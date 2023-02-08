Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm cannot quite believe the big Tiger Woods news
Jon Rahm expressed his surprise after hearing Tiger Woods confirm he's making his PGA Tour return after forcing his way into contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A second round of 5-under 66 pulled Rahm to within one stroke of the early leader Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is the reigning...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Rory McIlroy leaves commentators nearly speechless with INSANE par save!
Rory McIlroy added another spectacular shot to his already impressive highlight reel. The scene? TPC Scottsdale during the opening round of the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open. McIlroy, 33, began the elevated event on the back nine and was struggling to get any momentum going early doors. Two birdies...
Golf.com
A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started
Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
Aaron Jones delivers strong message to Aaron Rodgers on returning to Packers
Aaron Jones knows how important Aaron Rodgers is to the Green Bay Packers franchise. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones pleaded his case for Aaron Rodgers to return. Rodgers is in the midst of spending four days in complete darkness, completely cut off from the rest of the world. He may not be doing a panchakarma cleanse or some good, ole ayahuasca, but hopefully, Rodgers finds light amid the darkness this offseason. Jones is in the midst of his prime as the Green Bay running back, so he would love nothing more than for Rodgers to come back.
Sporting News
Erin Andrews net worth & salary: How much money does Fox sideline reporter make in 2023?
If a big game is happening on Fox, it's almost a guarantee Erin Andrews is going to be present and roaming the sidelines. Super Bowl 57 will be no exception, with Andrews and Tom Rinaldi providing on-field commentary for Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Andrews will be working her fourth...
Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Response To Tom Brady Question
Despite being in the NFL for just six seasons, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is already chasing Tom Brady for the title of greatest quarterback of all time. At least that's what most fans believe. Speaking to the media this week, Mahomes was asked about chasing Brady's legacy. He admit ...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo
Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend. On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!" Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
Streaker steals the show at 16th hole of Waste Management Phoenix Open
The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is always a party, but one fan might have taken it just a bit too far on Friday by streaking onto the green and dancing around the flagstick during the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods confirms shock PGA Tour return: "I'm FINALLY ready!"
Tiger Woods will play in his first official PGA Tour event since his horrific 2021 car crash. Woods has confirmed he will be teeing it up at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. It will mark his first tournament start since he was reduced to tears as he likely...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: If you whiff on the tee, can you keep the ball teed up for your next swing?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Here was a new one on me. Tee-shot downswing, my foot slips and I whiff. This stroke counts, I know — but can I take my next swing with the ball still on the tee? What if, theoretically, I’d knocked the ball off the tee with my body when I fell over? —David Vecht, Los Altos, CA.
Fan detained after rushing onto green of WM Phoenix Open 16th hole
A fan dressed in, well, not very much, ran onto the green at the WM Phoenix Open’s 16th hole on Friday. It’s the second round of the tournament that runs through Sunday at TPC Scottsdale. The attendee, who appeared to have “Mac Savage” written on his chest, charged...
Tiger Woods announces return to golf course, will play at Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods on Friday announced he will return to the golf course at the Genesis Invitational next week. It will be Woods' first competitive round at an official event since July 2022.
Golf Digest
Billy Walters discusses 'six-year gambling relationship' with Phil Mickelson in interview about his upcoming book
Billy Walters is a legendary sports gambler known for decades of great bets. In a Thursday interview with Brent Musburger, however, he acted more like a poker player when the topic of Phil Mickelson came up. People hoping Walters would drop some sort of bombshell about his "six-year gambling relationship"...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Incredible golf shot gets horrible break
The PGA Tour took to Scottsdale, Arizona this weekend for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open with an extremely star-studded group of players taking part in the event. One of those elite golfers competing this weekend is 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, who got a horrible break on what seemed like his best shot of Read more... The post Incredible golf shot gets horrible break appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
golfmagic.com
Watch Rory McIlroy send chilling message to his rivals: "Because I do"
Rory McIlroy had an ominous warning to his rivals ahead of the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open. Asked whether he believes he is currently the best player in the world, McIlroy said: "Yes". The 33-year-old Ulsterman is ranked the World No.1 but after the emergence of LIV Golf and...
TMZ.com
PGA Tour Star Tony Finau Says He Misses Golfers Who Defected To LIV
PGA Tour star Tony Finau ain't too proud to admit it -- he misses some of his golfing pals who defected to LIV ... telling TMZ Sports he hasn't been able to see his buddies in a long time due to the creation of the new league. Finau told us...
NBC Sports
Kittle declares 49ers' QB job is Purdy's to lose in 2023
It appears increasingly likely that not only will Brock Purdy compete to become the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023, but he might just be the frontrunner. After skyrocketing to NFL stardom as an unlikely hero for San Francisco, Purdy captured the hearts of many around the league, especially his own teammates. After suffering a torn UCL in the 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo elbow surgery that likely will sideline him for the next six months leading up to training camp.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour player unleashes 'the snail' on TPC Scottsdale's stadium hole—and it worked
SCOTTSDALE — Mark Hubbard arrived on the 16th green on Friday at six over par for the second round of the WM Phoenix Open, and without much to play for. The crowd, only mildly interested in the golf even when the best in the world roll through, wasn't overly concerned with the man who at the time was in last place.
WATCH: Justin Rose Leaves Empty Spot In Trophy Room After Pebble Beach Triumph
Rose explained he has a vacant space in his trophy room as a "big motivator" to win more titles
Comments / 0