Read full article on original website
Related
Jay Z Spotted Wearing Kelly Rowland’s ‘Black Magic’ Merch
Jay Z was spotted courtside at last night's Lakers game rocking a crew neck hoodie from Kelly Rowland's "Black Magic" merch line.
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He Disappeared
Our youth today are facing many challenges in our ever-changing world. One of the challenges many teens are battling is the perception of themselves when exposing their sexuality. 14-year-old New Yorker Edmond Tillman, who has three sisters, was one of those teens. Edmond, affectionately known as Eddie, has a doting mother who loves her child and accepts her son's sexuality, reports The Charley Project.
allhiphop.com
Boosie Delivers A PSA About Tickets For Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour
See what the outspoken southerner has to say. Many members of the BeyHive fanbase are feening to go to Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour. Boosie Badazz wants the world to know he does not have the pull to secure tickets. “Hold on. I’m tired of this s###,” said...
bravotv.com
Noelle Robinson & Cynthia Bailey Are “Upgrading in Every Way”
The RHOA daughter is “trading in” and trading up — and so is her mama. Noelle Robinson will never again underestimate the luxury of a trunk. Cynthia Bailey’s daughter has a brand-new car, and she gushed about all its features in a February 8 Instagram post.
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Upworthy
Teen discovers her late mom was boyfriend’s kindergarten teacher: 'I looked and I started crying'
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 27, 2022. It has since been updated. Leah Menzies had been dating her boyfriend for a while and was always sad that she would never be able to introduce him to her mother. Menzies lost her mother when she was just 7, but she was in for a surprise after learning that her mother actually taught her boyfriend, Thomas McLeodd, in kindergarten. Menzies, a college student in Australia, overcame with joy after learning that her mother had met her boyfriend all those years ago. It was her boyfriend who recognized Menzies' mom in the photo. McLeodd had just introduced her to his family for the first time and his mom joked about a silly face he made in a school picture when he was 3 years old. “His mum was telling me how he made this stupid face in a school picture. She thought it was funny,” said Menzies. When McLeodd fetched the picture, he recognized Menzies' mom in the photo, reported TODAY.
Upworthy
High school students transform 15-year-old classmate's life by creating a robotic hand for him
Sergio Peralta was nervous on his first day of school at Hendersonville High School near Nashville, Tennessee. At 15 years old, he was the new kid and was particularly concerned about what his peers would think of his right hand, which had never fully formed. He wanted to hide it in his sleeve, so nobody would ever find out. However, his classmates surprised him with an unexpected gesture. Speaking to CBS News, Peralta said that on his first day of school he "honestly felt like hiding" his hand in his sleeve, "like nobody would ever find out." But his classmates, to his surprise, supported him in a way he never expected.
thesource.com
R&B Singer Lyfe Jennings’s Car Broken Into While He Performed in Oakland
R&B singer Lyfe Jennings was robbed over the weekend. Jennings was performing in Oakland, California, when his belongings went missing. The “Must Be Nice” singer took to Instagram to give details about the robbery. He was at Yoshi’s in Oakland when his car windows were smashed, and the thieves ransacked his car.
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Has Drink Thrown At Her & Gets Spat On By Upset Fan
GloRilla felt the wrath of an angry fan this week when a drink was hurled in her direction as she was leaving a venue. Footage of the incident circulated online and showed Big Glo being escorted by a team of people as a woman threw a drink at her and began cursing at the rapper. The Memphis native saw the woman and pointed her out as a security team was moving her to safety.
Miami preschool teacher paints kids in blackface for lesson. ‘You should know better’
Several parents were upset after seeing photos of children painted in blackface for a Black History Month lesson.
Mom says school duct-taped daughter's torn jeans for violating the dress code
Duct tape placed on jeansPhoto by@shanahdrummond2/TikTok. A mother is upset after a school allegedly taped red duct tape over rips in her daughter's jeans as a consequence of apparently violating the dress code.
I’m the recipient of ‘ugly privilege’ — being pretty is overrated
Jurnee Serating-Ware claims she’s never felt pretty — and she’s more than OK with that. Growing up in a small suburb just outside of Boston, she spent most of her childhood watching petite girls with long flowing hair be fawned over by the cutest guys in school. Her stocky build and short curly hair didn’t attract much attention. And now, as an adult, it, too, seems to her that only well-endowed bombshells with slim waists and peach-perfect bottoms receive the red carpet treatment that comes as a benefit of “pretty privilege” — in which conventionally beautiful people are often shown unmerited...
Preschool teacher put blackface on kids for Black History Month lesson, outraged parents claim
Parents are upset about a preschool teacher in Miami who apparently put blackface on young kids for a Black History Month lesson. Several parents sent the Miami Herald photos of three toddlers at Studio Kids’ Little River with what looked like brown paint on their faces, the Miami Herald reported Saturday. “You should know better as an educator,” Courtney Politis, who is Black and the mother of kids at the school, told the paper. “What else are you teaching our children?” Politis has since taken her kids out of the school, the Herald reported. “I am shocked and somewhat destabilized,” another parent who didn’t...
Parents to Pediatricians: Please Don’t Talk About My Child’s Weight
In light of new AAP guidelines about childhood obesity, many parents are concerned and asking pediatricians not to discuss their child’s weight in front of them.
Lil Wayne Wears MSCHF Big Red Boots in Viral Photo
Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to wear those insanely popular MSCHF Big Red Boots. On Saturday (Feb. 11), Lil Wayne was photographed rocking those infamous big red boots on his music video set with NLE Choppa. In one viral photo, Tunechi is dressed in a long white shirt, striped yellow-and-black baggy shorts and on his feet are the MSCHF's Big Red Boots that are everywhere it seems.
More Black Families Are Home-Schooling Their Children in 2023
Black education is rooted in struggle. From slavery to Jim Crow, to the Black Campus Movement to Ron DeSantis’ current culture war, Black people have always had to go the extra ten miles for education. According to a report by NBC BLK, more Black families are home-schooling their children this year.
intheknow.com
Next generation of TikTokers are rejecting ‘toxic’ face-altering filters in new viral trend
It’s hard to imagine a time before we had filters. Even before we could turn our heads into giant poop emojis or see what Disney character we most resemble, we could at least apply a basic Instagram filter to our photo and make a night out with friends look a whole lot cooler.
19thnews.org
Black History Month: Resistance, joy — and the path forward
This Black History Month, we’re telling the untold stories of women and LGBTQ+ people. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. Before we realized that the official theme of Black History Month 2023 is Black resistance, Black staffers at The 19th decided we wanted to explore Black joy this month. Too many stories about our communities, both historically and today, depict only our hardest times, erasing the wholeness of who we are. Struggle and resistance are part of our stories. But so are hard-won happiness, enjoyment and creativity.
Parents Magazine
Khadeen and Devale Ellis Say There Is Power in Being of Service
Khadeen and Devale Ellis, millennial parents to four boys, have come to understand that being of service to one another is the glue that holds their marriage and household together. In their new book, We Over Me: The Counterintuitive Approach to Getting Everything You Want From Your Relationship, the pair shares their journey.
newsnationnow.com
More than a Black barbershop: Gifted hands and a generous heart
(NewsNation) — Walk into any Black barbershop in America and you will almost certainly hear two things:. A buzz in the air and back-and-forth banter. It’s part of the Black barber experience, a place where men and women can talk openly, honestly, and candidly, all while getting a haircut that has to be precise from point to point.
Comments / 0