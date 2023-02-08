Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Related
atozsports.com
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
247Sports
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
Amir Jackson: Georgia sends out an intriguing offer to 6-foot-5 in-state TE prospect
There are times in the dedicated day-to-day and hour-by-hour coverage of Georgia football recruiting that it feels like the scenes from a futuristic sci-fi classic of a generation ago.
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin is tweeting about Tennessee again but this time it’ll make Vols fans smile
Lane Kiffin can’t help himself. The man simply can’t go more than a week or so without tweeting about the Tennessee Vols. Maybe he misses Knoxville. Or maybe he enjoys trolling Tennessee. Whatever the case, he seemingly always has the Vols on his mind. But I think that’s...
CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports
Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Touted Georgia commit Ny Carr likes energy at Auburn and plans to return
Ny Carr’s first visit to Auburn did not disappoint. In fact, as he put it the Tigers rolled out the red carpet.
Everything John Calipari said after Kentucky basketball suffered a deflating loss at Georgia
Here’s everything John Calipari said after Kentucky lost to Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.
atozsports.com
Cowboys snag big need in the first round of latest mock draft
One of the positions of need when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is strengthening their cornerback room. Trevon Diggs had another Pro Bowl year in 2022, and rookie DaRon Bland far exceeded expectations by leading the team with five interceptions. But Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis suffered season-ending injuries, and the former is an unrestricted free agent, while the latter will be in the same boat next year.
atozsports.com
Saints: Two national championship-winning prospects for New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints will have a handful of needs by the time the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around. Everyone is aware of the quarterback situation, but what other positions could they target early in the draft? Are there potential prospects that they should keep their eye on in particular?
These Super Bowl LVII players are from Georgia
These NFL players are from the Peach State and they will be on your big screen this Sunday during Super Bowl LVII. Check your knowledge here.
atozsports.com
A.J. Brown is still talking about the Titans
It has been almost ten months since the Tennessee Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, we have seen the general manager who made the trade fired, and now Brown is getting ready to play in his first Super Bowl. Since the trade, it has not been...
Georgia Bulldogs news: Mecole Hardman status, UGA Pro Day, Todd Monken update, more
Heading toward the weekend there is a lot of Georgia Bulldogs news to share, starting with an update on a former Dawg in the Super Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former Georgia standout Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for Super Bowl LVII. Hardman has been battling a pelvis injury that caused him to miss most of the second half of this NFL season. He aggravated the injury during the AFC Championship Game.
Oklahoma and Texas will join SEC in 2024, Georgia might have to drop scheduled opponent
SEC expansion will take place in 2024 with Oklahoma and Texas reaching an agreement with the Big 12 and its television partners to exit that league one year earlier than scheduled.
atozsports.com
New Tennessee assistant coach shares one of the Vols’ main secrets to success
New Tennessee Vols tight ends coach Alec Abeln met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since his recent promotion. Abeln, who was an offensive analyst the past two seasons at Tennessee, replaces Alex Golesh as the Vols’ tight ends coach (quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle is UT’s new offensive coordinator).
Alabama is not giving up on elite DB committed to Georgia
Top-50 junior prospect committed to Georgia in January, but says Alabama remains in touch and may receive an official visit from him.
atozsports.com
Sean Payton suggests Broncos could target a top NFL free agent during offseason
Sean Payton hasn’t been the Denver Broncos‘ head coach for long, but he’s already generating plenty of excitement. And that excitement continued this week at the site of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. Payton was a guest on “Up and Adams” on Thursday and he suggested that...
1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama
Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
atozsports.com
Cowboys rookie is officially on future Hall of Famer’s radar
The Dallas Cowboys have done a nice job filling up their tight end room. Dalton Schultz gets most of the praise, and rightfully so, but one rookie has caught the eye of the best tight end in the NFL. Tavis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is set to play...
atozsports.com
Cam Jordan gives strong take on Saints’ quarterback situation
The New Orleans Saints are in the market for a new quarterback. There’s plenty of directions that the team could go. A rookie could make sense while either rolling with Jameis Winston as the starter or bringing in another veteran. Making a move for an experienced QB with more upside like Derek Carr could be on the table, too.
Comments / 0