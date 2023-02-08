ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

1420 WBSM

Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy

A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
MARSHFIELD, MA
Shore News Network

Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes

Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes Reagan Reese on February 9, 2023 A Massachusetts teachers union is asking the community to help them cover fines for striking and cancelling classes for a week. The Woburn Teachers Association has been charged a total of $250,000 in fines for illegally striking and causing school to be cancelled for a week in February, according to News 7 Boston. The teachers union asked the community to help them cover the cost of the fines through a GoFundMe campaign and a bake sale. “Any help would be immensely The post Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOBURN, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Local Musicians Honored at Worcester Music Awards

WORCESTER - Local musicians were celebrated at Off the Rails, at 90 Commercial St., on Wednesday at the 2022 Worcester Music Awards presented by Pulse Magazine. The award show celebrates the best and brightest musical talent in the Worcester area included over 25 award categories in recognition of the talent and dedication of performers across a diverse range of musical styles.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

LGBT Chamber of Commerce creating opportunities for LGBT-owned businesses

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. - The LGBT Chamber of Commerce has a goal of bringing more diversity and inclusion to western Massachusetts. The LGBT Chamber of Commerce opened an office in Easthampton in the fall of 2022. The chamber provides grants, LLC's, networking events and other resources to LGBT-owned businesses in western...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Elementary School Had Stay In Place Today

ASHLAND – An elementary school in Ashland had a stay in place issued today, February 8, due to a medical emergency, said the Principal Pete Regan. “We instituted a school wide Stay-In-Place, due to a medical emergency. Thanks to the quick action of our nursing staff and the immediate response of our Ashland Fire/EMT and Police, everyone involved received the care they needed. We are lucky to have so many amazing professionals in our district,” said the Principal of the Henry Warren School.
ASHLAND, MA
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Vandalism causes water damage on multiple floors of Billerica Memorial High School

BILLERICA, Mass. — An act of vandalism at Billerica Memorial High School has resulted in water damage on multiple floors of the building, according to school officials. Billerica Public Schools Superintendent Tim Piwowar said the "malicious act" happened Saturday morning and that areas of the first, second and third floors of the high school's academic wing have water damage.
BILLERICA, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee breaks ground on long-awaited memorial park

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is celebrating a big milestone for a project years in the making to honor a new generation of veterans and their service dogs. Ground has officially been broken on the Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park. The vacant space on Westover Road will soon be a place for those who sacrificed to relax and reflect. Stephanie Shaw served in Afghanistan, and as Chicopee's director of veterans services, the mission of turning the park from concept to reality has been a personal one.
CHICOPEE, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason announces retirement

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced his plans to retire after nearly 40 years in law enforcement. Mason began as a natural resource officer in Barnstable in 1985 and graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 1993. Prior to becoming superintendent...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

