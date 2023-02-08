ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs

In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
atozsports.com

Cowboys snag big need in the first round of latest mock draft

One of the positions of need when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is strengthening their cornerback room. Trevon Diggs had another Pro Bowl year in 2022, and rookie DaRon Bland far exceeded expectations by leading the team with five interceptions. But Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis suffered season-ending injuries, and the former is an unrestricted free agent, while the latter will be in the same boat next year.
MARYLAND STATE
atozsports.com

A.J. Brown is still talking about the Titans

It has been almost ten months since the Tennessee Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, we have seen the general manager who made the trade fired, and now Brown is getting ready to play in his first Super Bowl. Since the trade, it has not been...
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Mecole Hardman status, UGA Pro Day, Todd Monken update, more

Heading toward the weekend there is a lot of Georgia Bulldogs news to share, starting with an update on a former Dawg in the Super Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former Georgia standout Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for Super Bowl LVII. Hardman has been battling a pelvis injury that caused him to miss most of the second half of this NFL season. He aggravated the injury during the AFC Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama

Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Cowboys rookie is officially on future Hall of Famer’s radar

The Dallas Cowboys have done a nice job filling up their tight end room. Dalton Schultz gets most of the praise, and rightfully so, but one rookie has caught the eye of the best tight end in the NFL. Tavis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is set to play...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cam Jordan gives strong take on Saints’ quarterback situation

The New Orleans Saints are in the market for a new quarterback. There’s plenty of directions that the team could go. A rookie could make sense while either rolling with Jameis Winston as the starter or bringing in another veteran. Making a move for an experienced QB with more upside like Derek Carr could be on the table, too.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

