Springfield, MA

iBerkshires.com

Valentine's Day Fundraiser Shows Love to Pittsfield Artist

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The community is rallying around a local artist in need of a heart transplant with a Valentine's Day fundraiser. On Tuesday, the "Give a Heart" event to benefit Mike Carty will run from 5 to midnight at Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street. It will include live music, raffles, and mayoral candidates Peter Marchetti and John Krol as guest bartenders.
PITTSFIELD, MA
scstudentmedia.com

Bailey Tatro wins Miss Western Mass., uses platform to support social change initiative

The 2023 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant will feature two women with Springfield College ties. On Jan. 29, Olivia Tocchio, a Psychology and Criminal Justice major, was crowned Miss Pioneer Valley, and SC alum Bailey Tatro ’22 was named Miss Western Massachusetts. Both will compete for the honor of being named Miss Massachusetts in Worcester this July.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

From severed fingers to opioid overdoses, Berkshire Community College class to teach lifesaving skills to locals

In partnership with County Ambulance, Berkshire Community College is holding a course on lifesaving skills at its main Pittsfield, Massachusetts campus on Saturday. The subject got renewed attention last month when Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field but was saved by quick-acting responders. Trainings will be offered in adult and child CPR, defibrillator use, how to stop a bleeding wound, Narcan application, basic first aid, and more. Tiffany Moreno is the Instructional Program Manager for Health & Wellness at BCC. She tells WAMC anyone can save a life with the right training.
PITTSFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee breaks ground on long-awaited memorial park

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is celebrating a big milestone for a project years in the making to honor a new generation of veterans and their service dogs. Ground has officially been broken on the Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park. The vacant space on Westover Road will soon be a place for those who sacrificed to relax and reflect. Stephanie Shaw served in Afghanistan, and as Chicopee's director of veterans services, the mission of turning the park from concept to reality has been a personal one.
CHICOPEE, MA
WTNH.com

Nyberg – Vegan patty shop brings Caribbean spice to Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — As one customer said, Chantal Thomas needs to be locked up, because her plant-based Caribbean recipes are so good. “A lot of times when you see vegan options, it’s like a vegan cheeseburger, or it’s, you know, trying to mimic meat,” Thomas, who owns Likkle Patty Shop in Windsor, said. “And I’m just like, but vegetables taste good. So, let’s just try to make the vegetables a star, and that was my goal.”
WINDSOR, CT
ludlowcub.com

Fundraiser Held in Honor of Andrew McDonald

A fundraiser will be held in honor of the Andrew McDonald fund on Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m., at Mario’s Restaurant in East Longmeadow. McDonald was a LHS student who died suddenly in 2022, and he also worked at Mario’s. In honor of McDonald’s heritage, the restaurant...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close

HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
HADLEY, MA

