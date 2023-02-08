Read full article on original website
KTTS
Changes Proposed To Missouri’s Sunshine Law
(KTTS News) — The Senate has heard testimony about a Republican bill that would amend Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Senator Andrew Koenig from St. Louis sponsors the bill. He says the Sunshine Law has been abused over the years. Koenig says his amendment would keep people’s private information private....
myozarksonline.com
Crime Bill passes Missouri House
The Missouri House has passed legislation to address crime in the state of Missouri. State Representative Bill Hardwick of Waynesville serves on the Committee on Crime Prevention and Public Safety and worked in the crafting process of House Bill 301. During the committee process, several amendments were introduced including requiring individuals to register to purchase ammunition, making it illegal for anyone under 20 to purchase a semiautomatic rifle, and criminalizing someone under the age of 18 for possessing a firearm on public land. Representative Hardwick was successful in getting the gun control language stripped from the bill. The bill was debated on the house floor for over 3 hours and included a discussion on the issue of the second amendment.
FOX2now.com
House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices
Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. House passes bill to allow for state takeover of …. Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to...
Black lawmakers cite racism as Missouri House OKs crime bill
Racial tensions in Mississippi echoed in Missouri Thursday, as Black Democratic lawmakers accused the state's Republican House leadership of racism for shutting down a Black lawmaker's speech and passing a bill that could strip power from the Black woman elected as prosecutor in St. Louis.
Legislation creating parents’ bill of rights, limiting what educators teach moves forward
The Missouri Senate is one step closer to approving an education reform package after days of meetings behind closed doors.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri House Members Accuse GOP of Racism
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri House has passed a crime package that affects St. Louis and other areas but Republicans did not let some Black lawmakers from the St. Louis region talk about the bill on Thursday. The plan, which is headed to the Senate, includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been critical of St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner, who has more than 200 pending murder cases. State Representative Marlene Terry, of St. Louis, says she’s appalled that Republican leadership did not allow Democrats to do the people’s work.
Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns
The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
kttn.com
Missouri judge orders steps to avoid waiting lists for public defenders
(Missouri Independent) – Indigent defendants facing imprisonment must be represented by a public defender no later than two weeks after they qualify, a judge ruled this week in a case over waiting lists in thousands of criminal cases across Missouri. Phelps County Circuit Judge William Hickle, overruling the state’s...
KFVS12
Heartland lawmaker proposes bill to crack down on distracted driving
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some Missouri lawmakers are taking aim at distracted driving by introducing a number of new bills. If you are 21 years or older in Missouri there is not a law against distracted driving. One Heartland lawmaker is looking to change that. State Representative Barry Hovis,...
northwestmoinfo.com
MO Senator Wants to Increase Punishment for Killing Law Enforcement Animal
Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) (MISSOURINET) – In Missouri, breaking out the window of a police cruiser has a greater punishment than killing a law enforcement animal. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer), of northwest Missouri’s Parkville, has filed a bill that aims to change this. Under his proposal, killing a Missouri law enforcement animal would be a felony.
Missouri House votes against limits on kids carrying guns
Missouri House lawmakers have voted against banning children from openly carrying firearms on public land without adult supervision.
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024.
Missouri's First Weed Chief Equity Officer Is a Longtime State Employee
Former Highway Patrol staffer Abigail Vivas is tasked with ensuring an equitable roll-out of Missouri's recreational cannabis program
themissouritimes.com
Opinion: Osage Casino initiative in Lake of the Ozarks
Native American tribes, like the Osage Nation, have faced baseless, discriminatory attacks for centuries. This week, the Missouri Senate Emerging Issues Committee Members were presented with racist and false claims at a hearing regarding casino development for the Lake of the Ozark. As the CEO of Osage Casinos, I am...
kmmo.com
DRIVER EXAMINATION STATIONS TO CLOSE STATEWIDE IN OBSERVANCE OF PRESIDENTS BIRTHDAYS
The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed in observance of Lincoln’s birthday on Monday, February 13, 2023 and in observance of Washington’s birthday on Monday, February 21, 2023. Normal operations will resume each of...
What are these shapes? The Missouri Google Map mystery
There are some odd shapes that appear on Google Earth if you zoom over I-44 near Eureka, Missouri.
St. Louis Lawmaker Blasts Republican Hypocrisy on Violent Crime
Peter Merideth says Jefferson City is more concerned about letting 12 year olds carry guns than making St. Louis safer
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
KFVS12
Legal Weed Week: Alcohol comparison and uncertain future
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s Amendment 3, in a lot of ways, put marijuana use in the same category as alcohol. You have to be 21, and you’re encouraged to use it responsibly. But there are differences between the two. While Missouri has state laws and even...
'It's the tip of the iceberg,' says St. Charles parent about new state data on 'seclusion rooms' at school
MISSOURI, USA — New data shows just how often Missouri students are being put into what are known as “seclusion rooms” at school. Many school districts said it’s a last resort. Others said that’s not the reality. Spending time with horses is healing for 16-year-old...
