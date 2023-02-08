Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals In WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Related
Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy
A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
arizonasuntimes.com
Massachusetts Teachers’ Union Fundraises on GoFundMe to Pay $300K in Illegal Strike Fines
The Woburn Teachers Association in Massachusetts, a local affiliate of the National Education Association (NEA), has created a GoFundMe page to solicit cash in order to pay about $300,000 in fines with which it was penalized following an illegal week-long strike beginning January 30. “Any help would be immensely appreciated!!”...
Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes
Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes Reagan Reese on February 9, 2023 A Massachusetts teachers union is asking the community to help them cover fines for striking and cancelling classes for a week. The Woburn Teachers Association has been charged a total of $250,000 in fines for illegally striking and causing school to be cancelled for a week in February, according to News 7 Boston. The teachers union asked the community to help them cover the cost of the fines through a GoFundMe campaign and a bake sale. “Any help would be immensely The post Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes appeared first on Shore News Network.
thisweekinworcester.com
Local Musicians Honored at Worcester Music Awards
WORCESTER - Local musicians were celebrated at Off the Rails, at 90 Commercial St., on Wednesday at the 2022 Worcester Music Awards presented by Pulse Magazine. The award show celebrates the best and brightest musical talent in the Worcester area included over 25 award categories in recognition of the talent and dedication of performers across a diverse range of musical styles.
More Mass. trivia featured on ‘Jeopardy!’ — this time a Springfield question
Massachusetts-related questions have been a common occurrence on “Jeopardy!” this week. Wednesday night’s contestants drew blanks when asked to identify the former name of an iconic Boston skyscraper. Monday’s players fared no better on another Boston question, this one asking about the city’s first Black police officer.
spectrumnews1.com
Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
‘I am still pinching myself’: Lexington native makes Grammy history
Piano has been the soundtrack of Steven Feifke’s life for nearly three decades.
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
spectrumnews1.com
LGBT Chamber of Commerce creating opportunities for LGBT-owned businesses
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. - The LGBT Chamber of Commerce has a goal of bringing more diversity and inclusion to western Massachusetts. The LGBT Chamber of Commerce opened an office in Easthampton in the fall of 2022. The chamber provides grants, LLC's, networking events and other resources to LGBT-owned businesses in western...
Ashland Elementary School Had Stay In Place Today
ASHLAND – An elementary school in Ashland had a stay in place issued today, February 8, due to a medical emergency, said the Principal Pete Regan. “We instituted a school wide Stay-In-Place, due to a medical emergency. Thanks to the quick action of our nursing staff and the immediate response of our Ashland Fire/EMT and Police, everyone involved received the care they needed. We are lucky to have so many amazing professionals in our district,” said the Principal of the Henry Warren School.
Massachusetts teachers' union begs for cash after being forced to handover $300K for illegal strike
The Woburn affiliate of the National Education Association was forced to pay hundreds of thousands in bills after illegally striking in Massachusets.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
WCVB
Vandalism causes water damage on multiple floors of Billerica Memorial High School
BILLERICA, Mass. — An act of vandalism at Billerica Memorial High School has resulted in water damage on multiple floors of the building, according to school officials. Billerica Public Schools Superintendent Tim Piwowar said the "malicious act" happened Saturday morning and that areas of the first, second and third floors of the high school's academic wing have water damage.
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
This Massachusetts restaurant ranks in the top 100 in the US
Yelp has just released its annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country. and a Massachusetts restaurant made the list.
National Pizza Day: Who serves the best slice in western Massachusetts?
Thursday is National Pizza Day and restaurants across the country are rolling out millions for Super Bowl Sunday.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee breaks ground on long-awaited memorial park
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is celebrating a big milestone for a project years in the making to honor a new generation of veterans and their service dogs. Ground has officially been broken on the Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park. The vacant space on Westover Road will soon be a place for those who sacrificed to relax and reflect. Stephanie Shaw served in Afghanistan, and as Chicopee's director of veterans services, the mission of turning the park from concept to reality has been a personal one.
Flags in Massachusetts at half-staff in honor of Dracut Navy Petty Officer Matthew Capeless
The United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag are half-staff on Thursday in honor of United States Navy Petty Officer Matthew Capeless of Dracut.
WCVB
Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason announces retirement
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced his plans to retire after nearly 40 years in law enforcement. Mason began as a natural resource officer in Barnstable in 1985 and graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 1993. Prior to becoming superintendent...
Comments / 0