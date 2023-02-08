ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Mysterious liquid that killed man after a guilty verdict identified as sodium nitrite

By Christian McPhate Staff Writer cmcphate@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACORq_0kh2shYM00
Buy Now The Denton County Courts Building. DRC file photo

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that a sex offender committed suicide by drinking sodium nitrite last August in a Denton County courtroom shortly after receiving his guilty verdict.

Edward Leclair died from the toxic effects of sodium nitrite, John P. Briggs, the chief forensic death investigator, confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Comments / 8

Related
WFAA

Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
GARLAND, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 300 N Jim Miller Rd

On February 10, 2023, at around 6:00 pm Dallas Police responded to the 300 block of N. Jim Miller Road for a body found in a vacant lot. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the body of an unknown adult male. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Believed to Have Fatally Shot Twin Daughters, 12, Before Killing Himself

A Navarro County man is believed to have fatally shot his twin daughters Thursday before killing himself, the sheriff's department says. According to a statement from Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies were dispatched to a welfare call 18000 block of Northwest 3360, in the Brushie Prairie community of Frost, after a woman said she heard a gunshot inside her home.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 220 Overton Road

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster

OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Plano ISD: Former teacher accused of criminal incident with student

PLANO, Texas - Plano ISD says one of its teachers has been fired after a former student came forward with allegations of criminal behavior. The district says a former student came forward with accusations of "inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior" by Michael Lloyd. The incident allegedly occurred between 2005 and...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Former Plano ISD teacher Michael Lloyd under investigation after criminal allegation

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD is addressing a recent criminal allegation from a former student about an incident with a teacher.The alleged incident happened between 2005 and 2009, when the former student was attending Williams High School and Plano East High School. Michael Lloyd was teaching at Williams High School during that time period, Plano ISD said.The school district said when they were first made aware of the incident, an investigation began and Lloyd was placed on administrative leave. Lloyd is no longer employed by the school district. More recently, Lloyd was employed at McMillen High School from 2011 to 2023. "Plano ISD does not condone nor will tolerate any employee who engages in the type of inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior alleged in this instance," the district said in an email to families. Plano ISD said they believe the incident was isolated.If you or someone you know has knowledge related to this investigation or allegation, contact the following authorities for assistance or additional reporting:  Plano ISD Chief of Safety & Security Operations, Kevin Keating – kevin.keating@pisd.eduTexas Department of Family and Protective Services Plano Police Department For anyone wishing to share information anonymously, Plano ISD has a tip line here. 
PLANO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5700 Duncanville Road

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, around 7:00 am, Dallas Police responded to the 5700 Duncanville Road regarding a shooting call. When officers arrived a male victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. Further investigation determined Pedro Ramirez, 20, shot...
DALLAS, TX
inForney.com

One motorcyclist killed, another injured in Lawson Road shooting

MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Lawson Road after one motorcyclist was shot and killed and another was injured Saturday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Mesquite Police Department responded to Lawson Road, just north of Interstate...
MESQUITE, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy