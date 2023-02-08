ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

When receiving the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award at the 12th Annual NFL Honors, Bills S Damar Hamlin said he’s been taken aback by how his cardiac arrest moved people across the world. “Every day I’m amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
The Spun

NFL Coach Reveals What He's Heard About Eric Bieniemy

Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders reportedly plan on hiring an offensive coordinator sometime next week. The Commanders have interviewed six candidates for their vacant OC position, but are waiting until after the Super Bowl so they can get a meeting with one of their top candidates: Chiefs ...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Mike Vrabel talks hiring of Lori Locust

The Tennessee Titans hired Lori Locust as defensive quality control coach this past week, making her the first full-time female coach in franchise history. Locust spent the past four years as an assistant defensive line coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and her coaching experience extends all the way back to 2008 after her playing career ended due to a knee injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans: AFC South rival may make another massive mistake soon

The Tennessee Titans are making some strong hires for both the front office and coaching staff. Across the NFL, not everyone can say the same. Interestingly enough, one of the Titans’ division rival may make a comical hire. The Houston Texans are interviewing former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Derrick Henry’s thoughts on Tim Kelly being named Titans OC

The number one responsibility of new Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly will be creating a more efficient passing game and designing a game plan to maximize the ability of star running back Derrick Henry. Henry is a generational talent, but at times during the 2022 season, a lackluster offensive...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers hire Josh McCown as QB coach

The Carolina Panthers have already brought back one of their former quarterbacks to coach the team. So, while we’re having a big ol’ reunion, why not grab another?. As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Friday night—in a somewhat surprising development later announced by the team—the Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their new quarterbacks coach. The 43-year-old, who played in Carolina from 2008 to 2009, now returns to Charlotte—where he also coached at nearby Myers Park High School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
atozsports.com

Report: Nick Saban interviewed former Vols coach for Alabama’s offensive coordinator job

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban recently hired Tommy Rees away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to replace Bill O’Brien as Bama’s offensive coordinator. The hiring of Rees signals that Alabama is prepared to move to a more old-school-looking offense that revolves around the running game and utilizes multiple tight ends (basically what Georgia does offensively).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
chatsports.com

Bills losing receivers coach Chad Hall to Jaguars, per report

The Buffalo Bills find themselves in the market for a new wide receivers coach effective immediately. Chad Hall, who has been with the Bills for the past six seasons and is widely regarded as a favorite among the team’s pass-catchers, is joining the Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching staff in the same role, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WKRN

NASHVILLE, TN

