Roundhouse Roundup: Abolishing the Public Education Department
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The debate over education in New Mexico is ramping up. Already, legislators debated ways to provide more educational options to kids. And Friday, February 10, legislators are scheduled to debate letting voters remove the Public Education Department (PED). Replacing PED Today, the Senate Rules Committee is scheduled to debate Senate Joint […]
ksfr.org
Revised New Mexico High School Graduation Requirements Head To House Floor
A bill that would make major changes to high school graduation requirements in New Mexico is heading to the House Floor after receiving a unanimous Do Pass recommendation from the Education Committee. The bill, HB126, is the first since 2007 to make major changes to graduation requirements and has seen...
Roundhouse Roundup: Firearm legislation
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday likely won’t be the busiest day at the Roundhouse, but there are some interesting bills being discussed in committee. February 11, legislators are set to consider several gun bills. Firearm offenses There’s already been intense debate at the Roundhouse around gun bills. But Saturday, the House Consumer & Public Affairs […]
Governor Michelle Lujan announces bipartisan tax cut plan
(The Center Square) -New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham unveiled a bipartisan plan to cut taxes in the state. The plan would reduce the state’s Gross Receipts Tax rate by a quarter percent to 4.625%. It would also create a deduction for many services sold to businesses. The plan could save New Mexicans as much as $411 million, according to the press release from the governor’s office. State Rep. Jason...
New Mexico’s new health secretary appointed after Scrase announces retirement
The new secretary will be the fourth person to fill the role under the current governor.
krwg.org
Local officials weigh in on firearm legislation
This year during the New Mexico Legislative session, multiple bills have been put forth regarding firearm-related legislation. This comes as New Mexico’s firearm-related deaths are on the rise, with a jump of 55% from 2010 to 2020, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. Miranda Viscoli is the...
Ousted election clerk hit with ethics lawsuit in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A local elections regulator in rural New Mexico who was recently declared missing from work and replaced is now facing possible sanctions from a commission that oversees ethics and conduct by government officials. The civil lawsuit against Yvonne Otero was filed Tuesday by the State Ethics Commission. It alleges that Otero used her office for personal gain and to exchange favors, seeking sanctions that include fines of up to $5,000. Otero, a Republican elected as Torrance County clerk in 2020, was replaced in office last month by a decision of the board of county commissioners. The all-Republican board says Otero went missing from work and abandoned her duties. Linda Jaramillo was appointed in her place to serve as clerk through 2024. Jacob Candelaria, an attorney for Otero, called the misconduct allegations by the State Ethics Commission “outlandish, sexist and politically motivated,” and said that Otero has not abandoned her elected post.
KRQE News 13
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names...
newsfromthestates.com
Tribal education is a matter of cultural survival: ‘We need to act now,’ leaders tell lawmakers
Mark Mitchell, former governor of Tesuque Pueblo and chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors, greets New Mexico senators on Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) There is plenty of history between the state of New Mexico and Native nations, and it hasn’t always been...
Santa Fe Reporter
NM House Passes Gun Storage Bill
Following a three-hour sometimes contentious discussion yesterday (starting at about 12:10 in the recording), the state House passed 37-32 House Bill 9, also known as “Bennie’s Bill,” which creates criminal penalties in some cases for negligently storing firearms in such a way as to make them accessible to children. The bill’s name honors Albuquerque middle school student Bennie Hargrove, who was fatally shot in 2021 by a classmate using his father’s improperly stored gun. “This bill is about saving lives and protecting our children,” state Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, said in a statement. “If the gun used to take Bennie Hargrove’s life was properly secured, he would still be with us today. We can prevent school shootings and other senseless tragedies by holding adults accountable for negligently storing their guns.” The bill specifically holds adults accountable for making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor brandishes the weapon (a misdemeanor), and for negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor uses the weapon and it results in great bodily harm or death (a fourth-degree felony). As the Albuquerque Journal reports, Hargrove’s grandmother Vanessa Sawyer, along with numerous Albuquerque students, visited the Capitol yesterday to support the bill, which also has the support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department. The Senate will now consider the legislation.
cbs4local.com
New Mexico governor to be appointed to Council of Governors by President Biden
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico will be appointed to President Joe Biden's Council of Governors, the president announced Thursday. The Council of Governors is a bipartisan group of 10 governors focused on improving national and state responses to security threats. Gov. Lujan...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Game Commissioner Deanna Archuleta Resigns
New Mexico Game Commission Chairwoman Deanna Archuleta. When the state Game Commission elected longtime energy lobbyist Deanna Archuleta to serve as its chairwoman late last month, there was some hope the panel, wrought with turnover, might stabilize. It didn’t happen. Archuleta submitted a three-sentence resignation letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan...
newmexicopbs.org
Doctors Leaving New Mexico
02.10.23– The panel talks through the growing problem of doctors and healthcare workers leaving our state, exploring some of the reasons behind the dwindling numbers and trying to find solutions. Host: Gene Grant. Line Opinion Panelist:. Dede Feldman, fmr. NM State Senator. H. Diane Snyder, fmr. NM State Senator.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Wildlife Federation Tracking Key Bills
New Mexico Wildlife Federation is tracking several key legislative issues. Courtesy/NMWF. New Mexico Wildlife Federation (NMWF) has been tracking several key legislative issues including:. SB254 – a bill sponsored by Sens. Steven Neville and Pete Campos to increase hunting and fishing license fees. The NMWF supports the bill because the...
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
KOAT 7
Paid family and medical leave bill passed committee; some business owners against it
People are sharing their stance on paid sick and family leave. Some are on board and others are against the bill. The debate on paid medical leave brought up concerns for small businesses. The people for the bill described how the leave would actually benefit families. Tomasita's has been a...
KOAT 7
New Mexico tax rebates not subject to federal tax
The Internal Revenue Service has now said New Mexico tax rebates and relief payments for 2022 will not be subjected to federal taxation. The IRS was reviewing whether tax rebates and relief payments in 2022 would be subjected to additional taxation federally. The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department have...
KRQE News 13
Physician Shortage: Bill seeks to address medical-field issue in New Mexico
Physician Shortage: Bill seeks to address medical-field issue in New Mexico. Physician Shortage: Bill seeks to address medical-field …. Physician Shortage: Bill seeks to address medical-field issue in New Mexico. Alec Baldwin facing new lawsuit from cinematographer’s …. Alec Baldwin, the "Rust" movie production and more than a dozen...
Roundhouse Roundup: Daylight saving, soda sales, green chile smell
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a busy Wednesday at the Roundhouse. Among the many bills on the schedule for today are bills that would exempt New Mexico from daylight saving time, a bill that would stop the sale of sodas at schools, and, of course, the bill to set New Mexico’s official aroma. Daylight Saving Time […]
newmexicopbs.org
Updating the Response to the Yazzie Martinez Ruling
02.10.23 – NMiF Correspondent Russell Contreras sits down with Thomas Saenz, the president and general counsel at the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund to update the state’s response to the Yazzie Martinez ruling. MALDEF represents Louise Martinez, a lead plaintiff in the lawsuit and continues to push for educational advancements for the students highlighted in the court ruling.
