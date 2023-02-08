The Texas Tech men's golf program was tied for the lead through three holes, before the Amer Ari hosted by the University of Hawaii at Hilo was canceled due to high winds. Needing a 'plan B' option, the Red Raiders and UNC have agreed to play 18 holes of match play tomorrow (Noon CT/8 a.m. local).

