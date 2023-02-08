Read full article on original website
Hemp and Kelly run riot for Manchester City in WSL victory over Arsenal
Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp scored first-half goals to guide Manchester City to a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Women’s Super League
Giroud scores to beat Torino, end Milan’s 7-game winless run
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s seven-game winless run across all competitions ended after Torino was beaten 1-0 by an Olivier Giroud goal in Serie A on Friday. The visitors failed to close down Théo Hernandez on the wing and the French left back crossed for his compatriot Giroud to score with a glancing header inside the far post in the 62nd minute. Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić was powerless to stop it.
WSL clash of titans: where Manchester City v Arsenal could be won and lost
Saturday’s game is a second meeting in four days and will have a big bearing on Champions League qualification and title hopes
BBC
Women's League Cup: Liverpool & Aston Villa managers criticise competition format
Women's Super League managers have criticised the "unfair" format of the League Cup after Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final. Teams in the Champions League group stage skip the League Cup groups and enter at the quarter-finals. Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final having played two games, while beaten semi-finalists...
BBC
Scottish Cup: Hamilton Accies captain Dylan McGowan on facing 'special' Hearts
Scottish Cup last 16: Hamilton Academical v Hearts. Date: Friday 10 February Venue: ZLX Stadium, Hamilton Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 19:30 plus stream & text updates at BBC Sport website & app. Day one of a new job can be daunting. Many...
Soccer-AC Milan coach Pioli under pressure as Torino await
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Defending champions AC Milan will hope to rekindle a season that has swerved spectacularly off course when they host Torino in Serie A on Friday, knowing they could suffer a fifth defeat in a row in all competitions for the first time in 93 years.
SB Nation
Manchester City v Aston Villa - The Opposition
This is going to be a fun match. After the week the blues have had, they entertain Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon. The blues were charged with over a hundred breaches of Premier League rules on Monday and, following Pep Guardiola’s press conference, the fans will be more fired up than ever to shout the team to victory.
Almirón salvages point for Newcastle as Eddie Howe returns to Bournemouth
Eddie Howe always knew his return to Bournemouth would fiddle with his emotions. Long before masterminding their incredible rise from League Two to the Premier League, there were the days when his mother, Anne, would drive him into training as a 12-year-old at the club’s centre of excellence. His homecoming inevitably stirred memories but at full-time the thoughts at the forefront of his mind centred on Newcastle’s fifth draw in six league matches extending their unbeaten run to 17 games. After all, he has banned his children from talking about the Carabao Cup final.
Tony Mowbray hints at new Sunderland position for fit-again Alex Pritchard
Could Alex Pritchard find himself in a different role when he gets back in the Sunderland team?
Tony Mowbray on new Sunderland signing: 'He is available - and he looks very exciting'
Sunderland will have a new attacking weapon in their armoury for the visit of Reading.
Tony Mowbray on Reading time-wasting: 'It seems to be a tactic against us'
What did Tony Mowbray have to say about yet another team time-wasting against Sunderland?
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Defending champions Manchester Thunder win on opening day
Manchester Thunder got their title defence off to a winning start with victory over Celtic Dragons at the Netball Super League season opener in Nottingham. The four-time champions comfortably beat the Welsh outfit 68-42. Loughborough Lightning kicked off the bumper day with a ruthless 86-52 victory over Team Bath in...
BBC
Valencia: Former La Liga winners and Champions League finalists in turmoil
It started with a hero's welcome. When he arrived as Valencia's new owner in October 2014, Peter Lim was greeted with glee by fans who hoped the Singaporean businessman would rescue their club from a perilous financial position caused by years of over-ambitious spending. Fans were optimistic Lim's takeover, through...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland admits Wales are in a 'bit of a hole'
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February.
6 Nations: Scotland seeks consistency vs much-changed Wales
We’ve been here before with Scotland. An opening-round win over England in the Six Nations has sparked chatter about whether this, finally, could be the year the Scots put up a genuine challenge for a first title triumph this century. Indeed, it happened in each of the last two...
BBC
Cardiff City: Boss Sabri Lamouchi hopes to sign free agent Connor Wickham
Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi hopes to complete the signing of striker Connor Wickham who is available as a free agent. The former Leeds and Crystal Palace forward left League One side Forest Green Rovers last month after his short-term deal came to an end. Wickham, 29, is now in...
NBC Sports
Leicester hammer lifeless Tottenham as Conte returns from absence
Six days after beating Premier League champions Manchester City, Tottenham took an early lead and then conceded the next four goals in a 4-1 defeat to Leicester at King Power Stadium on Saturday. A victory would have sent Tottenham (39 points – 5th place) overtake Newcastle for 4th place in...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man City v Aston Villa
At the start of the season I felt like I could predict Manchester City games with my eyes closed. Not any more. Pep Guardiola's side missed a massive chance to put the pressure on Arsenal when they lost at Tottenham last weekend. Their drop-off in form this season has not been in the same bracket as Liverpool's, but I look at them and wonder when they are going to turn the corner, performance-wise.
BBC
Forth Bridge fault disrupts travel for Six Nations in Edinburgh
A railway defect on the Forth Bridge caused severe disruption for thousands of rugby fans travelling to the Six Nations match in Edinburgh. ScotRail urged passengers heading to Scotland v Wales at Murrayfield to find alternative transport while Network rail repaired the track fault. Services were affected between Dalmeny and...
BBC
Daniel Levy: Tottenham chairman says a few Premier League clubs have ability to 'distort market'
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says he understands fans calling for more spending but warns a few Premier League clubs now have the "ability to distort the market". In a statement with Spurs' latest financial results, Levy said the level of spending in the top flight is "unsustainable" for most clubs.
