Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
ABC30 Fresno
Sources: Nuggets sending Bones Hyland to Clippers for picks
The Denver Nuggets are sending Bones Hyland to the LA Clippers for second-round picks in 2024 and 2025, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Hyland, 22, made an immediate impact off the Nuggets bench after Denver drafted him with the No. 26 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, playing 19 minutes per game in his rookie campaign and making the All-Rookie team.
ABC30 Fresno
Sources: Lakers trading center Thomas Bryant to Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers are trading center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. L.A. receives Denver's second-round picks in 2025, 2026 and 2029, sources said. Bryant signed a one-year deal with the Lakers this summer after missing most...
Comments / 0