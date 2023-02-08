Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris visits Georgia Tech to discuss social justice
ATLANTA – Less than 20 hours after President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union address, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Georgia Tech for a discussion on climate change with Isaiah Bolden and Marshall Shepherd. Harris told the audience everyone needs to be involved in taking the necessary...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Kamala Harris hits back at calls for Biden to ditch her in 2024: 'I'll be running with him'
Vice President Kamala Harris responded to suggestions that Joe Biden replace her on the 2024 ticket, stating on Wednesday that she intends to return as the president's running mate.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
A Third Republican 2024 Presidential Candidate Would Almost Guarantee a Trump Nomination - OPINION
With Nikki Haley expected to officially launch the start of her campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Donald Trump knows that each additional candidate after Haley will help his odds at a third nomination from the Republican Party.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Biden Says Voters 'Aren't Going to Pay Attention to Investigations into His Family, Influence Selling Probe Won't Go Far
During a Wednesday interview with PBS, President Joe Biden dismissed the Republican investigation into claims of his family's influence peddling, suggesting that the public doesn't have any interest in it.
Kamala Harris pressed by ABC, CBS over poor Biden poll numbers: Biden making American 'lives worse'
CBS and ABC anchors pressed Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday on the polling showing that many Americans feel that Biden administration policies are hurting the country.
Biden meets with governors, urges them to implement laws allocating billions to states
WASHINGTON — Governors from throughout the country met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday to hash out the best way to implement the billions of federal dollars flowing to their states from both bipartisan and Democratic legislation. Biden typically meets with the governors when they’re in Washington, D.C., for their annual […] The post Biden meets with governors, urges them to implement laws allocating billions to states appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Trump's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Explained by Roger Stone
Talk about Trump's ties to Epstein reemerged this week after the ex-president reshared a Truth Social post accusing Governor Ron DeSantis of grooming minors.
WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre blames Trump economy for people still struggling
When White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked on The View about the record number of people who claim to be struggling more financially, she attributed it to the economy handed to President Joe Biden by former President Donald Trump.
State of the Union Revives Biden's 'Corn Pop' Story—and Mocking
A columnist who came to the president's defense on Twitter admitted, "'Corn Pop was a bad dude' is a hilarious string of words."
California’s reparations proposals may carry a steep price for Democrats
The bill has come due for Democratic politicians.
Washington Examiner
Biden attorneys helped transfer previously unknown 'boxes' of files from Boston law office, emails show
Emails between President Joe Biden’s attorneys and the National Archives detail efforts to coordinate the transfer of a previously unknown cache of documents held at a Boston law office last November. The boxes are mentioned by government archivists coordinating a search of Biden’s Washington, D.C., think tank after classified...
Over 500 migrants surge US border at El Paso after being fed misinformation, looking for buses to Canada
At least 500 migrants attempted to illegally cross into the US at border hot spot El Paso Wednesday — wrongly believing they could get free passage to Canada or laws had changed allowing them to seek asylum on American soil. US Border Patrol agents in El Paso said they encountered the surge of migrants between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. around one of the main border gates into the country. Photos and video from the area show hundreds of hopeful asylum seekers from central and south America lined up at the border fence, a scene not seen in 2023 after the government...
Washington Examiner
North Dakota town rejects Chinese project near US military base after Biden administration refuses to act
A small city in North Dakota rejected a Chinese government-linked agricultural project located right near a key U.S. military drone base after the Biden administration refused to act against the “significant threat to national security.”. Early last year, Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing,...
Biden pledge to fix ‘unfair’ economy resonates with Americans
A populist undercurrent running through President Biden’s State of the Union address and churned up by turbulent conditions in the global economy is resonating with Americans. It’s the feeling that people are “getting ripped off,” as Biden put it, by an economy that isn’t “fair” — a word that appeared in Biden’s prepared remarks nine…
President Biden’s potential 2024 run complicated by wavering support
President Joe Biden seems to be making a re-election pitch to voters before even officially announcing he's running again. However, recent polling suggests many Democrats don't want him to be the 2024 candidate.
Look: Fox Announces New Decision On President Joe Biden's Interview
Despite some conflicting reports, President Joe Biden will sit down for an interview before this year's Super Bowl. Presidential interviews have become a pregame show staple for the Super Bowl. Usually, they're conducted by the news division of the network broadcasting the big game. ...
33 members of Congress call on Hyundai to cut ties with child labor suppliers
Thirty-three members of the U.S. House of Representatives - none representing Alabama - have signed a letter calling on the U.S. Department of Labor to look into the use of children in Hyundai’s labor supply. “Clearly, there is a systemic effort within the Hyundai supply chain to recruit child...
