Kama’ole Beach Park is one of the most beautiful spots in Maui, with several gorgeous beaches. The first two, Kama’ole I and Kama’ole II, are the largest and are considered to be two of the best places on the island for swimming. The beaches are separated by sections of jagged rock, so be careful if you’re swimming too close. The third beach, Kama’ole III, is a little rockier and has rougher waters, so it’s not as well-suited for swimming, especially if you have children with you. However, Kama’ole III’s rocky waters are teeming with life, making it the best of the three for snorkeling. As a general rule, the closer to the rocks you get, the more life you’re able to see under the water.

KIHEI, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO