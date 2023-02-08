Oregon State baseball picked 3rd in Pac-12 preseason coaches poll; Bazzana, Forrester, Ferrer earn all-conference accolades

Oregon got its first win of the season thanks to early offense but its bats went quiet against No. 3 Oklahoma State. Raegan Breedlove allowed one hit and walked two over 3.0 scoreless innings of winning relief, getting out of jams in the fifth and seventh to secure a 4-2 win for the No. 22 Ducks over Wisconsin on Friday morning at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge. But UO had just two hits and struck out 15 times in a 3-0 loss to the Cowgirls in the afternoon.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO