Biden hosts GOP, Dem governors at White House for dinner
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time in his administration, President Joe Biden hosted the dinner for members of the National Governors Association at the White House. The dinner was held last year at Mount Vernon, George Washington’s Virginia estate, and virtually in 2021 because of COVID-19. There was a palpable sense of, well, togetherness and not just because the room was tightly packed with governors, spouses and Cabinet members. Biden and both associations’ leaders, Republican Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, spoke about the need to put aside the increasingly rancorous political differences to work together to better the nation.
DeSantis push for more control of Disney special district gets approval from Florida legislature
Florida lawmakers on Friday gave final approval to a proposal to give Gov. Ron DeSantis more control over the future of Disney’s Orlando-area theme parks, the latest escalation in the Republican leader’s feud with the entertainment giant. The GOP-led state Senate voted 26-9 Friday on a bill to...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance
Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse
Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
Popular Governor Likely To Announce Presidential Run
The 2024 presidential nomination cycle is already underway after former President Donald Trump announced his intention to run for president again in a speech in November, and this month we are expecting things to heat up in the race for the Republican nomination.
Clue in Idaho Murder Case Leaves Question About Bryan Kohberger Evidence
Kohberger's former attorney in Pennsylvania said that 28-year-old Ph.D. student was "eager to be exonerated."
Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas lawsuit could threaten the nationwide availability of medication abortion, which now accounts for the majority of abortions in the U.S. The case filed by abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade seeks to reverse a decades-old approval by the Food and Drug Administration. A federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump could rule this month. If he sides with the plaintiffs, it could halt the supply of the drug mifepristone in all states, both with abortion bans and without. The plaintiffs argue the drug was approved too quickly, but lawyers for the FDA say that’s not true.
President Biden Puts An End To Vaccination Mandate, Citizens Will No Longer Get Healthcare Benefits
The White House announced Monday that President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergency on May 11. That implies that after the declarations expire, many Americans may have to start paying for COVID-19 testing and treatment.
Washington Post: Trump campaign commissioned research that failed to prove 2020 election fraud claims
A research firm commissioned by former President Donald Trump‘s 2020 campaign team to prove his electoral fraud claims instead failed to substantiate his theories, the Washington Post reported Saturday. The Berkeley Research Group was commissioned to look into voting data from six states, according to the Post, and a...
Feds: Tenn. plan to forgo school funds ‘political posturing’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education is criticizing a proposal floated by a top Tennessee Republican lawmaker to cut off federal K-12 funds. On Thursday, an agency spokesperson described the proposal as “political posturing.” Earlier this week, House Speaker Cameron Sexton confirmed he has introduced legislation that would allow Tennessee to reject the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. Sexton says Tennessee is currently in the financial position to use state tax dollars to replace federal education funds and doing so would free the state from burdensome requirements. To date, no state has successfully rejected federal education funds.
How they compare: Trump, Biden, Pence classified documents
There are plenty of similarities — but also a major difference — among the classified-records situations of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence. Classified papers have been found at their homes, leading to government investigations that are underway. Biden and Pence say they turned over the papers as soon as they were discovered. Trump resisted. The FBI on Friday conducted a search at Pence’s home in Indiana, where agents uncovered an additional document that contained one page with classified markings. A Pence aide says the former vice president and his legal team fully cooperated and agreed to the search.
New White House comms director as re-election decision nears
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting a new communications director at the White House as he inches closer to an expected re-election campaign. The administration tapped a veteran of the Obama-Biden years to lead the team. Ben LaBolt is to replace Kate Bedingfield by the end of the month. A person familiar with the president’s plans, who was not authorized to speak publicly about them and spoke on condition of anonymity, says Bedingfield is expected to be key in Biden’s likely re-election campaign as a consultant. Bedingfield’s departure is the latest for the administration, which saw little turnover during Biden’s first two years.
Kaya, a service dog who helped her owner advocate for PTSD treatment and veterans’ health, has died
Kaya, a service dog who served as a beloved ambassador for PTSD treatment and veterans’ health, has died, according to her owner. The 8-year-old German shepherd was euthanized on February 4 after being diagnosed with cancer, her handler, Cole Lyle, told CNN in an interview. Kaya stood alongside Lyle...
