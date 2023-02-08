Read full article on original website
Jimmy Johnson Embarrasses Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones by Shutting Down His Delusional Eagles Take
Ahead of Super Bowl 57, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made headlines by claiming the Philadelphia Eagles sold their future away for a championship this year, while the Cowboys are building toward the future. Of course, as I pointed out earlier this week, Jones is dead wrong about that assessment.
Bears News: Adam Schefter makes a wild claim about first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are going to make the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They were gifted the selection when the Houston Texans won their final game of the season on a miracle play. Now, it seems like they are going to cash in. NFL insider Adam Schefter...
Former Browns QB lands coaching gig under Frank Reich with Panthers
In a continuously churning news day for the Cleveland Browns following the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction of Joe Thomas, it ends with more news as well. Former Browns quarterback Josh McCown has landed his first coaching gig as he has agreed to join the Carolina Panthers. Frank Reich has hired him as the new quarterbacks coach in Carolina.
AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots
When receiving the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award at the 12th Annual NFL Honors, Bills S Damar Hamlin said he’s been taken aback by how his cardiac arrest moved people across the world. “Every day I’m amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Tennessee Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists named for 2023
The TSSAA has released its Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists for the 2022-23 high school season. The winners will be announced March 13 at a ceremony at MTSU's Murphy Center. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on the 2022-23...
NFL Coach Reveals What He's Heard About Eric Bieniemy
Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders reportedly plan on hiring an offensive coordinator sometime next week. The Commanders have interviewed six candidates for their vacant OC position, but are waiting until after the Super Bowl so they can get a meeting with one of their top candidates: Chiefs ...
Titans' Mike Vrabel talks hiring of Lori Locust
The Tennessee Titans hired Lori Locust as defensive quality control coach this past week, making her the first full-time female coach in franchise history. Locust spent the past four years as an assistant defensive line coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and her coaching experience extends all the way back to 2008 after her playing career ended due to a knee injury.
Titans: AFC South rival may make another massive mistake soon
The Tennessee Titans are making some strong hires for both the front office and coaching staff. Across the NFL, not everyone can say the same. Interestingly enough, one of the Titans’ division rival may make a comical hire. The Houston Texans are interviewing former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff...
Derrick Henry’s thoughts on Tim Kelly being named Titans OC
The number one responsibility of new Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly will be creating a more efficient passing game and designing a game plan to maximize the ability of star running back Derrick Henry. Henry is a generational talent, but at times during the 2022 season, a lackluster offensive...
Frank Reich, Panthers hire 16-year NFL veteran as QB coach
Now that Frank Reich has been officially introduced as the Carolina Panthers next head coach, he is now busy building out his staff. Reich and the Panthers’ latest coaching move was bringing in an NFL quarterback who played in the NFL for 16 years. The Panthers have hired Josh...
Where Tennessee basketball is projected to be seeded in NCAA tourney after loss to Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Vols had hopes of earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this season, but those hopes have seemingly disappeared after a road loss to Florida and a heartbreaking loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville. It’s possible that Tennessee could still earn a No. 1, but they’d likely...
Panthers hire Josh McCown as QB coach
The Carolina Panthers have already brought back one of their former quarterbacks to coach the team. So, while we’re having a big ol’ reunion, why not grab another?. As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Friday night—in a somewhat surprising development later announced by the team—the Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their new quarterbacks coach. The 43-year-old, who played in Carolina from 2008 to 2009, now returns to Charlotte—where he also coached at nearby Myers Park High School.
Report: Nick Saban interviewed former Vols coach for Alabama’s offensive coordinator job
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban recently hired Tommy Rees away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to replace Bill O’Brien as Bama’s offensive coordinator. The hiring of Rees signals that Alabama is prepared to move to a more old-school-looking offense that revolves around the running game and utilizes multiple tight ends (basically what Georgia does offensively).
Bills losing receivers coach Chad Hall to Jaguars, per report
The Buffalo Bills find themselves in the market for a new wide receivers coach effective immediately. Chad Hall, who has been with the Bills for the past six seasons and is widely regarded as a favorite among the team’s pass-catchers, is joining the Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching staff in the same role, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Nashville's move for MLB
There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
As AJ Brown gets set for Super Bowl 2023, reliving Titans trade that brought him to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles will be playing in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, and they can thank the Tennessee Titans as willing partners. It'll be the 291st day that A.J. Brown will have been a member of the Eagles following a draft-night trade in April. Tennessee traded away its young star receiver for the...
