Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
Owners Under Fire as Once “Dead” U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Angry Tenants Over Reopening DelaysJoel EisenbergOklahoma City, OK
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Baylor Survives Shorthanded TCU in Revenge Game
Fort Worth, Texas-- The ball slipped through Adam Flagler's fingers with 8.1 seconds left, the officials reversed the call on the court and TCU had an opportunity to win or force overtime after being down six with 37 seconds to play. But Damion Baugh, who had a team high 16...
Porter Moser: 'They're not gonna see any difference from myself as the head coach or the staff of preparing'
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners’ losing streak has now hit four. In their fifth loss in six games, they were blown out 78-55 by the ninth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center. In the process, the Sooners are below .500 for the first time since an...
May saves day with eight K’s in relief, as Sooners deny No. 14 Washington in 5-4 decision
NORMAN, Okla. — Nicole May has been quite the storyline so far as we’re four games in. Fresh off a 10-K performance in her debut, May fanned eight in 3.1 innings, including a couple huge ones with runners on second and third in the top of the seventh, and she ended the threat with a grounder to first for a 5-4 Saturday evening victory over No. 14 Washington.
OU Softball: Oklahoma Powers Past Stanford Behind Big Second Inning
The Sooners plated four runs with two outs in the second inning to down the Stanford Cardinal at the Mark Campbell Invitational on Friday night.
Postgame wrap: Storylines from Kansas' road win over OU
NORMAN, Okla. — Kansas improved to 8-4 in Big 12 play on Saturday with a 78-55 win over Oklahoma. The Sooners got the better start of the two teams, but once KU snapped out of its funk in the first half the Jayhawks controlled the game and led for the final 24:17 of game time.
OU Softball: Oklahoma Walks Off Liberty in Extra Innings
Alyssa Brito won the game for the Sooners in the eighth inning after an impressive defensive display from Liberty.
Quote from Josh Heupel in 2018 shows why Vols fans should never worry about him going back to Oklahoma
If you’re a Tennessee Vols fan, your worst fear right now, whether you admit it or not, is UT head coach Josh Heupel leaving Knoxville one day to go back to Oklahoma, his alma mater. After watching Lane Kiffin leave for USC in early 2010, it’s a legitimate concern...
An Oklahoma High School Basketball Game Ended With A Whopping Score Of 4-2
Imagine paying $10 to go watch your local high school’s basketball team play… Only for them to hold the ball the whole game, and you can count on one hand how many shots they took. I would’ve demanded a refund. In high school basketball, they don’t use a shot clock, so teams can literally just play four corners all night long, and could literally just pass the ball all game without taking a shot if they wanted to. Of course, […] The post An Oklahoma High School Basketball Game Ended With A Whopping Score Of 4-2 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Oklahoma football: Mount Rushmore 10 of Sooner GOATS of modern era
When you go about the highly arduous task of not just identifying but ranking the greatest players of all time to wear the Oklahoma football uniform, the problem is where to cut if off. In fact, when you’re talking about a program that is a blue-blood national power like Oklahoma...
Six Former Oklahoma Players Land in XFL
The rebooted league, in which Bob Stoops now coaches, announced its final 51-man rosters this week.
Central Texas funeral home director honored with prestigious award
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has received a prestigious award for being one of the best of the best funeral home employees under the age of 50 worldwide. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco Chief Operating Officer Josh Blake, 39, was presented with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award by the Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
The Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma Where Every Order Comes With A Free Sopapillas
We are all familiar with the free sopapillas offered at Ted’s Cafe Escondido, but if you’re looking for another place that serves free sopapillas, we’ve got just the place. With three locations in Oklahoma, Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe is a great spot to get traditional Mexican food. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, from tacos to burritos to enchiladas. But the best part about Alfredo’s is the free sopapillas they offer with every meal. These warm, fluffy, deep-fried pastries are the cherry on top of every meal. Interested in getting your hands on free sopapillas? Keep scrolling to learn more!
Waco police respond to aggravated assault
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco. A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound. His...
New Tennyson Middle School Breaks Ground
WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Old green chalk boards, sagging ceiling tiles, aging portables– all deemed unfit to serve its students any longer. That’s how superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon described the current Tennyson Middle School. That school first opened its doors in 1960. Along with teaching hundreds of children...
Routine dentist appointment leads Norman woman to grim discovery
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman woman urged others to make a dentist's appointment after a disguised cold sore turned out to be something more. Catha Block took a routine trip to the dentist for a teeth cleaning and checkup. When the dentist noticed a small spot in her mouth, she was referred to a specialist.
Temple family who moved to motel during ice storm loses home to fire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - When a Temple family relocated to a hotel during the ice storm, they came back to realize a fire had destroyed their home. Victor Lemons is digging just trying to find what’s left of 17 years of memories. His uncle, sister and mother all live in the home.
Waco High implementing new safety measures after prohibited items, guns found on campus in recent weeks
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High School is implementing several safety measures in the wake of recent incidents regarding prohibited items found on campus, including four guns confiscated since January, the school district confirmed to KWTX. “Administrative investigations have concluded that in each incident the student involved reported no intent...
Anti-Semitic hate flyers circulate in Oklahoma City neighborhood, organization says
OKLAHOMA CITY — Anti-Semitic hate flyers are circulating in Oklahoma City neighborhoods, a local Jewish organization said. It occurred on the northwest side of OKC. Some members of the Jewish community have walked out on their front porches and seen the fliers. The Jewish Federation said it’s been happening...
Charles Kimble returns to Killeen Police Department as interim Chief
KILLEEN, Texas — Charles Kimble will step into the role of Interim Police Chief, the Killeen Police Department announced Friday. Kimble served as Killeen's Chief from Sept. 1, 2017 until Jan. 27, 2023 when he retired. The city said Kimble will fill the role for up to 12 weeks...
