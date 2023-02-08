Oregon State baseball picked 3rd in Pac-12 preseason coaches poll; Bazzana, Forrester, Ferrer earn all-conference accolades

Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftopsRoger MarshOregon State
Multiple Agencies Respond To House FireOregon Coast Breaking NewsEddyville, OR
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon State reaches 10 wins as Beavers collect their biggest men’s basketball victory of 2022-23
Ten wins. It’s just a number, right? For Oregon State men’s basketball and what it has endured over the past two seasons, it was more than a numerical digit. It’s a significant achievement, as the Beavers won their 10th game of the season Saturday with a 61-58 victory over USC in Gill Coliseum.
Oregon State, Glenn Taylor Jr. pull out a 61-58 men’s basketball win over USC
Oregon State emerged with its biggest win of the season Saturday, as the Beavers rode Glenn Taylor Jr.’s sensational second-half performance to beat USC 61-58 in Gill Coliseum. Taylor posted his third career double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Beavers handed USC a blow to its...
Bill Oram: Deep in the Woods? In 2nd half against UCLA, Oregon Ducks men were lost in them, too
Dana Altman didn’t try to mask his disappointment on Saturday night. What would be the point?. “We did need this one,” Altman said. “Everyone’s smart enough to figure that out.”. The Oregon Ducks men came apart after a dazzling, energetic first half against UCLA. It’s been...
‘We need it’: Oregon men’s basketball’s postseason fate could hinge on upsetting No. 7 UCLA
For Oregon to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament it seemingly must win each of its remaining six regular season games and have some success at the Pac-12 tournament, a task that begins tonight against UCLA. The Ducks (15-10, 9-5 Pac-12) enter the marquee matchup (7 p.m., ESPN)...
Oregon softball uses 5-run 6th to pull away from Ole Miss
Oregon erupted for a five-run sixth inning to pull away from Ole Miss and pickup a quality win on the opening weekend of the season. Allee Bunker hit a bases-clearing double, one of three extra-base hits for UO in the sixth, to send the No. 22 Ducks to a 9-3 win over the Rebels Saturday afternoon at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 70-63 loss to No. 7 UCLA
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and No 7 UCLA. The Ducks lost 70-63. The Ducks (15-11, 9-6 Pac-12) committed nine of their 16 tunrovers during the second half. The Bruins (21-4, 12-2) swept the season series. Oregon was a 1.5-point underdog, according...
Oregon State Beavers at No. 18 UCLA women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (2/10/23)
Oregon State attempts to return its women’s basketball season record to .500 Friday when the Beavers take on No. 18 UCLA at 5 p.m. in Pauley Pavilion. OSU fell below .500 for the first time this season when it lost to Colorado on Sunday. The Beavers have lost four consecutive games.
Oregon women’s basketball scores season-low in 1st loss to USC since 2016
Oregon’s offensive woes continued along with its losing streak and its 12-game win streak against USC is no more. Endyia Rogers scored 14 points and Grace VanSlooten added 10 points and five rebounds for the Ducks, who shot only 34.5% from the field in a 56-51 loss to the Trojans on Friday night at the Galen Center. It marked the fifth time in seven games, all losses, that UO was held under 40%.
UCLA overtakes Oregon State with a 4th quarter spurt, upends Beavers 62-54 in women’s basketball
Oregon State women’s basketball continued its stretch of close, frustrating losses Friday night at Pauley Pavilion. No. 18 UCLA rallied from an eight-point second half deficit, using a 12-0 fourth quarter run to beat the Beavers 62-54. Oregon State (11-13, 3-10) lost its fifth consecutive game, including four in...
No. 22 Oregon softball hangs on to beat Wisconsin, shut out by No. 3 Oklahoma State
Oregon got its first win of the season thanks to early offense but its bats went quiet against No. 3 Oklahoma State. Raegan Breedlove allowed one hit and walked two over 3.0 scoreless innings of winning relief, getting out of jams in the fifth and seventh to secure a 4-2 win for the No. 22 Ducks over Wisconsin on Friday morning at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge. But UO had just two hits and struck out 15 times in a 3-0 loss to the Cowgirls in the afternoon.
Greg Biggins breaks down what could make 2025 QB prospect Akili Smith Jr. special
Quarterback prospect Akili Smith Jr. will be a prospect to know in the 2025 class, and likely no prospect in his cycle has a name more familiar to Oregon fans. The son of former Oregon star quarterback Akili Smith, he picked up an offer from his father's alma mater late last month. A rising star on the west coast, the Ducks have a clear in.
kcfmradio.com
Ducks Victorious; Bruins Top Beavers; Sailors End Regular Season; Viking Basketball
The Oregon Ducks led the USC Trojans from buzzer to buzzer last night at Matthew Knight Arena leading by as many as 20 points. The Ducks got double figures from 4 of its starters with N’Faly Dante leading the way with 17. Final Score 78-60. The Ducks will now face the Pac-12 leading UCLA on Saturday. Gametime on KCST at 6:30.
Westview, Newberg, McMinnville, Crater and Thurston lead the way at the OSAA cheerleading state championships
Oregon’s cheerleading state championships were held on Saturday at Oregon City High School, and eight state championships were handed out. With Class 6A split into two this season, a large and a small division, Newberg won its third state championship in a row as the Tigers won the 6A Small Traditional division with a final score of 108.5 points.
thatoregonlife.com
A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast
Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
tourcounsel.com
Eugene Mall | Shopping mall in Eugene, Oregon
The Eugene Mall was a car-free zone in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, United States, designed to encourage pedestrian access to shopping and entertainment areas. Dedicated on February 13, 1971, the mall opened amid three days of fanfare and dreams of a revitalized downtown. Conflict over the scope and use of the mall began immediately and continued for 30 years until the last remaining parts of the mall were opened to automobile traffic. At that time, a former Eugene mayor commented that the city's dreams for a bright future just hadn't worked.
As Sherwood resident's rent skyrockets, she wonders if Oregon can still be home
When Jessica Israel received notice that her rent at Cannery Row Apartments would go up, she wasn’t surprised. What did surprise her was the steepness of the increase: 32% from what she had been paying. “Actually, I was thinking, 'OK, gosh, it might go up like $200,' which is still a lot of money extra per month, but when I saw the actual increase, I was just floored,” Israel said. ...
California woman sentenced in credit-card fraud that funded Corvallis cannabis dispensary, illegal marijuana grows
A California woman was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison for her involvement in a fraudulent credit-card scheme that funded two illegal marijuana grows in Oregon as well as a state-licensed cannabis shop in Corvallis that shipped the pot out of state for sale on the black market.
yachatsnews.com
Newport-based crabbers return to sea after informal work stoppage due to low prices, high volume of early-season Dungeness
There are many factors that fishermen can’t control – the weather, the price of fuel, and oftentimes the price of Dungeness crab. One thing they have absolute control over, however, is whether to fish at all. And that’s what a significant portion of the Newport fleet chose not...
kqennewsradio.com
REPRESENTATIVE OSBORNE PUSHING FOR INCREASE IN CAT THRESHOLD
On Thursday State Representative Virgle Osborne of Roseburg, released a statement on his bill that would increase the Corporate Activity Tax threshold from $1 million to $5 million. Osborne said, “This morning, I experienced overwhelming support in the House Committee on Revenue for House Bill 2433, which received nearly 40...
NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook
In a landmark opinion in the 2000s, Judge Gladys Kessler said the following of the tobacco industry’s strategy for denying the health harms linked to smoking: “In short, (the companies) have marketed and sold their lethal product with zeal, with deception, with a single-minded focus on their financial success and without regard for the human […] The post NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
