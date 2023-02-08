Read full article on original website
Thousands of plaintiffs now protected after judge issues temporary restraining order in 4th lawsuit against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban
(The Center Square) – Thousands of plaintiffs are now covered by a temporary restraining order issued by judges in four separate lawsuits against Illinois’ “assault weapons” and magazine bans. The ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities has been in effect since January 10. Four temporary restraining orders have been put in place, with […]
(The Center Square) – One month since Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois, the stack of federal and state challenges continues. On Jan. 10, Pritzker signed a law banning the sale of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns. Firearms that lawmakers defined as “assault weapons” already in possession by Illinoisans would have to be registered with Illinois State Police starting Oct. 1...
Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force 2022 results released
Illinois State Police are releasing the annual results of the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force as well as other drug enforcement groups around the state. The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force is reporting a total of 69 arrests as well as the confiscation of 57 guns and 717 pounds of narcotics. The task force is made up of Salem, Robinson, and Mt. Carmel Police Departments, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and State Police.
FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (2/10/23)
Plans for a CO2 pipeline have changed. What does that mean for Illinois and Knox County?
GALESBURG — In July 2022, a company that specializes in the capture, transportation and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) filed an application with the Illinois Commerce Commission to build a pipeline that would stretch across 13 Illinois counties. That company, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (Navigator), withdrew its application on...
Improper unemployment payments cost Illinois taxpayers $28B
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Improperly-paid unemployment benefits have left Illinois taxpayers on the hook to the tune of $28 billion. Of the $888 billion paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 21% was improper, according to the Inspector General in a testament in Washington on Wednesday. In total, that comes to $191 billion in wasted […]
Illinois Conservation Police recruiting trainees
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee. Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are vested with full state-wide police authority and are trained to the highest standards for law enforcement professionals in Illinois. Conservation police officers serve as an important link between IDNR and its constituencies, and they are often called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations.
Pritzker signs 15 bills impacting criminal justice, education, elections
(The Center Square) – Starting Jan. 1, 2024, people under 21 convicted of a crime in Illinois can no longer be sentenced to life without parole. That's one of 15 different bills Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved Friday. Another law Pritzker signed Friday allows certain individuals with a felony conviction...
IL Supreme Court's latest biometrics privacy law ruling will spur more lawsuits against IL employers
Illinois law would regulate rate hikes for car insurance companies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois General Assembly is considering legislation that would put in place an oversight board to subject auto insurance companies to the same scrutiny as utility companies when it comes to rate hikes. Rep. Will Guzzardi (D-Chicago) introduced House Bill 2203, the Motor Vehicle Insurance Fairness Act. Fifteen consumer, community, and […]
How gun commerce has changed in Illinois since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Illinois since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Illinois property taxes could go up if teacher pensions not addressed, says lawmaker
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois lawmaker is warning that property taxes could “go to Mars” if teacher pension costs aren’t addressed. According to the Center Square, Rep. Steven Reick (R-Woodstock) said if unfunded liabilities in the pension system fall on school districts to pay, Illinois residents will see an increase. “If we wait until […]
Op-Ed: IL Supreme Court ruling on BIPA will spur more lawsuits against Illinois employers
A recent Illinois Supreme Court decision will likely open the floodgates to a new round of predatory lawsuits against local employers at the worst possible time for our economy. The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) is a law designed to protect the privacy of individuals' biometric information, such as fingerprints and facial recognition data. To be sure, protecting individuals' privacy is essential in an increasingly technological world. The BIPA law, however, is poorly written and has been abused by a cottage industry of trial...
Statewide: From north to south, Illinois' political divide
If you need visual proof of the political differences between the Chicago area and most of downstate Illinois, just look at the recent gubernatorial election. JB Pritzker gained the support of the more populated Cook and collar counties. But elsewhere, there were only a few patches of blue, surrounded by deep red. Still, Pritzker had more than enough support to win statewide.
Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races If a Democratic lawmaker has her way, non-citizens will be able to vote in school board elections in Illinois. State Sen. Celina Villanueva has introduced legislation to allow “non-citizens of the United States” to register to vote in school board elections. The measure is headed to the Assignments Committee, where it will be reviewed. School board elections will take place...
Illinois proposes new act to support families in need: The Family Leave Insurance Act
SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Illinois has submitted a bill to its legislature to create the Family Leave Insurance Act. This act aims to support eligible employees who need to take time off from work to care for a new child, an adopted or foster child or a family member with a serious health condition.
Illinois State Police Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces Successes, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police (ISP), local law enforcement and community partners work to decrease the supply of opioids and other drugs prevalence in neighborhoods across the state, and ISP is recapping its 2022 success. In 2022, according to the Illinois State Police Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs)...
