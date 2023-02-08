Olympic Gold Medalist Billy Mills and North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame Founders on This Week's Native Bidaské

Read full article on original website
‘1923’ Actor Joins Native American Activists’ Call for Kansas City Chiefs to Change Team Name
Days before the kick-off of Super Bowl LVII, 1923 star Michael Spears revealed he has joined a group of Native American activists who are calling on the Kansas City Chief to change their name. During an interview with the Arizona Republic, Spears stated that the people would need to “swallow...
nativenewsonline.net
Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Astronaut Nicole Mann, 1st Native Woman in Space, on LIVE Video Call
Today, Tuesday, February 7 at 12:20 p.m. ET, the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will host a video call between Members of Congress and NASA Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann – the first Native American woman in space – from the International Space Station. Mann is a tribal citizen of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes.
The story of Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield, America's first black pop star
In the 19th century, critics and audiences thought blacks were incapable of singing as well as their white, European counterparts. Greenfield forced them to reconcile their ears with their racism.
Maya's Cookies launches 2023 collection honoring contributions of Black women and more Black History Month stories
Black History Month is an annual celebration that occurs every February and recognizes the achievements of African Americans and their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated February as Black History Month. Other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also designate a month to celebrating Black history.
