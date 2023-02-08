ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Arriba County, NM

OK! Magazine

Alec Baldwin Trashed By Santa Fe D.A. For Attempting To 'Distract From The Gross Negligence & Disregard For Safety' After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

The Santa Fe D.A. is not pleased with Alec Baldwin. After the actor was charged with manslaughter for accidentally shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while on the Rust movie set, he is trying to not get charged or put in jail. “Another day, another motion from Alec Baldwin and his attorneys in an attempt to distract from the gross negligence and complete disregard for safety on the Rust film set that led to Halyna Hutchins’ death,” D.A. spokesperson Heather Brewer told Deadline on Friday, February 10. “In accordance with good legal practice, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Photos show car involved in hitting, killing Santa Fe pedestrian

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Santa Fe are hoping someone can help identify a driver in a red sedan accused in a deadly hit and run crash earlier this month. The crash happened on St. Francis Drive south of Cerrillos Road, between Cordova and Alta Vista streets, killing 58-year-old Bernadette Martinez. Investigators say around […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Blind dog missing after truck stolen in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a blind dog that vanished during a recent auto theft. According to deputies, the dog named “Spot” was in his owner’s pickup truck at the Sandoval Regional Medical Center when it was stolen.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

No injuries reported in Corrales balloon crash

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – No injuries were reported after a hot air balloon crashed in Corrales on Saturday morning.
CORRALES, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Crash Injures Two Children in Santa Cruz

Two children were injured in Santa Cruz Friday morning when a pickup truck crashed into the adobe exterior wall of La Iglesia De Santa Cruz De La Cañada church, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 8 a.m. when the Ford pickup truck smashed into the church wall on...
SANTA CRUZ, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Animal Shelter Store loses $10,000+ in burglary

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s resale store, The Cat, was broken into last Sunday at 2:20 a.m. According to officials, losses from the theft are currently upwards of $10,000. Items stolen include a safe along with many other items. The burglary has led to a temporary closure of the store located […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Campbell Ranch blocked from using East Mountain groundwater

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A large housing development more than 20 years in the making has hit another roadblock. People in the East Mountains were worried about the water supply for the additional homes. Now, even with new groundwater pumping blocked, the developers said the fight is not over.
EDGEWOOD, NM
newsfromthestates.com

FEMA cuts first check for Las Vegas, NM water supply restoration

Near Rociada, N.M., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, acres of charred trees jut out from freshly fallen snow on the 340,000-acre burn scar of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Mayor Louie Trujillo knows he has at least a five-year push in front of...
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Snow showers cover eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is sweeping through the state, bringing snow showers to parts of New Mexico. Overnight, some areas received a strong cold front causing snowfall in areas like Las Vegas, N.M. View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Ramon A. Martinez

Ramon A. Martinez, 80, a resident of Ojo Caliente, New Mexico, passed away on January 29, 2023. Ramon is preceded in death by his son Roland Martinez, daughter Renee Martinez, parents Adolfo and Marcella Martinez, sister Mary Lou Blea and brother-in-law Arthur Blea. Ramon is survived by his wife Ramona...
OJO CALIENTE, NM
KRQE News 13

Frigid start, milder afternoon as clouds increase

Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to mainly clear skies and very cold temps! Temps are below 0° once again for the northern mountains! So bundle up this morning. At least we’ll warm up a solid 10-15° this afternoon as we turn our winds around from the west/southwest. This will give us some moisture and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will reach near 50° for Santa Fe, lower 50s for the ABQ metro, and upper 50s for southeastern NM. It’ll be a much warmer Sunday morning as well with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be the warmest day of the week with highs approaching 70° near Roswell and near 60° for Albuquerque with more sun than clouds.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Steady snow east, windy and cold Thursday

A quick moving snow maker is bringing a couple inches of snow to northeast New Mexico. Johnson and Bartlett Passes are impacted this afternoon with closures near Clayton and also east of Clines Corners from several accidents. So use caution this afternoon and avoid travel if possible east. Otherwise, it’s dry and breezy for central and western NM. Wind speeds are 15-25 mph with gusts 35-40 mph throughout the day. Bundle up since wind chills will feel well below freezing too! The snow showers will continue pushing south later today before clearing out for the evening commute.
SANTA FE, NM

