Corvallis, OR

Oregon State baseball picked 3rd in Pac-12 preseason coaches poll; Bazzana, Forrester, Ferrer earn all-conference accolades

By Joe Freeman
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
The Oregonian

Oregon softball uses 5-run 6th to pull away from Ole Miss

Oregon erupted for a five-run sixth inning to pull away from Ole Miss and pickup a quality win on the opening weekend of the season. Allee Bunker hit a bases-clearing double, one of three extra-base hits for UO in the sixth, to send the No. 22 Ducks to a 9-3 win over the Rebels Saturday afternoon at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge.
OXFORD, MS
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball scores season-low in 1st loss to USC since 2016

Oregon’s offensive woes continued along with its losing streak and its 12-game win streak against USC is no more. Endyia Rogers scored 14 points and Grace VanSlooten added 10 points and five rebounds for the Ducks, who shot only 34.5% from the field in a 56-51 loss to the Trojans on Friday night at the Galen Center. It marked the fifth time in seven games, all losses, that UO was held under 40%.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oregonian

No. 22 Oregon softball hangs on to beat Wisconsin, shut out by No. 3 Oklahoma State

Oregon got its first win of the season thanks to early offense but its bats went quiet against No. 3 Oklahoma State. Raegan Breedlove allowed one hit and walked two over 3.0 scoreless innings of winning relief, getting out of jams in the fifth and seventh to secure a 4-2 win for the No. 22 Ducks over Wisconsin on Friday morning at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge. But UO had just two hits and struck out 15 times in a 3-0 loss to the Cowgirls in the afternoon.
STILLWATER, OK
The Oregonian

Westview, Newberg, McMinnville, Crater and Thurston lead the way at the OSAA cheerleading state championships

Oregon’s cheerleading state championships were held on Saturday at Oregon City High School, and eight state championships were handed out. With Class 6A split into two this season, a large and a small division, Newberg won its third state championship in a row as the Tigers won the 6A Small Traditional division with a final score of 108.5 points.
NEWBERG, OR
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
tourcounsel.com

Eugene Mall | Shopping mall in Eugene, Oregon

The Eugene Mall was a car-free zone in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, United States, designed to encourage pedestrian access to shopping and entertainment areas. Dedicated on February 13, 1971, the mall opened amid three days of fanfare and dreams of a revitalized downtown. Conflict over the scope and use of the mall began immediately and continued for 30 years until the last remaining parts of the mall were opened to automobile traffic. At that time, a former Eugene mayor commented that the city's dreams for a bright future just hadn't worked.
EUGENE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

As Sherwood resident's rent skyrockets, she wonders if Oregon can still be home

When Jessica Israel received notice that her rent at Cannery Row Apartments would go up, she wasn’t surprised. What did surprise her was the steepness of the increase: 32% from what she had been paying. “Actually, I was thinking, 'OK, gosh, it might go up like $200,' which is still a lot of money extra per month, but when I saw the actual increase, I was just floored,” Israel said. ...
SHERWOOD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

REPRESENTATIVE OSBORNE PUSHING FOR INCREASE IN CAT THRESHOLD

On Thursday State Representative Virgle Osborne of Roseburg, released a statement on his bill that would increase the Corporate Activity Tax threshold from $1 million to $5 million. Osborne said, “This morning, I experienced overwhelming support in the House Committee on Revenue for House Bill 2433, which received nearly 40...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook

In a landmark opinion in the 2000s, Judge Gladys Kessler said the following of the tobacco industry’s strategy for denying the health harms linked to smoking: “In short, (the companies) have marketed and sold their lethal product with zeal, with deception, with a single-minded focus on their financial success and without regard for the human […] The post NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
EUGENE, OR
