The Denver Nuggets are sending Bones Hyland to the LA Clippers for second-round picks in 2024 and 2025, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Hyland, 22, made an immediate impact off the Nuggets bench after Denver drafted him with the No. 26 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, playing 19 minutes per game in his rookie campaign and making the All-Rookie team.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO