newsfromthestates.com
FEMA cuts first check for Las Vegas, NM water supply restoration
Near Rociada, N.M., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, acres of charred trees jut out from freshly fallen snow on the 340,000-acre burn scar of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Mayor Louie Trujillo knows he has at least a five-year push in front of...
Rio Grande Sun
Rio Arriba County Manager Fired By Commissioners After Closed-Door Meeting
Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez was fired at a special county commission meeting Friday afternoon in what one commissioner called a pre-orchestrated, political move plotted by his fellow commissioners. Sanchez, the first woman to serve as the county manager, was fired following a three-hour executive session at the start...
KOAT 7
Paid family and medical leave bill passed committee; some business owners against it
People are sharing their stance on paid sick and family leave. Some are on board and others are against the bill. The debate on paid medical leave brought up concerns for small businesses. The people for the bill described how the leave would actually benefit families. Tomasita's has been a...
Study: Santa Fe ranks high among safe state capitals
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City Different has made a list ranking the state capitals of the U.S. on how safe they are. Santa Fe came in at number 20 in WalletHub’s 2023’s Best State Capitals for Safety & More study. Each city on the list was ranked across four different dimensions: affordability, economic well-being, […]
KRQE News 13
Campbell Ranch blocked from using East Mountain groundwater
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A large housing development more than 20 years in the making has hit another roadblock. People in the East Mountains were worried about the water supply for the additional homes. Now, even with new groundwater pumping blocked, the developers said the fight is not over.
New Mexico compound leader pleads guilty in suspected terrorism case
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman at the center of the 2018 Taos County compound case is expected to spend more than a decade in federal prison amid accusations she led adults and children in an effort to prepare for violent attacks in the U.S. Jany Leveille, 40, pleaded guilty Friday to two charges in a case […]
newmexiconewsport.com
Can a mine near the Pecos river be stopped
A unique NM coalition is battling the project to prevent widespread harm — and deja vu. “Pecos Mine Site Reclamation Project. No Trespassing,” the sign on the fence reads. As Ralph Vigil takes in the warning, he once again has a sinking feeling that the past is about to repeat itself.
PHOTOS: Snow showers cover eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is sweeping through the state, bringing snow showers to parts of New Mexico. Overnight, some areas received a strong cold front causing snowfall in areas like Las Vegas, N.M. View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them […]
Man arrested in Santa Fe murder case from November 2022
The suspect was taken to Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center and charged with murder alongside other crimes.
13-year-old charged for shooting man in Santa Fe
A man in his 30s was shot last weekend, and police announced an arrest in relation to the crime.
Rio Grande Sun
Former Sheriff Tommy Rodella Freed from Prison, Says He Endured Beatings by Gangs
Former Rio Arriba County Sheriff Thomas Rodella was released for good behavior last month after serving more than seven years in federal prison, a harrowing span in which Rodella claimed he was repeatedly attacked by prison gangs, beaten with homemade weapons and targeted for assassination, the Rio Grande SUN has learned.
Rio Grande Sun
Rio Arriba County Finance Director Charged With DWI
Rio Arriba County Finance Director Christine Montano was arrested for driving while intoxicated by alcohol on Feb. 6, court records show. Montano, 54, of Tierra Amarilla was driving from her home to Española when she crashed her silver Honda on U.S. Highway 84 at mile post 253 near the Tierra Amarilla area, according to a criminal complaint filed by New Mexico State Police.
Rio Grande Sun
Crash Injures Two Children in Santa Cruz
Two children were injured in Santa Cruz Friday morning when a pickup truck crashed into the adobe exterior wall of La Iglesia De Santa Cruz De La Cañada church, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 8 a.m. when the Ford pickup truck smashed into the church wall on...
KRQE News 13
Frigid start, milder afternoon as clouds increase
Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to mainly clear skies and very cold temps! Temps are below 0° once again for the northern mountains! So bundle up this morning. At least we’ll warm up a solid 10-15° this afternoon as we turn our winds around from the west/southwest. This will give us some moisture and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will reach near 50° for Santa Fe, lower 50s for the ABQ metro, and upper 50s for southeastern NM. It’ll be a much warmer Sunday morning as well with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be the warmest day of the week with highs approaching 70° near Roswell and near 60° for Albuquerque with more sun than clouds.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Feb. 1 – Feb 7, 2023
Eric J. Archuleta, 39, of Espanola was arrested February 1 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Daniel P. Romero, 41, of Cordova, was arrested February 2 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Shannon Vigil, 38, of Espanola was arrested February 6 on a felony warrant. Information published in the weekly...
KRQE News 13
Blind dog missing after truck stolen in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a blind dog that vanished during a recent auto theft. According to deputies, the dog named “Spot” was in his owner’s pickup truck at the Sandoval Regional Medical Center when it was stolen.
