The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He Disappeared

Our youth today are facing many challenges in our ever-changing world. One of the challenges many teens are battling is the perception of themselves when exposing their sexuality. 14-year-old New Yorker Edmond Tillman, who has three sisters, was one of those teens. Edmond, affectionately known as Eddie, has a doting mother who loves her child and accepts her son's sexuality, reports The Charley Project.
MANHATTAN, NY
allhiphop.com

Boosie Delivers A PSA About Tickets For Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

See what the outspoken southerner has to say. Many members of the BeyHive fanbase are feening to go to Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour. Boosie Badazz wants the world to know he does not have the pull to secure tickets. “Hold on. I’m tired of this s###,” said...
justpene50

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Upworthy

Teen discovers her late mom was boyfriend’s kindergarten teacher: 'I looked and I started crying'

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 27, 2022. It has since been updated. Leah Menzies had been dating her boyfriend for a while and was always sad that she would never be able to introduce him to her mother. Menzies lost her mother when she was just 7, but she was in for a surprise after learning that her mother actually taught her boyfriend, Thomas McLeodd, in kindergarten. Menzies, a college student in Australia, overcame with joy after learning that her mother had met her boyfriend all those years ago. It was her boyfriend who recognized Menzies' mom in the photo. McLeodd had just introduced her to his family for the first time and his mom joked about a silly face he made in a school picture when he was 3 years old. “His mum was telling me how he made this stupid face in a school picture. She thought it was funny,” said Menzies. When McLeodd fetched the picture, he recognized Menzies' mom in the photo, reported TODAY.
Upworthy

High school students transform 15-year-old classmate's life by creating a robotic hand for him

Sergio Peralta was nervous on his first day of school at Hendersonville High School near Nashville, Tennessee. At 15 years old, he was the new kid and was particularly concerned about what his peers would think of his right hand, which had never fully formed. He wanted to hide it in his sleeve, so nobody would ever find out. However, his classmates surprised him with an unexpected gesture. Speaking to CBS News, Peralta said that on his first day of school he "honestly felt like hiding" his hand in his sleeve, "like nobody would ever find out." But his classmates, to his surprise, supported him in a way he never expected.
NASHVILLE, TN
thesource.com

R&B Singer Lyfe Jennings’s Car Broken Into While He Performed in Oakland

R&B singer Lyfe Jennings was robbed over the weekend. Jennings was performing in Oakland, California, when his belongings went missing. The “Must Be Nice” singer took to Instagram to give details about the robbery. He was at Yoshi’s in Oakland when his car windows were smashed, and the thieves ransacked his car.
OAKLAND, CA
HipHopDX.com

GloRilla Has Drink Thrown At Her & Gets Spat On By Upset Fan

GloRilla felt the wrath of an angry fan this week when a drink was hurled in her direction as she was leaving a venue. Footage of the incident circulated online and showed Big Glo being escorted by a team of people as a woman threw a drink at her and began cursing at the rapper. The Memphis native saw the woman and pointed her out as a security team was moving her to safety.
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

I’m the recipient of ‘ugly privilege’ — being pretty is overrated

Jurnee Serating-Ware claims she’s never felt pretty — and she’s more than OK with that. Growing up in a small suburb just outside of Boston, she spent most of her childhood watching petite girls with long flowing hair be fawned over by the cutest guys in school. Her stocky build and short curly hair didn’t attract much attention.  And now, as an adult, it, too, seems to her that only well-endowed bombshells with slim waists and peach-perfect bottoms receive the red carpet treatment that comes as a benefit of “pretty privilege” — in which conventionally beautiful people are often shown unmerited...
ILLINOIS STATE
New York Post

Preschool teacher put blackface on kids for Black History Month lesson, outraged parents claim

Parents are upset about a preschool teacher in Miami who apparently put blackface on young kids for a Black History Month lesson. Several parents sent the Miami Herald photos of three toddlers at Studio Kids’ Little River with what looked like brown paint on their faces, the Miami Herald reported Saturday. “You should know better as an educator,” Courtney Politis, who is Black and the mother of kids at the school, told the paper. “What else are you teaching our children?” Politis has since taken her kids out of the school, the Herald reported. “I am shocked and somewhat destabilized,” another parent who didn’t...
MIAMI, FL
XXL Mag

Lil Wayne Wears MSCHF Big Red Boots in Viral Photo

Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to wear those insanely popular MSCHF Big Red Boots. On Saturday (Feb. 11), Lil Wayne was photographed rocking those infamous big red boots on his music video set with NLE Choppa. In one viral photo, Tunechi is dressed in a long white shirt, striped yellow-and-black baggy shorts and on his feet are the MSCHF's Big Red Boots that are everywhere it seems.
FLORIDA STATE
19thnews.org

Black History Month: Resistance, joy — and the path forward

This Black History Month, we’re telling the untold stories of women and LGBTQ+ people. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. Before we realized that the official theme of Black History Month 2023 is Black resistance, Black staffers at The 19th decided we wanted to explore Black joy this month. Too many stories about our communities, both historically and today, depict only our hardest times, erasing the wholeness of who we are. Struggle and resistance are part of our stories. But so are hard-won happiness, enjoyment and creativity.
Parents Magazine

Khadeen and Devale Ellis Say There Is Power in Being of Service

Khadeen and Devale Ellis, millennial parents to four boys, have come to understand that being of service to one another is the glue that holds their marriage and household together. In their new book, We Over Me: The Counterintuitive Approach to Getting Everything You Want From Your Relationship, the pair shares their journey.
newsnationnow.com

More than a Black barbershop: Gifted hands and a generous heart

(NewsNation) — Walk into any Black barbershop in America and you will almost certainly hear two things:. A buzz in the air and back-and-forth banter. It’s part of the Black barber experience, a place where men and women can talk openly, honestly, and candidly, all while getting a haircut that has to be precise from point to point.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

