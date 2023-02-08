Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 27, 2022. It has since been updated. Leah Menzies had been dating her boyfriend for a while and was always sad that she would never be able to introduce him to her mother. Menzies lost her mother when she was just 7, but she was in for a surprise after learning that her mother actually taught her boyfriend, Thomas McLeodd, in kindergarten. Menzies, a college student in Australia, overcame with joy after learning that her mother had met her boyfriend all those years ago. It was her boyfriend who recognized Menzies' mom in the photo. McLeodd had just introduced her to his family for the first time and his mom joked about a silly face he made in a school picture when he was 3 years old. “His mum was telling me how he made this stupid face in a school picture. She thought it was funny,” said Menzies. When McLeodd fetched the picture, he recognized Menzies' mom in the photo, reported TODAY.

