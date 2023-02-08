The Carolina Panthers have already brought back one of their former quarterbacks to coach the team. So, while we’re having a big ol’ reunion, why not grab another?. As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Friday night—in a somewhat surprising development later announced by the team—the Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their new quarterbacks coach. The 43-year-old, who played in Carolina from 2008 to 2009, now returns to Charlotte—where he also coached at nearby Myers Park High School.

