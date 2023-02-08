Read full article on original website
CNET
Metroid Prime Remastered Hits the Nintendo Switch... Right Now
It's once again Samus' time to shine. Metroid Prime, among the GameCube's most beloved games, is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch. And, surprise, you can download it on the Nintendo eShop now. It's not news about the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4, but a Metroid Prime remaster is a nice...
Polygon
In Metroid Dread, Samus is an action hero — in Metroid Prime, she’s a scientist
You don’t need me to recommend Metroid Prime Remastered to you. (If you do, please direct yourself to Maddy Myers’ distillation of the series.) If video games can be said to have a canon, Metroid Prime, originally released on GameCube in 2002, is certainly among the established greats. There are countless reasons why the game remains relevant — its world design, the atmospheric score, that classic Metroid magic — but in playing the beautiful remastered version on Nintendo Switch, which Nintendo surprise-dropped during February’s Nintendo Direct, I have a renewed appreciation for its inquisitive and empathetic incarnation of Samus Aran.
Highly Rated PS2 Exclusive Getting Remaster This Year
A highly rated PS2 exclusive -- which currently is only playable on the second-gen PlayStation console -- is getting a remaster this year not just on PS4 and PS5, but via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. As you may know, the PS2 is the best-selling console ...
IGN
Valentine’s Day: Best PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch Games to Gift Your Gamer Partner
It's Valentine's Week, and everyone's out on the streets to find gifts for their partners. You might be attracted to the idea of giving conventional items like flowers, chocolates, jewelry to your lover. Or you might be looking for something specific that caters towards an interest that your partner has.
EW.com
Star Wars finally reveals why and when the Empire made the switch from clones to stormtroopers
The animated arm of the Star Wars franchise has taken on big importance in the current galaxy of offerings. Characters from cartoon series The Clone Wars and Rebels have bled over into live-action shows like The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Ahsoka. But there are other ways in which the animated shows are creating — or explaining — big, important chunks of canon, including a perfect example of that just this week.
dexerto.com
Pokemon fans fear price hike after Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leak
Pokemon fans fear their favorite series is next in line for a price hike after new leaks from the Nintendo eShop revealed a $69.99 price tag for the upcoming Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The sequel to the critically acclaimed Zelda: Breath of the Wild is set to release on...
The Verge
Game Boy games make Nintendo Switch Online feel like the ultimate retro subscription
With the way Nintendo tends to drip-feed retro releases, it’s easy to forget that it operates an excellent subscription service for fans of classic games. It’s one that showed a lot of promise at launch, and since then, it has steadily grown into something that largely fulfills that promise. There are still some issues, but it’s affordable and convenient — and with the recent addition of Game Boy games, it now has a very impressive library with plenty of room to grow.
GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each
GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
Polygon
Mario Kart 8 on Switch will get more DLC characters — who could be next?
Nintendo had a surprise for Mario Kart fans on Wednesday during its Nintendo Direct presentation, revealing that an all-new course and a familiar face are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch. The Yoshi’s Island track and fan-favorite Birdo are headed to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sometime this spring in wave 4 of Nintendo’s Booster Course Pass DLC.
itechpost.com
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember the Xbox Game Scarface: The World is Yours
Successful movie tie-in video games are few and far between, but they are well worth people's money, unlike most of their ilk, such as E.T., Aliens: Colonial Marines, Catwoman, and more recently, Marvel's Avengers. Scarface: The World Is Yours is one such successful movie tie-in video game that did its...
Cult Classic Nintendo DS Game Getting New Remaster
Nintendo and Capcom announced during this week's Nintendo Direct the return of a self-described cult classic from the Nintendo DS with the remastered game now set for a 2023 release. Though it was originally only on the Nintendo DS, it'll be released this time not only for the Nintendo Switch release but also the PS4, ...
Digital Trends
Every video game delay that has happened in 2023 so far
Few things feel as inevitable in the video game industry as delays. Ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, game delays have only become more and more common as developers find previously set timelines unrealistic and adjust their release plans accordingly. Even just about one month into 2023, notable games like Skull and Bones and The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR have already gotten delayed. Because video game release date delays are so common, it can be tough to keep track of every game that has had its launch date shifted in some way.
game-news24.com
PlayStation Store, January 2023 ranking: GTA 5 is the most downloaded game of PS5’s
The Verge
Epic’s new clips app helps you easily share moments from Fortnite and Rocket League
Epic Games has just released Postparty, a new iOS and Android app to help you share clips from your Fortnite games on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can already capture gameplay on your own on those platforms, but Postparty is designed to make it easier to save, edit, and share your clips. Postparty also works with Rocket League, though only on PlayStation and Xbox for now.
New Elden Ring Update Potentially Teases DLC Reveal
A new update tied to FromSoftware's Elden Ring has given fans hope that a new DLC announcement is just on the horizon. In recent months, those who are still playing Elden Ring have continued to make it known that they want to see new add-on content of some sort for the critically-acclaimed action title. And ...
The Verge
Windows 11 will soon control your RGB lighting for PC gaming accessories
Microsoft is working to bring native support for RGB PC gaming accessories to Windows 11. The Windows lighting experience will include the ability for PC gamers to configure accessories with RGB lighting without having to install third-party software. Twitter user Albacore has spotted early work for integrating this new lighting...
Polygon
New Nintendo Direct coming Feb. 8
Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 8, promising new details on upcoming Switch games. February’s Nintendo Direct will stream live at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST, on the company’s YouTube channel. Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct showcase will run “roughly” 40 minutes, Nintendo said, and...
Marvel at the universe in these grand space games
Space games have to fill the vast emptiness of our universe with something alive and meaningful, these games do it the best.
NME
‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ spotlights lightsaber combat in new gameplay video
Respawn Entertainment has shared a new, nine-minute video of gameplay footage from upcoming action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – check it out below. The follow-up to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order builds on the original with five distinct combat stances, new traversal techniques and new planets to explore.
Two PlayStation State of Play showcases rumored to be airing before June
The first will apparently be "low-key," while the later broadcast will be bigger
