of times when you see vegan options, it’s like a vegan cheeseburger, or it’s, you know, trying to mimic meat,” Thomas, who owns Likkle Patty Shop in Windsor, said. “And I’m just like, but vegetables taste good. So, let’s just try to make the vegetables a star, and that was my goal.”
ludlowcub.com
Fundraiser Held in Honor of Andrew McDonald
A fundraiser will be held in honor of the Andrew McDonald fund on Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m., at Mario’s Restaurant in East Longmeadow. McDonald was a LHS student who died suddenly in 2022, and he also worked at Mario’s. In honor of McDonald’s heritage, the restaurant...
Western Massachusetts post-9/11 & service dog memorial park
The city of Chicopee will break ground on a dog park at the Westover Air Base honoring post-9/11 veterans and service dogs.
spectrumnews1.com
Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
Individuals dumped dead Pitbull in West Springfield
West Springfield Animal Control is searching for the individuals responsible for dumping a deceased dog in West Springfield.
WestMass ElderCare, Taino Restaurant team up for senior lunch program
WestMass ElderCare is serving more than nutritious meals at its Latino Restaurant Elder Dining Service. It’s offering seniors the opportunity to socialize, improve their health and save money on food. The Latino Restaurant Elder Dining Service began at Taino Restaurant in November but had been offered through the former...
National Pizza Day: Who serves the best slice in western Massachusetts?
Thursday is National Pizza Day and restaurants across the country are rolling out millions for Super Bowl Sunday.
I’ll Bet This Statistic About Massachusetts Marriages Will Shock You
Here's some wedding news that may surprise you, Berkshire County, especially since it's the opposite for many other parts of the country. Gen Z(you know, the young folks. I'm talking early to mid-20s) in some regions of the U.S. are hitting the ground running. What I mean is, Gen Z...
MassLive.com
Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close
HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
Pittsfield Fire Department participates in 7th annual B-Fit Challenge at TD Garden in Boston
A total of 11 members of Pittsfield Fire Department (PFD) took part in the 7th annual B-fit Challenge, a fundraiser for Massachusetts first responder charities, this past Sunday at the TD Garden in Boston.
End of extra SNAP benefits means tough times for Mass. food banks
In early March, the federal government will end extra SNAP payments that have been in place since the pandemic began.
City Councilor calls for building department reform following Springfield Gardens fire
The recent fire at a Springfield Gardens apartment building in the North End is highlighting the need for reforms in the building department, according to mayoral candidate Justin Hurst.
Comments / 1