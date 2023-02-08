ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm cannot quite believe the big Tiger Woods news

Jon Rahm expressed his surprise after hearing Tiger Woods confirm he's making his PGA Tour return after forcing his way into contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A second round of 5-under 66 pulled Rahm to within one stroke of the early leader Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is the reigning...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started

Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
FanSided

Aaron Jones delivers strong message to Aaron Rodgers on returning to Packers

Aaron Jones knows how important Aaron Rodgers is to the Green Bay Packers franchise. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones pleaded his case for Aaron Rodgers to return. Rodgers is in the midst of spending four days in complete darkness, completely cut off from the rest of the world. He may not be doing a panchakarma cleanse or some good, ole ayahuasca, but hopefully, Rodgers finds light amid the darkness this offseason. Jones is in the midst of his prime as the Green Bay running back, so he would love nothing more than for Rodgers to come back.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo

Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend.  On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!"  Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Golf.com

Rules Guy: If you whiff on the tee, can you keep the ball teed up for your next swing?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Here was a new one on me. Tee-shot downswing, my foot slips and I whiff. This stroke counts, I know — but can I take my next swing with the ball still on the tee? What if, theoretically, I’d knocked the ball off the tee with my body when I fell over? —David Vecht, Los Altos, CA.
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Incredible golf shot gets horrible break

The PGA Tour took to Scottsdale, Arizona this weekend for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open with an extremely star-studded group of players taking part in the event. One of those elite golfers competing this weekend is 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, who got a horrible break on what seemed like his best shot of Read more... The post Incredible golf shot gets horrible break appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
golfmagic.com

Watch Rory McIlroy send chilling message to his rivals: "Because I do"

Rory McIlroy had an ominous warning to his rivals ahead of the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open. Asked whether he believes he is currently the best player in the world, McIlroy said: "Yes". The 33-year-old Ulsterman is ranked the World No.1 but after the emergence of LIV Golf and...
NBC Sports

Kittle declares 49ers' QB job is Purdy's to lose in 2023

It appears increasingly likely that not only will Brock Purdy compete to become the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023, but he might just be the frontrunner. After skyrocketing to NFL stardom as an unlikely hero for San Francisco, Purdy captured the hearts of many around the league, especially his own teammates. After suffering a torn UCL in the 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo elbow surgery that likely will sideline him for the next six months leading up to training camp.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

