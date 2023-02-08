ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

247Sports

Baylor Survives Shorthanded TCU in Revenge Game

Fort Worth, Texas-- The ball slipped through Adam Flagler's fingers with 8.1 seconds left, the officials reversed the call on the court and TCU had an opportunity to win or force overtime after being down six with 37 seconds to play. But Damion Baugh, who had a team high 16...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

May saves day with eight K’s in relief, as Sooners deny No. 14 Washington in 5-4 decision

NORMAN, Okla. — Nicole May has been quite the storyline so far as we’re four games in. Fresh off a 10-K performance in her debut, May fanned eight in 3.1 innings, including a couple huge ones with runners on second and third in the top of the seventh, and she ended the threat with a grounder to first for a 5-4 Saturday evening victory over No. 14 Washington.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Postgame wrap: Storylines from Kansas' road win over OU

NORMAN, Okla. — Kansas improved to 8-4 in Big 12 play on Saturday with a 78-55 win over Oklahoma. The Sooners got the better start of the two teams, but once KU snapped out of its funk in the first half the Jayhawks controlled the game and led for the final 24:17 of game time.
LAWRENCE, KS
Whiskey Riff

An Oklahoma High School Basketball Game Ended With A Whopping Score Of 4-2

Imagine paying $10 to go watch your local high school’s basketball team play… Only for them to hold the ball the whole game, and you can count on one hand how many shots they took. I would’ve demanded a refund. In high school basketball, they don’t use a shot clock, so teams can literally just play four corners all night long, and could literally just pass the ball all game without taking a shot if they wanted to. Of course, […] The post An Oklahoma High School Basketball Game Ended With A Whopping Score Of 4-2 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WEATHERFORD, OK
KWTX

Central Texas funeral home director honored with prestigious award

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has received a prestigious award for being one of the best of the best funeral home employees under the age of 50 worldwide. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco Chief Operating Officer Josh Blake, 39, was presented with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award by the Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
WACO, TX
OnlyInYourState

The Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma Where Every Order Comes With A Free Sopapillas

We are all familiar with the free sopapillas offered at Ted’s Cafe Escondido, but if you’re looking for another place that serves free sopapillas, we’ve got just the place. With three locations in Oklahoma, Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe is a great spot to get traditional Mexican food. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, from tacos to burritos to enchiladas. But the best part about Alfredo’s is the free sopapillas they offer with every meal. These warm, fluffy, deep-fried pastries are the cherry on top of every meal. Interested in getting your hands on free sopapillas? Keep scrolling to learn more!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KWTX

Waco police respond to aggravated assault

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco. A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound. His...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

New Tennyson Middle School Breaks Ground

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Old green chalk boards, sagging ceiling tiles, aging portables– all deemed unfit to serve its students any longer. That’s how superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon described the current Tennyson Middle School. That school first opened its doors in 1960. Along with teaching hundreds of children...
WACO, TX
KOCO

Routine dentist appointment leads Norman woman to grim discovery

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman woman urged others to make a dentist's appointment after a disguised cold sore turned out to be something more. Catha Block took a routine trip to the dentist for a teeth cleaning and checkup. When the dentist noticed a small spot in her mouth, she was referred to a specialist.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

247Sports

