Oregon State reaches 10 wins as Beavers collect their biggest men’s basketball victory of 2022-23
Ten wins. It’s just a number, right? For Oregon State men’s basketball and what it has endured over the past two seasons, it was more than a numerical digit. It’s a significant achievement, as the Beavers won their 10th game of the season Saturday with a 61-58 victory over USC in Gill Coliseum.
‘We need it’: Oregon men’s basketball’s postseason fate could hinge on upsetting No. 7 UCLA
For Oregon to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament it seemingly must win each of its remaining six regular season games and have some success at the Pac-12 tournament, a task that begins tonight against UCLA. The Ducks (15-10, 9-5 Pac-12) enter the marquee matchup (7 p.m., ESPN)...
Oregon State, Glenn Taylor Jr. pull out a 61-58 men’s basketball win over USC
Oregon State emerged with its biggest win of the season Saturday, as the Beavers rode Glenn Taylor Jr.’s sensational second-half performance to beat USC 61-58 in Gill Coliseum. Taylor posted his third career double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Beavers handed USC a blow to its...
Did Oregon State loss crush USC’s NCAA Tournament dreams?
If the Trojans continue to drop games against teams below them in the Pac-12 standings, they won't qualify for March Madness
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 70-63 loss to No. 7 UCLA
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and No 7 UCLA. The Ducks lost 70-63. The Ducks (15-11, 9-6 Pac-12) committed nine of their 16 tunrovers during the second half. The Bruins (21-4, 12-2) swept the season series. Oregon was a 1.5-point underdog, according...
Oregon women’s basketball scores season-low in 1st loss to USC since 2016
Oregon’s offensive woes continued along with its losing streak and its 12-game win streak against USC is no more. Endyia Rogers scored 14 points and Grace VanSlooten added 10 points and five rebounds for the Ducks, who shot only 34.5% from the field in a 56-51 loss to the Trojans on Friday night at the Galen Center. It marked the fifth time in seven games, all losses, that UO was held under 40%.
No. 22 Oregon softball hangs on to beat Wisconsin, shut out by No. 3 Oklahoma State
Oregon got its first win of the season thanks to early offense but its bats went quiet against No. 3 Oklahoma State. Raegan Breedlove allowed one hit and walked two over 3.0 scoreless innings of winning relief, getting out of jams in the fifth and seventh to secure a 4-2 win for the No. 22 Ducks over Wisconsin on Friday morning at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge. But UO had just two hits and struck out 15 times in a 3-0 loss to the Cowgirls in the afternoon.
Ducks Victorious; Bruins Top Beavers; Sailors End Regular Season; Viking Basketball
The Oregon Ducks led the USC Trojans from buzzer to buzzer last night at Matthew Knight Arena leading by as many as 20 points. The Ducks got double figures from 4 of its starters with N’Faly Dante leading the way with 17. Final Score 78-60. The Ducks will now face the Pac-12 leading UCLA on Saturday. Gametime on KCST at 6:30.
USC men’s basketball dominated by Oregon in the paint in wire-to-wire loss
In a game between two teams currently on the bubble of the NCAA tournament, USC men’s basketball sorely missed its starting forward. All night, the Oregon Ducks exploited the inexperienced USC frontcourt to dominate the paint and defend their home court in a 78-60 win Thursday night. Redshirt junior...
N’Faly Dante, Will Richardson dominate for Oregon men’s basketball in wire-to-wire rout of USC
It’s early February and Oregon is amid its annual late-season surge. N’Faly Dante had 17 points, five rebounds, three blocks and three steals and Will Richardson had 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds to lead the Ducks in a wire-to-wire 76-56 win over USC Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena.
Greg Biggins breaks down what could make 2025 QB prospect Akili Smith Jr. special
Quarterback prospect Akili Smith Jr. will be a prospect to know in the 2025 class, and likely no prospect in his cycle has a name more familiar to Oregon fans. The son of former Oregon star quarterback Akili Smith, he picked up an offer from his father's alma mater late last month. A rising star on the west coast, the Ducks have a clear in.
Oregon Football 2023 Recruiting Class
Oregon signed the Pac-12's top recruiting class in 2023 in Dan Lanning's first full cycle as a head coach. The Ducks signed nearly 40 players in what's shaping up to be a significant roster overhaul. 247 national ranking: 8 278.45 points | No. 1 Alabama 327.68 points. 247 Pac-12 ranking:...
A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast
Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
Eugene Mall | Shopping mall in Eugene, Oregon
The Eugene Mall was a car-free zone in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, United States, designed to encourage pedestrian access to shopping and entertainment areas. Dedicated on February 13, 1971, the mall opened amid three days of fanfare and dreams of a revitalized downtown. Conflict over the scope and use of the mall began immediately and continued for 30 years until the last remaining parts of the mall were opened to automobile traffic. At that time, a former Eugene mayor commented that the city's dreams for a bright future just hadn't worked.
NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook
In a landmark opinion in the 2000s, Judge Gladys Kessler said the following of the tobacco industry’s strategy for denying the health harms linked to smoking: “In short, (the companies) have marketed and sold their lethal product with zeal, with deception, with a single-minded focus on their financial success and without regard for the human […] The post NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
California woman sentenced in credit-card fraud that funded Corvallis cannabis dispensary, illegal marijuana grows
A California woman was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison for her involvement in a fraudulent credit-card scheme that funded two illegal marijuana grows in Oregon as well as a state-licensed cannabis shop in Corvallis that shipped the pot out of state for sale on the black market.
Eugene becomes first city in Oregon to restrict natural gas in new residential construction
Natural gas infrastructure will be banned in new low-rise residential buildings in Eugene. City Council passed the surprise resolution 5-3 Monday night, during a discussion on whether to send the issue to the ballot. Developers will have to use electric appliances and power when building new residences of three stories...
Crumb Together assailant sentenced to 46 months
A Portland-area woman convicted of assaulting a Eugene cookie shop owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Today, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Morgan sentenced 46-year-old Amy Verlee Hall of Gresham to 46 months after a 12-member jury found her guilty of assault, criminal trespass, harassment, burglary, and disorderly conduct on Jan. 31.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision near Corvallis
An 18-year-old is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 99 West Friday evening.
Missing Silverton teen found more than a year after disappearance
SALEM, Ore. — More than a year after his disappearance, a missing Silverton teenager has returned home, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when he was last seen on Oct. 15, 2021. Early that day, he'd been dropped off for a morning shift at the Oregon Garden Resort in Silverton, his family told KGW in December of that year. Later in the day, Mayhugh texted his parents to say he was working a double. When they went to pick him up that night, he was not there.
