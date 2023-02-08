Read full article on original website
The Verge
Game Boy games make Nintendo Switch Online feel like the ultimate retro subscription
With the way Nintendo tends to drip-feed retro releases, it’s easy to forget that it operates an excellent subscription service for fans of classic games. It’s one that showed a lot of promise at launch, and since then, it has steadily grown into something that largely fulfills that promise. There are still some issues, but it’s affordable and convenient — and with the recent addition of Game Boy games, it now has a very impressive library with plenty of room to grow.
Alleged Dragon Video Claims Footage is From China
It's probably CGI but everybody wants it to be real.
Alien Reveals The Creation of the First Xenomorph-Android Hybrid
The Alien franchise's core themes have always been creation and evolution - and the nightmarish ways they can go wrong. In every Alien movie there have been two main ways that humans have faced the terorror of creation: the nightmarish Xenomorph aliens, which can evolve to mimic the traits of any lifeform they infect, and ...
The Verge
Here’s how you can preorder the new Zelda for $49.99
If you’re slightly miffed about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom being the first $70 Nintendo Switch game, there’s something you can do about that. No, I’m not talking about a “vote with your wallet” boycott or anything like that. Instead, if you’re a subscriber to Nintendo Switch Online, you can preorder a digital copy of the new Zelda for $49.99 by buying Nintendo’s digital game vouchers.
The Verge
Epic’s new clips app helps you easily share moments from Fortnite and Rocket League
Epic Games has just released Postparty, a new iOS and Android app to help you share clips from your Fortnite games on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can already capture gameplay on your own on those platforms, but Postparty is designed to make it easier to save, edit, and share your clips. Postparty also works with Rocket League, though only on PlayStation and Xbox for now.
Polygon
Nintendo just reissued one of the most important games of all time
Nintendo’s back catalog is so absurdly rich that, when launching the new Game Boy and Game Boy Advance collections on Nintendo Switch Online, it can afford to offer a mix of cult curios, major and minor entries in popular series, and a hall-of-famer like Game Boy Tetris, while still saving plenty for later. Even for this company, though, there’s nothing to touch the prophetic influence and punk-rock abandon of one of Nintendo’s most daring designs ever: WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames!
The Verge
Windows 11 will soon control your RGB lighting for PC gaming accessories
Microsoft is working to bring native support for RGB PC gaming accessories to Windows 11. The Windows lighting experience will include the ability for PC gamers to configure accessories with RGB lighting without having to install third-party software. Twitter user Albacore has spotted early work for integrating this new lighting...
