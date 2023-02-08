Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
937theeagle.com
PREVIEW: Tech begins homestand against No. 12 K-State
Texas Tech is set to host a pair of nationally-ranked Big 12 opponents in a two-game homestand starting with No. 12 Kansas State at 6 p.m. on Saturday before taking on No. 5 Texas at 8 p.m. on Monday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (12-12, 1-10 Big...
937theeagle.com
Amer Ari canceled, Tech to face UNC in match play
The Texas Tech men's golf program was tied for the lead through three holes, before the Amer Ari hosted by the University of Hawaii at Hilo was canceled due to high winds. Needing a 'plan B' option, the Red Raiders and UNC have agreed to play 18 holes of match play tomorrow (Noon CT/8 a.m. local).
937theeagle.com
Cooper Boys Basketball beats Abilene Cooper 44-41 Instant Replay
The Lubbock Cooper Pirate basketball team beat to the Abilene Cooper Cougars at home 44-41. The Pirates (17-14, 5-6) will play at home against Monterey High School Tuesday at 7:30 pm.
937theeagle.com
Frenship Boys Basketball 84 San Angelo Central 68 Instant Replay
The Frenship Tiger basketball team beat the San Angelo Central Bobcats at the Tiger Pit 84-68 to secure their third straight district championship. The Tigers (27-4, 8-1) will host the Midland High Bulldogs Tuesday in the district finale starting at 7:30 pm on Double T 97.3 FM.
