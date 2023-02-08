(SPRINGFIELD) If some upstate lawmakers get their way, non-citizens will be able to vote in school board elections throughout Illinois. Legislation has been introduced in the State Capitol that would allow “non-citizens of the United States” to register to vote in school board elections. The plan is headed to the General Assembly’s Assignments Committee, where it will be reviewed. The next round of school board elections in Illinois is April 4th.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO