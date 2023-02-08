Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
A quick look at the Switch’s new Game Boy and Game Boy Advance emulation
Nearly a year after apparently Nintendo-developed Game Boy and Game Boy Advance emulators for the Switch leaked online, Nintendo has finally made those emulators available to Switch Online subscribers. All subscribers can download the Game Boy emulator, which includes a combination of classic Game Boy and Game Boy Color games. Game Boy Advance emulation, like Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis emulation, is exclusive to the more expensive "expansion pack" tier of the service.
The Verge
Game Boy games make Nintendo Switch Online feel like the ultimate retro subscription
With the way Nintendo tends to drip-feed retro releases, it’s easy to forget that it operates an excellent subscription service for fans of classic games. It’s one that showed a lot of promise at launch, and since then, it has steadily grown into something that largely fulfills that promise. There are still some issues, but it’s affordable and convenient — and with the recent addition of Game Boy games, it now has a very impressive library with plenty of room to grow.
Hogwarts Legacy Player Discovers Upgrade That Transforms the Game
A Hogwarts Legacy fan over on Reddit has discovered a user change that completely transforms and upgrades the new Harry Potter game. After a couple of years of intense anticipation, this week Hogwarts Legacy was finally released via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions set to ...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn is barred from touching one beloved DC property, but ‘Harry Potter’ and Netflix crossovers have fallen into his lap
James Gunn must be like a kid in a candy store — or, more appropriately, a comic book store — now that he’s been given the keys to the entire DC multiverse and can pretty much make whatever movies and TV shows he wants to. Although that’s not strictly true, if he wants to keep the fans on his side, certain folks have some very strong feelings on which projects he should and shouldn’t touch. Elsewhere, Star Trek fans get answers on why yet another filmmaker has fled the franchise.
The Verge
Epic’s new clips app helps you easily share moments from Fortnite and Rocket League
Epic Games has just released Postparty, a new iOS and Android app to help you share clips from your Fortnite games on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can already capture gameplay on your own on those platforms, but Postparty is designed to make it easier to save, edit, and share your clips. Postparty also works with Rocket League, though only on PlayStation and Xbox for now.
NME
Ubisoft teams up with Newcastle’s police force to tackle “extreme” toxicity in gaming
Ubisoft has shared that it will be working with Northumbria Police to address “extreme cases” of toxicity in gaming. As reported by the BBC, the Newcastle-based Ubisoft Customer Relationship Centre will work with local police to help prevent cases of online toxicity that have the potential to escalate into real-world danger.
Polygon
Nintendo just reissued one of the most important games of all time
Nintendo’s back catalog is so absurdly rich that, when launching the new Game Boy and Game Boy Advance collections on Nintendo Switch Online, it can afford to offer a mix of cult curios, major and minor entries in popular series, and a hall-of-famer like Game Boy Tetris, while still saving plenty for later. Even for this company, though, there’s nothing to touch the prophetic influence and punk-rock abandon of one of Nintendo’s most daring designs ever: WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames!
The Verge
Here’s how you can preorder the new Zelda for $49.99
If you’re slightly miffed about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom being the first $70 Nintendo Switch game, there’s something you can do about that. No, I’m not talking about a “vote with your wallet” boycott or anything like that. Instead, if you’re a subscriber to Nintendo Switch Online, you can preorder a digital copy of the new Zelda for $49.99 by buying Nintendo’s digital game vouchers.
The Verge
Windows 11 will soon control your RGB lighting for PC gaming accessories
Microsoft is working to bring native support for RGB PC gaming accessories to Windows 11. The Windows lighting experience will include the ability for PC gamers to configure accessories with RGB lighting without having to install third-party software. Twitter user Albacore has spotted early work for integrating this new lighting...
The Verge
A live-action Spider-Man Noir series is coming from Amazon
Spider-Man Noir might not be returning in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequels, but apparently the hardboiled, black-and-white Marvel hero is about to make his live-action debut in a new Amazon series. Variety reports that Sony and Amazon are developing a currently untitled Spider-Man series that “will follow...
The Verge
Framework now sells 2TB Steam Deck upgrade drives
Game recognizes game. Framework, maker of the modular Framework Laptop, is now stocking a part for the other easily repairable portable PC that’s been making headlines — Valve’s Steam Deck. You can now buy a 2TB SSD upgrade from the company, and it might be the easiest way to do so yet.
The Verge
Google Stadia barely made a dent in the cloud gaming market
When Google announced last year that it was closing down Stadia because the cloud gaming service hadn’t “gained enough traction,” it wasn’t abundantly clear exactly how the platform stacked up against competitors like Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming. Now, statistics shared by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) show that Stadia had a significantly smaller presence than rival services, with an estimated zero to 5 percent share of the cloud gaming market in 2022 (via 9to5Google).
