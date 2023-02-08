ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

937theeagle.com

PREVIEW: Tech begins homestand against No. 12 K-State

Texas Tech is set to host a pair of nationally-ranked Big 12 opponents in a two-game homestand starting with No. 12 Kansas State at 6 p.m. on Saturday before taking on No. 5 Texas at 8 p.m. on Monday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (12-12, 1-10 Big...
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

Amer Ari canceled, Tech to face UNC in match play

The Texas Tech men's golf program was tied for the lead through three holes, before the Amer Ari hosted by the University of Hawaii at Hilo was canceled due to high winds. Needing a 'plan B' option, the Red Raiders and UNC have agreed to play 18 holes of match play tomorrow (Noon CT/8 a.m. local).
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

Frenship Boys Basketball 84 San Angelo Central 68 Instant Replay

The Frenship Tiger basketball team beat the San Angelo Central Bobcats at the Tiger Pit 84-68 to secure their third straight district championship. The Tigers (27-4, 8-1) will host the Midland High Bulldogs Tuesday in the district finale starting at 7:30 pm on Double T 97.3 FM.
SAN ANGELO, TX

