Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball scores season-low in 1st loss to USC since 2016

Oregon’s offensive woes continued along with its losing streak and its 12-game win streak against USC is no more. Endyia Rogers scored 14 points and Grace VanSlooten added 10 points and five rebounds for the Ducks, who shot only 34.5% from the field in a 56-51 loss to the Trojans on Friday night at the Galen Center. It marked the fifth time in seven games, all losses, that UO was held under 40%.
LOS ANGELES, CA
No. 22 Oregon softball hangs on to beat Wisconsin, shut out by No. 3 Oklahoma State

Oregon got its first win of the season thanks to early offense but its bats went quiet against No. 3 Oklahoma State. Raegan Breedlove allowed one hit and walked two over 3.0 scoreless innings of winning relief, getting out of jams in the fifth and seventh to secure a 4-2 win for the No. 22 Ducks over Wisconsin on Friday morning at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge. But UO had just two hits and struck out 15 times in a 3-0 loss to the Cowgirls in the afternoon.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Greg Biggins breaks down what could make 2025 QB prospect Akili Smith Jr. special

Quarterback prospect Akili Smith Jr. will be a prospect to know in the 2025 class, and likely no prospect in his cycle has a name more familiar to Oregon fans. The son of former Oregon star quarterback Akili Smith, he picked up an offer from his father's alma mater late last month. A rising star on the west coast, the Ducks have a clear in.
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Oregon Football 2023 Recruiting Class

Oregon signed the Pac-12's top recruiting class in 2023 in Dan Lanning's first full cycle as a head coach. The Ducks signed nearly 40 players in what's shaping up to be a significant roster overhaul. 247 national ranking: 8 278.45 points | No. 1 Alabama 327.68 points. 247 Pac-12 ranking:...
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
tourcounsel.com

Eugene Mall | Shopping mall in Eugene, Oregon

The Eugene Mall was a car-free zone in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, United States, designed to encourage pedestrian access to shopping and entertainment areas. Dedicated on February 13, 1971, the mall opened amid three days of fanfare and dreams of a revitalized downtown. Conflict over the scope and use of the mall began immediately and continued for 30 years until the last remaining parts of the mall were opened to automobile traffic. At that time, a former Eugene mayor commented that the city's dreams for a bright future just hadn't worked.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook

In a landmark opinion in the 2000s, Judge Gladys Kessler said the following of the tobacco industry’s strategy for denying the health harms linked to smoking: “In short, (the companies) have marketed and sold their lethal product with zeal, with deception, with a single-minded focus on their financial success and without regard for the human […] The post NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Crumb Together assailant sentenced to 46 months

A Portland-area woman convicted of assaulting a Eugene cookie shop owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Today, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Morgan sentenced 46-year-old Amy Verlee Hall of Gresham to 46 months after a 12-member jury found her guilty of assault, criminal trespass, harassment, burglary, and disorderly conduct on Jan. 31.
EUGENE, OR
KGW

Missing Silverton teen found more than a year after disappearance

SALEM, Ore. — More than a year after his disappearance, a missing Silverton teenager has returned home, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when he was last seen on Oct. 15, 2021. Early that day, he'd been dropped off for a morning shift at the Oregon Garden Resort in Silverton, his family told KGW in December of that year. Later in the day, Mayhugh texted his parents to say he was working a double. When they went to pick him up that night, he was not there.
SILVERTON, OR
