The Associated Press

Giroud scores to beat Torino, end Milan’s 7-game winless run

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s seven-game winless run across all competitions ended after Torino was beaten 1-0 by an Olivier Giroud goal in Serie A on Friday. The visitors failed to close down Théo Hernandez on the wing and the French left back crossed for his compatriot Giroud to score with a glancing header inside the far post in the 62nd minute. Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić was powerless to stop it.
BBC

Women's League Cup: Liverpool & Aston Villa managers criticise competition format

Women's Super League managers have criticised the "unfair" format of the League Cup after Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final. Teams in the Champions League group stage skip the League Cup groups and enter at the quarter-finals. Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final having played two games, while beaten semi-finalists...
BBC

Scottish Cup: Hamilton Accies captain Dylan McGowan on facing 'special' Hearts

Scottish Cup last 16: Hamilton Academical v Hearts. Date: Friday 10 February Venue: ZLX Stadium, Hamilton Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 19:30 plus stream & text updates at BBC Sport website & app. Day one of a new job can be daunting. Many...
Reuters

Soccer-AC Milan coach Pioli under pressure as Torino await

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Defending champions AC Milan will hope to rekindle a season that has swerved spectacularly off course when they host Torino in Serie A on Friday, knowing they could suffer a fifth defeat in a row in all competitions for the first time in 93 years.
SB Nation

Manchester City v Aston Villa - The Opposition

This is going to be a fun match. After the week the blues have had, they entertain Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon. The blues were charged with over a hundred breaches of Premier League rules on Monday and, following Pep Guardiola’s press conference, the fans will be more fired up than ever to shout the team to victory.
The Guardian

Almirón salvages point for Newcastle as Eddie Howe returns to Bournemouth

Eddie Howe always knew his return to Bournemouth would fiddle with his emotions. Long before masterminding their incredible rise from League Two to the Premier League, there were the days when his mother, Anne, would drive him into training as a 12-year-old at the club’s centre of excellence. His homecoming inevitably stirred memories but at full-time the thoughts at the forefront of his mind centred on Newcastle’s fifth draw in six league matches extending their unbeaten run to 17 games. After all, he has banned his children from talking about the Carabao Cup final.
BBC

Netball Super League 2023: Defending champions Manchester Thunder win on opening day

Manchester Thunder got their title defence off to a winning start with victory over Celtic Dragons at the Netball Super League season opener in Nottingham. The four-time champions comfortably beat the Welsh outfit 68-42. Loughborough Lightning kicked off the bumper day with a ruthless 86-52 victory over Team Bath in...
BBC

Valencia: Former La Liga winners and Champions League finalists in turmoil

It started with a hero's welcome. When he arrived as Valencia's new owner in October 2014, Peter Lim was greeted with glee by fans who hoped the Singaporean businessman would rescue their club from a perilous financial position caused by years of over-ambitious spending. Fans were optimistic Lim's takeover, through...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland admits Wales are in a 'bit of a hole'

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February.
BBC

Cardiff City: Boss Sabri Lamouchi hopes to sign free agent Connor Wickham

Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi hopes to complete the signing of striker Connor Wickham who is available as a free agent. The former Leeds and Crystal Palace forward left League One side Forest Green Rovers last month after his short-term deal came to an end. Wickham, 29, is now in...
NBC Sports

Leicester hammer lifeless Tottenham as Conte returns from absence

Six days after beating Premier League champions Manchester City, Tottenham took an early lead and then conceded the next four goals in a 4-1 defeat to Leicester at King Power Stadium on Saturday. A victory would have sent Tottenham (39 points – 5th place) overtake Newcastle for 4th place in...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man City v Aston Villa

At the start of the season I felt like I could predict Manchester City games with my eyes closed. Not any more. Pep Guardiola's side missed a massive chance to put the pressure on Arsenal when they lost at Tottenham last weekend. Their drop-off in form this season has not been in the same bracket as Liverpool's, but I look at them and wonder when they are going to turn the corner, performance-wise.
BBC

Forth Bridge fault disrupts travel for Six Nations in Edinburgh

A railway defect on the Forth Bridge caused severe disruption for thousands of rugby fans travelling to the Six Nations match in Edinburgh. ScotRail urged passengers heading to Scotland v Wales at Murrayfield to find alternative transport while Network rail repaired the track fault. Services were affected between Dalmeny and...

