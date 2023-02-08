NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Related
Former Dallas Cowboys player files $100M lawsuit after being dropped from Super Bowl job
Michael Irvin is mad as hell and he’s not going to take it anymore. TMZ reports the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver filed a $100 million lawsuit Thursday after being sent home from the Super Bowl following an incident on Sunday. The New York Post reported Wednesday NFL Network...
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush to Sign with Kellen’s Chargers?
“I’ve never been a free agent before and we’ll see what’s happens. It’s uncharted territory we’ll get there when we get there.” - Cowboys QB Cooper Rush
Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid
Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
Gronk to Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'Please Call Me!'
As the Cowboys look for a new kicker, Rob Gronkowski made sure to throw his hat in the ring.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kelly Clarkson Reps Her Dallas Cowboys With Football Jersey Gown While Hosting NFL Honors
She’s a Texan through and through! The 2023 Super Bowl may be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, but it’s still all about the Dallas Cowboys for Kelly Clarkson. The talk show host slayed in a Dallas Cowboys football jersey dress as she hosted the NFL Honors ceremony.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Emmitt Smith on hating Eagles fans, Cowboys culture, Troy Aikman
Legendary Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith joined the K&C Masterpiece LIVE at Radio Row on how he flexes on annoying Eagles fans, who sets the culture in the Cowboys’ locker room, why Troy Aikman was the GOAT Cowboys QB, and more!
Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made
Jerry Jones made some comments about the Philadelphia Eagles recently that left most people scratching their heads, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was just as confused as the rest of us. Jones said last week that he prefers to take a more long-term approach to success rather than “putting it all out there and paying... The post Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs (8) punts against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is dunked with Gatorade by his players in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles activate P Arryn Siposs, elevate pair
The Philadelphia Eagles activated punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve and elevated two players from the practice squad for Sunday's Super Bowl. Siposs has missed the past six games with an ankle injury. He returned to practice last week. Brett Kern has averaged 42.2 yards per kick in place of Siposs, who last played in Week 14. Kern remains on the active roster, however, since the Eagles had a roster...
NFL Honors: Patrick Mahomes wins MVP for second time
Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes claimed his second NFL MVP Award on Thursday while the Chiefs focus on their bid for the league's most coveted prize in Super Bowl LVII. Mahomes was recognized in the primetime NFL awards show at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, where football dignitaries gathered to hand out awards for the best of the 2022 season and witness the coronation of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class. ...
Fall risk? Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa hoping judo prevents concussions
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa turned to martial arts as part of an offseason plan he believes will protect him from future concussions. Tagovailoa said in an interview on "Up and Adams" on FanDuel TV that becoming a dad brought perspective to his health situation and life in general. In an eventful 10 days to start the month of February, Tagovailoa was cleared from concussion protocol stemming from a head...
Colts, Cardinals narrow coaching searches
One month since the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts ended the season and began searching for a new head coach, each franchise has given signals the finish line is near. Multiple reports Friday indicate the Colts informed three finalists they were out of the running -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator -- with speculation mounting the pick will be Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. ...
NFL: New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles
Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen in a game against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
3 offseason moves the Cowboys must make to reach the Super Bowl in 2023
To some degree, every year is Super Bowl or bust for America’s Team. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys fell short yet again in 2022. Now the fanbase begins the long plod of the offseason, slogging their way through the draft, free agency and trade season until training camp begins, wondering all the while what went wrong and how the Cowboys can fix it in 2023.
Super Bowl LVII prop picks: Flea flickers and Gatorade showers
If you're a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles, congratulations on making it this far. One of these teams will win a Super Bowl title for the second time in the past six seasons. Most of the rest of the football-loving world could need a little extra oomph to maximize their enjoyment Sunday, and the commercials are growing more lame over the years. ...
Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis lead Pro Football Hall of Fame class
First-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists Joe Thomas and Darrelle Revis lead the nine-member Class of 2023 that will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, in August. The results of voting were announced Thursday night during the NFL Honors show in Phoenix. Players needed 80 percent approval from the Selection Committee, which met online this week. The class also includes three finalists from the Seniors category: Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko...
Ashe Post & Times
West Jefferson, NC
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/
Comments / 0