Missouri State

Changes Proposed To Missouri’s Sunshine Law

(KTTS News) — The Senate has heard testimony about a Republican bill that would amend Missouri’s Sunshine Law. Senator Andrew Koenig from St. Louis sponsors the bill. He says the Sunshine Law has been abused over the years. Koenig says his amendment would keep people’s private information private....
Crime Bill passes Missouri House

The Missouri House has passed legislation to address crime in the state of Missouri. State Representative Bill Hardwick of Waynesville serves on the Committee on Crime Prevention and Public Safety and worked in the crafting process of House Bill 301. During the committee process, several amendments were introduced including requiring individuals to register to purchase ammunition, making it illegal for anyone under 20 to purchase a semiautomatic rifle, and criminalizing someone under the age of 18 for possessing a firearm on public land. Representative Hardwick was successful in getting the gun control language stripped from the bill. The bill was debated on the house floor for over 3 hours and included a discussion on the issue of the second amendment.
Missouri House Members Accuse GOP of Racism

(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri House has passed a crime package that affects St. Louis and other areas but Republicans did not let some Black lawmakers from the St. Louis region talk about the bill on Thursday. The plan, which is headed to the Senate, includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been critical of St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner, who has more than 200 pending murder cases. State Representative Marlene Terry, of St. Louis, says she’s appalled that Republican leadership did not allow Democrats to do the people’s work.
Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns

The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
Missouri judge orders steps to avoid waiting lists for public defenders

(Missouri Independent) – Indigent defendants facing imprisonment must be represented by a public defender no later than two weeks after they qualify, a judge ruled this week in a case over waiting lists in thousands of criminal cases across Missouri. Phelps County Circuit Judge William Hickle, overruling the state’s...
Heartland lawmaker proposes bill to crack down on distracted driving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some Missouri lawmakers are taking aim at distracted driving by introducing a number of new bills. If you are 21 years or older in Missouri there is not a law against distracted driving. One Heartland lawmaker is looking to change that. State Representative Barry Hovis,...
MO Senator Wants to Increase Punishment for Killing Law Enforcement Animal

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) (MISSOURINET) – In Missouri, breaking out the window of a police cruiser has a greater punishment than killing a law enforcement animal. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer), of northwest Missouri’s Parkville, has filed a bill that aims to change this. Under his proposal, killing a Missouri law enforcement animal would be a felony.
Opinion: Osage Casino initiative in Lake of the Ozarks

Native American tribes, like the Osage Nation, have faced baseless, discriminatory attacks for centuries. This week, the Missouri Senate Emerging Issues Committee Members were presented with racist and false claims at a hearing regarding casino development for the Lake of the Ozark. As the CEO of Osage Casinos, I am...
Legal Weed Week: Alcohol comparison and uncertain future

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s Amendment 3, in a lot of ways, put marijuana use in the same category as alcohol. You have to be 21, and you’re encouraged to use it responsibly. But there are differences between the two. While Missouri has state laws and even...
